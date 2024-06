I know the polls point to Reform wining many seats but Ive looked up their chances of wining in every seat in the country and I don't see where these Reform candidates will win.

The problem I have is we keep hearing Reform will win many seats without anyone being able to tell us the seats those wins will come from.

I don't consider any party priced up at around 9/1 has a realistic chance to win the seat against a Labour candidate priced up at 1/14 , they are no hopers unless price crashes for some reason but the vast majority of Reform candidates are priced up at 50/1 to 200/1, forget it they haven't a prayer.



9 seats for Reform would be a incredible result, it would take 5 shock wins for this to happen so I think Reform has zero chance of becoming the opposition.

I think we are looking at possibly 3 to 7 Reform seats and they will need 4 shock wins to achieve 7.





Clacton looks nailed on

Toss up in Boston.

Anderson has a chance of taking Ashfield which is now also a toss up

They have a chance in Great Yarmouth but Labour are odds on at 2/5

chance in Basildon but Reform win not expected

Castle point, small chance but not expected

Hornchurch will be a shock as Reform are 5/1, Labour 1/2 favourites

Louth would be another shock, Torys 2/7 Reform 9/2