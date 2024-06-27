Unfortunately, there is a portion of our society that equates the word immigration to the state of the county and ultimately the state of their own lives. No job? Poor, underpaid job? Can't get a GP appointment? Can't get an operation for 6 months? 'It's the bloody boats and all those illegal immigrants'. And then they see people with different colour skin to them and they are joining imaginary dots in their own head. Frottage, Tories, right wing media all play on it too - they want people to join those dots and feed their own popularity which would translate to votes.



Some of us hear the word immigration and we think people coming to the country to work hard and provide a service and contribute to our economy and communities.



Ultimately, and the older I get the clearer this is, there are so many people in this country who are thick as shit. Hateful, spiteful c*nts. Some of them might even be in our own families or masquerading as indifferent. There is a level of detail and understanding about basic politics and basic sociology that people just don't understand or want to understand. They're incapable. But it doesn't mean they don't have a voice or want to discuss whatever is making news, so some become the target of vox pops and are amplified and ridiculed on social media and suddenly we're feeding the hate and creating the divide and it feels possibly more of a wave than we think it is? I think when we get to 5th July we will see the contrast between these weirdos and normal people. I don't necessarily think every Conservative voter is racist, there is certainly an element which are lower-middle class and eat up the 'stop the boats' crap, but there's also the portion of middle-upper class who lead comfortable lives and want it to stay that way, they want to protect their wealth. But the people who will desert them in their thousands will have seen through the bullshit - some would have voted leave in the referendum and clocked that it hasn't worked and there's no point trusting Frottage again (and voting Reform) - so in your head you think maybe the country is more tolerant and normal than we get to see in this amped up circus of the last few years and what social media has allowed for - giving everyone a voice and a platform.



I have no idea how we go about reversing the level of hate and racism/xenephobia/sexism etc... in this county. It feels a small minority are too far gone. But I do think general decency and respect needs to be very high up on the list of what a Labour government needs to deliver alongside NHS, safe immigration, safer communities etc... I think it goes hand-in-hand with all of those issues, if we were generally not a bunch of c*nts to each other.



But going back to the original point, I see first-hand with people around me just how easily they are mislead. There's no fact-checking, there's no questioning a headline in a right-wing newspaper - people will eat the crap they are spoonfed.



Great post. I have had a few discussions about immigration and Brexit and despite how I probably come across on here (I do vent a lot here) - I try and be understanding and I spend more time asking questions and asking why.It's clear that many have had these ideas shoved into them and they are repeating what they have seen on a hateful speech or a disgusting text.When I ask them about nurses and people we want to help our society and let them join the dots that we don't have enough young people to fill that void, then it's nice when they realise themselves what they are saying themselves.I am guilty of calling people thick fuckers at times and I'm no genius, but what wins for me isn't "intelligence" it's empathy, understanding and being able to place yourself into that position.The only people I really hate are those that do that - that see the desperation and the futility of people so desperate they risk their lives and their families lives and then they drown and I've spoken to people that have actually laughed and said that 'It's their own fault and I'm glad they're dead - that'll teach them'I did walk away. I didn't feel like doing that, but ultimately what would be the point in getting into trouble by one fascist racist arsewipe. Didn't even bother to reply.Some people are sick fuckers. And that this is being led and encouraged by the Tories and by shithouses like Frottage is disgusting. The media have to shoulder a lot of the blame to make views like that 'acceptable'