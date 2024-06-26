Portillo times:



Robert Buckland (Swindon South) at 00:30

Kemi Badenoch (Essex North West) at 02:00

Nadine Dorries (Bedfordshire Mid) at 02:45

Oliver Dowden (Hertsmere) at 02:45

Alex Chalk (Cheltenham) at 03:00

Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford and Woodford Green) at 03:00

Suella Braverman (Fareham and Waterlooville) at 03:00

Robert Jenrick (Newark) at 03:00

Gillian Keegan (Chichester) at 03:30

Victoria Atkins (Louth and Horncastle) at 03:30

Penny Mordaunt (Portsmouth North) at 03:30

Claire Coutinho (Surrey East) at 03:30

Andrew Mitchell (Sutton Coldfield) at 03:30

Esther McVey (Tatton) at 03:30

Grant Shapps (Welwyn Hatfield) at 03:30

James Cleverly (Braintree) at 04:00

Michelle Donelan (Chippenham) at 04:00

Mel Stride (Devon Central) at 04:00

Mark Harper (Forest of Dean) at 04:00

Rishi Sunak (Richmond and Northallerton) at 04:00

Jake Berry (Rossendale and Darwen) at 04:00

John Glen (Salisbury) at 04:00

Laura Trott (Sevenoaks) at 04:00

Gavin Williamson (Kingswinford and South Staffordshire) at 04:15

Lee Anderson (Ashfield) at 04:30

Steve Barclay (Cambridgeshire North East) at 04:30

Jacob Rees-Mogg (Somerset North East and Hanham) at 04:30

Victoria Prentis (Banbury) at 05:00

Michael Tomlinson (Dorset Mid and Poole North) at 05:00

Lucy Frazer (Ely and East Cambridgeshire) at 05:00

Johnny Mercer (Plymouth Moor View) at 05:15

Jeremy C*nt (Farnham and Bordon) at 06:30

Liz Truss (Norfolk South West) time unknown

Liam Fox (Somerset North) time unknown

Tom Tugendhat (Tonbridge) time unknown



Recounts may change these times a lot!



Well worth staying up till 4.



Id be surprised if Labour get Lee Anderson out. Hes favourite to win for Reform and is very popular locally; regardless of what rosette hes got on.