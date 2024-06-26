Portillo times:
Robert Buckland (Swindon South) at 00:30
Kemi Badenoch (Essex North West) at 02:00
Nadine Dorries (Bedfordshire Mid) at 02:45
Oliver Dowden (Hertsmere) at 02:45
Alex Chalk (Cheltenham) at 03:00
Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford and Woodford Green) at 03:00
Suella Braverman (Fareham and Waterlooville) at 03:00
Robert Jenrick (Newark) at 03:00
Gillian Keegan (Chichester) at 03:30
Victoria Atkins (Louth and Horncastle) at 03:30
Penny Mordaunt (Portsmouth North) at 03:30
Claire Coutinho (Surrey East) at 03:30
Andrew Mitchell (Sutton Coldfield) at 03:30
Esther McVey (Tatton) at 03:30
Grant Shapps (Welwyn Hatfield) at 03:30
James Cleverly (Braintree) at 04:00
Michelle Donelan (Chippenham) at 04:00
Mel Stride (Devon Central) at 04:00
Mark Harper (Forest of Dean) at 04:00
Rishi Sunak (Richmond and Northallerton) at 04:00
Jake Berry (Rossendale and Darwen) at 04:00
John Glen (Salisbury) at 04:00
Laura Trott (Sevenoaks) at 04:00
Gavin Williamson (Kingswinford and South Staffordshire) at 04:15
Lee Anderson (Ashfield) at 04:30
Steve Barclay (Cambridgeshire North East) at 04:30
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Somerset North East and Hanham) at 04:30
Victoria Prentis (Banbury) at 05:00
Michael Tomlinson (Dorset Mid and Poole North) at 05:00
Lucy Frazer (Ely and East Cambridgeshire) at 05:00
Johnny Mercer (Plymouth Moor View) at 05:15
Jeremy C*nt (Farnham and Bordon) at 06:30
Liz Truss (Norfolk South West) time unknown
Liam Fox (Somerset North) time unknown
Tom Tugendhat (Tonbridge) time unknown
Recounts may change these times a lot!
Well worth staying up till 4.
Id be surprised if Labour get Lee Anderson out. Hes favourite to win for Reform and is very popular locally; regardless of what rosette hes got on.