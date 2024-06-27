« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election  (Read 166807 times)

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 438
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8120 on: Today at 10:38:42 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:28:27 am
The problem with the process thing is when youve processed their claims and they fail, what do you do with them, there is no returns agreement with the likes of Syria or Afghanistan, and if Rwanda isnt a safe country Syria and Afghanistan sure as hell aint any safer, its even more dangerous.

Can't they be sent back to the EU, and then apply legally?
 The UK could then take it's fair share as agreed with the EU, in a controlled manner which is both sustainable and safer for wannabe immigrants.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,691
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8121 on: Today at 10:39:55 am »
I think a lot of people are political simpletons lately. A lot of bad changes, like the cost of living crisis, happened really really fast and people felt them immediately. But as a result they've got it in their heads now that good changes will also happen really really fast - and if they don't then things obviously aren't improving.

Labour's challenge is to make an immediate impact somewhere, anywhere, where benefits can be felt straight away. It seems most people don't realise that changes are usually gradual, incremental. Things could improve a great deal over the next five years, and people literally won't notice.

They won't be thinking about how it could have gotten worse under the Tories, just moaning that it's not getting better fast enough under Labour.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 438
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8122 on: Today at 10:42:23 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:36:22 pm
I said the same before, everyone seems to think because he was head of the CPS hed walk all of the debates but if you watch PMQs hes not great at debates.

Was he head of the CPS?
I thought he would have mentioned it at some point..... lol
Last night wasn't his best showing to be fair and he allowed himself to  be bullied a bit by the little fella. Sometimes, you have to meet fire with fire.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,760
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8123 on: Today at 10:43:55 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:39:55 am
I think a lot of people are political simpletons lately. A lot of bad changes, like the cost of living crisis, happened really really fast and people felt them immediately. But as a result they've got it in their heads now that good changes will also happen really really fast - and if they don't then things obviously aren't improving.

Labour's challenge is to make an immediate impact somewhere, anywhere, where benefits can be felt straight away. It seems most people don't realise that changes are usually gradual, incremental. Things could improve a great deal over the next five years, and people literally won't notice.

They won't be thinking about how it could have gotten worse under the Tories, just moaning that it's not getting better fast enough under Labour.

I just want a safe pair of hands. Truss's mini budget cost me hundreds. How many people lost their home?
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,034
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8124 on: Today at 10:45:07 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 10:38:42 am
Can't they be sent back to the EU, and then apply legally?
 The UK could then take it's fair share as agreed with the EU, in a controlled manner which is both sustainable and safer for wannabe immigrants.

We had one! It was called the Dublin agreement, we could return back to France if they came from there.
"We" decided to vote to get rid of this in 2016 to "take back control". In effect it means we have reduced ability to control immigration.
Logged

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 438
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8125 on: Today at 10:47:36 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:39:55 am
I think a lot of people are political simpletons lately. A lot of bad changes, like the cost of living crisis, happened really really fast and people felt them immediately. But as a result they've got it in their heads now that good changes will also happen really really fast - and if they don't then things obviously aren't improving.

Labour's challenge is to make an immediate impact somewhere, anywhere, where benefits can be felt straight away. It seems most people don't realise that changes are usually gradual, incremental. Things could improve a great deal over the next five years, and people literally won't notice.

They won't be thinking about how it could have gotten worse under the Tories, just moaning that it's not getting better fast enough under Labour.

There will be no fast improvement because UK Plc hasn't really got a plan, and hasn't had one since pre-financial crisis days. Even that was built on sand.
We lack focus on evertything from education to R&D and investment into those new ideas, which too often end up going abroad.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,691
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8126 on: Today at 10:48:52 am »
Tory business minister bet on Conservatives winning election

Kevin Hollinrake says he placed bet some months ago and some may think thats foolhardy but its nobodys business

And this guy is the business minister? No wonder the country is fucked. :lmao
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,750
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8127 on: Today at 10:53:33 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:48:52 am
Tory business minister bet on Conservatives winning election

Kevin Hollinrake says he placed bet some months ago and some may think thats foolhardy but its nobodys business

And this guy is the business minister? No wonder the country is fucked. :lmao

Thats not that bad, surely?
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,691
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8128 on: Today at 10:55:06 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:43:55 am
I just want a safe pair of hands. Truss's mini budget cost me hundreds. How many people lost their home?

It's diabolical to think about. But what's worse is the electorate's "what have you done for me lately?" attitude. A lot of people have been suffering for a long time but there will always be those who think only of themselves. We're voting because we know Labour will at least try to help everyone as best they can, and not just meet our own specific needs.

Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 10:47:36 am
There will be no fast improvement because UK Plc hasn't really got a plan, and hasn't had one since pre-financial crisis days. Even that was built on sand.
We lack focus on everything from education to R&D and investment into those new ideas, which too often end up going abroad.

The one positive from the current state of the country is that a plan is needed. There can be no more winging it, or pulling random levers to see what happens. I have to believe that Labour will come in and provide the focus we desperately need.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,936
  • The first five yards........
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8129 on: Today at 10:55:20 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:53:33 am
Thats not that bad, surely?

Throwing money away? Business Minister? It does explain a fair bit.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 438
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8130 on: Today at 10:55:55 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 10:45:07 am
We had one! It was called the Dublin agreement, we could return back to France if they came from there.
"We" decided to vote to get rid of this in 2016 to "take back control". In effect it means we have reduced ability to control immigration.

Why does that same concept not still apply? Surely something can be worked out?
Regardless, something needs to give because immigration on the scale of the last 15 years is unsustainable. Net immigration needs to be close to zero, across Europe and beyond. What you are advocating by saying 'we need more younger people to do jobs' is, by default, an ever expanding population at a global level. That needs to stop. Stabilising global population is the quickest way to halt the escalating environmental crisis.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,010
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8131 on: Today at 10:58:06 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:15:31 am
Unfortunately, there is a portion of our society that equates the word immigration to the state of the county and ultimately the state of their own lives. No job? Poor, underpaid job? Can't get a GP appointment? Can't get an operation for 6 months? 'It's the bloody boats and all those illegal immigrants'. And then they see people with different colour skin to them and they are joining imaginary dots in their own head. Frottage, Tories, right wing media all play on it too - they want people to join those dots and feed their own popularity which would translate to votes.

Some of us hear the word immigration and we think people coming to the country to work hard and provide a service and contribute to our economy and communities.

Ultimately, and the older I get the clearer this is, there are so many people in this country who are thick as shit. Hateful, spiteful c*nts. Some of them might even be in our own families or masquerading as indifferent. There is a level of detail and understanding about basic politics and basic sociology that people just don't understand or want to understand. They're incapable. But it doesn't mean they don't have a voice or want to discuss whatever is making news, so some become the target of vox pops and are amplified and ridiculed on social media and suddenly we're feeding the hate and creating the divide and it feels possibly more of a wave than we think it is? I think when we get to 5th July we will see the contrast between these weirdos and normal people. I don't necessarily think every Conservative voter is racist, there is certainly an element which are lower-middle class and eat up the 'stop the boats' crap, but there's also the portion of middle-upper class who lead comfortable lives and want it to stay that way, they want to protect their wealth. But the people who will desert them in their thousands will have seen through the bullshit - some would have voted leave in the referendum and clocked that it hasn't worked and there's no point trusting Frottage again (and voting Reform) - so in your head you think maybe the country is more tolerant and normal than we get to see in this amped up circus of the last few years and what social media has allowed for - giving everyone a voice and a platform.

I have no idea how we go about reversing the level of hate and racism/xenephobia/sexism etc... in this county. It feels a small minority are too far gone. But I do think general decency and respect needs to be very high up on the list of what a Labour government needs to deliver alongside NHS, safe immigration, safer communities etc... I think it goes hand-in-hand with all of those issues, if we were generally not a bunch of c*nts to each other.

But going back to the original point, I see first-hand with people around me just how easily they are mislead. There's no fact-checking, there's no questioning a headline in a right-wing newspaper - people will eat the crap they are spoonfed.


Great post. I have had a few discussions about immigration and Brexit and despite how I probably come across on here (I do vent a lot here) - I try and be understanding and I spend more time asking questions and asking why.

It's clear that many have had these ideas shoved into them and they are repeating what they have seen on a hateful speech or a disgusting text.

When I ask them about nurses and people we want to help our society and let them join the dots that we don't have enough young people to fill that void, then it's nice when they realise themselves what they are saying themselves.


I am guilty of calling people thick fuckers at times and I'm no genius, but what wins for me isn't "intelligence" it's empathy, understanding and being able to place yourself into that position.

The only people I really hate are those that do that - that see the desperation and the futility of people so desperate they risk their lives and their families lives and then they drown and I've spoken to people that have actually laughed and said that 'It's their own fault and I'm glad they're dead - that'll teach them'


I did walk away. I didn't feel like doing that, but ultimately what would be the point in getting into trouble by one fascist racist arsewipe. Didn't even bother to reply.


Some people are sick fuckers. And that this is being led and encouraged by the Tories and by shithouses like Frottage is disgusting. The media have to shoulder a lot of the blame to make views like that 'acceptable'
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8132 on: Today at 10:58:09 am »
There's been a lot of blurring of the language between refugees, asylum seekers and illegal immigration to the point where they're all seen as a problem.

This government and their pet media have stopped discussing them as separate issues and just focussed on the illegals so the thick folks of Great Britain only sees them as the cause of everything wrong in their own lives.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,691
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8133 on: Today at 10:58:49 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:53:33 am
Thats not that bad, surely?

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/27/tory-business-minister-kevin-hollinrake-bet-conservatives-winning-election

to be fair, he just says he bet on a Tory majority months ago, but says betting on his own constituency result would be wrong. I just found it ironic that a business minister would make a bet like that. ;D

I mean let's face it, the country is in a mess in part because of Tory gambles that have repeatedly backfired. I think it's just another, albeit small, example of how the Tories have played fast and loose in defiance of common sense.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,044
  • ....mmm
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8134 on: Today at 11:07:24 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:46:28 pm
Fair to say there's good news and bad news in this GB News poll

🗳️ GB Poll: Electoral Calculus/GB News
(MRP seat projection based on demographic extrapolation)

🌹 Labour 450 (+248)
🔸 Lib Dems 71 (+60)
🌳 Conservatives 60 (-305)
🎗️ SNP 24 (-24)
🌻 Plaid Cymru 4 (0)
🌍 Green 4 (+3)
➡️ Reform UK 18 (+18)
👤 Speaker 1

The poll variances are all over the place from everyone.

It's a weird election, there's going to be a ton of tactical voting and the 'dont knows' are anyone's guess. Other than Labour being very certain to win I think the makeup of the seats could be absolutely anything.
Logged
:D

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,721
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8135 on: Today at 11:10:23 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:45:03 am
I completely agree. I don't know why people aren't saying this.

I really don't see the level of immigration people are claiming came in in the last 2 years either. I work in hospitality and everyone is struggling to find workers.

Is there any breakdown on where the immigration is coming from? I was thinking about it last night and surely the majority of immigration has come from Ukraine?
some useful figures here

https://migrationobservatory.ox.ac.uk/resources/briefings/long-term-international-migration-flows-to-and-from-the-uk/

Figures 2, 3 and 5 probably the ones that most relate to your question
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,493
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8136 on: Today at 11:16:41 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:58:09 am
There's been a lot of blurring of the language between refugees, asylum seekers and illegal immigration to the point where they're all seen as a problem.

This government and their pet media have stopped discussing them as separate issues and just focussed on the illegals so the thick folks of Great Britain only sees them as the cause of everything wrong in their own lives.

I dont think thats correct, theres been plenty of talk about students and their dependents for example which is how a decent chunk of people are coming to the country, and in all honesty i dont think people care, whatever the label is the message is theres too many, what is getting lost in all of this is that people coming over by boat are a small % of the overall number of people coming to the country.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,691
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8137 on: Today at 11:20:09 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 11:07:24 am
The poll variances are all over the place from everyone.

It's a weird election, there's going to be a ton of tactical voting and the 'dont knows' are anyone's guess. Other than Labour being very certain to win I think the makeup of the seats could be absolutely anything.

As I said a few pages ago, Labour's lead has remained big and remained constant. Whenever they dip in the polls, the Tories also dip in the polls.

As you say, though, the variables are all over the place. Voter apathy is another one you could have mentioned. The smaller parties are going to be the ones to watch. A 250 Labour majority is on the lower end of the prediction scale for Electoral Calculus in recent months.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,595
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8138 on: Today at 11:22:16 am »
Of course "Goole and Pocklington" is a Tory constituency. What a weird little country this is.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,541
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8139 on: Today at 11:24:56 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:32:23 am
Completely agree with this, if housing was fixed i think an awful lot of the countries issues will be fixed by extension, if frees up so much money for people to spend on other things it would be transformational.

Even if we could have housing costs overnight, how could we deal with the mortgages for people with negative equity?
I know that isn't what's stopping governments focussing on doing it , bit it will have to be addressed if they were to go that route .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,670
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8140 on: Today at 11:25:00 am »
Haha....


Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8141 on: Today at 11:27:34 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:58:49 am
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/27/tory-business-minister-kevin-hollinrake-bet-conservatives-winning-election

to be fair, he just says he bet on a Tory majority months ago, but says betting on his own constituency result would be wrong. I just found it ironic that a business minister would make a bet like that. ;D

I mean let's face it, the country is in a mess in part because of Tory gambles that have repeatedly backfired. I think it's just another, albeit small, example of how the Tories have played fast and loose in defiance of common sense.
A bet on his constituency is wrong as had the power to influence the result, he also had inside info, If he bet on a Tory majority then I can't see what he's done wrong. it's not inside info, its a opinion. stupid opinion as well, the writing was on the wall 2 years ago, there was no way for the Torys to cover up the mess they created. then you had all the sleaze and the defence of the corrupt and the sex pests, both partys were around evens to win the election in early 2022, the market only moved one way after this, a Labour win went to a landslide majority. anyone who thought the Torys would win a majority a few months back was delusional.
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,493
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8142 on: Today at 11:28:52 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:24:56 am
Even if we could have housing costs overnight, how could we deal with the mortgages for people with negative equity?
I know that isn't what's stopping governments focussing on doing it , bit it will have to be addressed if they were to go that route .

yeah, a crash would be very risky, youd probably want a gradual decline relative to earnings over a prolonged period of time ideally but someone needs to make the argument that ever rapidly increasing house prices isnt a good thing for people children or the country at large.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,733
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8143 on: Today at 11:31:30 am »
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8144 on: Today at 11:31:45 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:16:41 am
I dont think thats correct, theres been plenty of talk about students and their dependents for example which is how a decent chunk of people are coming to the country, and in all honesty i dont think people care, whatever the label is the message is theres too many, what is getting lost in all of this is that people coming over by boat are a small % of the overall number of people coming to the country.

But the public don't include or consider those a problem, at least not from people I know. 

Or those that have lived, worked, married, voted and paid taxes here for decades to now find out that as someone's "dependant" they're actually an illegal and need to leave.

Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,691
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8145 on: Today at 11:34:27 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:27:34 am
A bet on his constituency is wrong as had the power to influence the result, he also had inside info, If he bet on a Tory majority then I can't see what he's done wrong. it's not inside info, its a opinion. stupid opinion as well, the writing was on the wall 2 years ago, there was no way for the Torys to cover up the mess they created. then you had all the sleaze and the defence of the corrupt and the sex pests, both partys were around evens to win the election in early 2022, the market only moved one way after this, a Labour win went to a landslide majority. anyone who thought the Torys would win a majority a few months back was delusional.

Indeed. As Yorky said, more succinctly than me, we have a Tory business minister essentially burning money on an unwinnable bet. It's a microcosm of how the Tories have operated over the past 5 years.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,992
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8146 on: Today at 11:37:49 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:24:02 am
Processing is the only way you can deport people.

Also. This idea that 'immigration bad, nazis good" is a bit odd.

After Brexit, the UK is massively short of people across the board. Without immigration we have an ageing population with no one left to pay taxes.

The demographic issue gets ignored by a surprising number of people.

We need a substantial amount of immigration every year to be honest. just to stop the decreasing % of the population of working age from being drowned in tax and labour shortages supporting the needs of a rising number of people of retirement age.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,398
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8147 on: Today at 11:43:03 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:39:55 am
I think a lot of people are political simpletons lately. A lot of bad changes, like the cost of living crisis, happened really really fast and people felt them immediately. But as a result they've got it in their heads now that good changes will also happen really really fast - and if they don't then things obviously aren't improving.

Labour's challenge is to make an immediate impact somewhere, anywhere, where benefits can be felt straight away. It seems most people don't realise that changes are usually gradual, incremental. Things could improve a great deal over the next five years, and people literally won't notice.

They won't be thinking about how it could have gotten worse under the Tories, just moaning that it's not getting better fast enough under Labour.

It's also about getting things trending upwards, even slowly.

Everything about the last 14 years has felt like a race to the bottom with everything getting worse. Labour will need to reverse the feeling of decline. 
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,992
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8148 on: Today at 11:45:07 am »
I do think there are generally quite different attitudes though to "authorised" immigration consisting of people coming here who meet whatever criteria we set to meet economic need and those who come here via small boats etc.

There is probably an increased selfishness in attitudes as the country feels to be on its arse, putting it callously someone described their view as wanting immigation to serve the needs of the country, not the other way around, and the person saying that wasn't some Reform/Tory voting headbanger.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8149 on: Today at 11:51:33 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:34:27 am
Indeed. As Yorky said, more succinctly than me, we have a Tory business minister essentially burning money on an unwinnable bet. It's a microcosm of how the Tories have operated over the past 5 years.
Yeah, it does tell us a lot. they knew the country was in a mess but they still believed the public would go on falling for the lies, it is a microsome on how these Torys minds worked.  they didn't have the foresight to see all the information pointed to defeat. that's how they ran the country, reactionary rather than pro active. no foresight guarantees chaos in the future, never taking action to prevent chaos, only taking action when it's too late. these Torys were abysmal when it comes to foresight.
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,750
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8150 on: Today at 12:07:19 pm »
The IFS are a bunch of boring bastards, aren't they? Do they work for FSG?
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,707
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8151 on: Today at 12:11:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:07:19 pm
The IFS are a bunch of boring bastards, aren't they? Do they work for FSG?

Are the IFS Mingebags as well?
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,343
  • JFT 97
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8152 on: Today at 12:13:21 pm »
Just seen the latest attack ad by the idiots. After 14 shite years how fucking dare they be so appalling and yet am still shocked and disgusted. Need to give my head a wobble here.

Roll on next Thursday.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,750
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8153 on: Today at 12:22:30 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 12:11:00 pm
Are the IFS Mingebags as well?

They fucking are mingebags. Cant spend anything without these pricks tapping you on the shoulder.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Up
« previous next »
 