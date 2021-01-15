Id be interested to hear what you think Labour are gonna change for apathetic young people? Are they gonna increase wages so more young people can buy more homes? Make housing more affordable? Make services like transport cheaper? The cost of everything only continues to go up over time, what makes you think this Labour Party are gonna change that?



Yes by all means, the majority of the votes for Labour will be that theyre not the Tories but please tell me. Theres a generation of boomers that have benefitted tremendously financially over the last 40/50 years out of luck but they want to tell young people how they should perceive things as if these arent structural issues caused partly by Labour (mostly the Tories last 15 years).



The assumption is young peoples apathy is always justified.The apathy is about believing nothing will change, if you believe nothing will change no matter whose in power then your saying they all the same.You've listed a lot of things to justify this apathy and to be honest it's one of the reasons why this countrys in the shit.Labour left all our services in excellent condition, the Torys destroyed it all yet your casting doubt on whether Labour will be committed to improving our services.Younger people might see it as a valid point believing we are in unknown territory here and nobody knows what Labour will do. how about we start by laying the blame on the people who deserve it and attacking the Torys for destroying every thing Labour brought in. imagine spending 13 yrs working hard to make all our services, schools, NHS, etc etc excellent and another party takes power and destroys it all and the reaction from the public is, Ive lost faith in our politicians they are all the same. Labour shouldn't have to prove their intent on improving services and lives.It's about intent. Labour want to improve everything as quickly as possible, if they are unable to do this as quickly as many had hoped then that will be down to the previous government leaving everything in the shit. so I won't tear the back out of Labour in 5 yrs time because they haven't brought down the cost of transport , that will be one of many on the list.We know the intent of the Torys and hard right Reform, they will screw you as much as possible.How do we solve the housing crisis, get a time machine and go back and tear up the right to buy while banning councils building new homes to replace the houses sold. I haven't got a clue how Labour solve the housing crisis it's not as if this is the only problem but lets remember who created this mess, Thatcher and now we have Liz Truss.People can be apathetic and say am not voting but the old saying is true, you may ignore politics but politics won't ignore you. if you don't vote then you will get Liz Truss.I could go into the baby boomers in detail but it will fill the page.Not every old person is well off, many struggle on a state pension but one point never seems to get mentioned, older selfish nasty gullible old baby boomers were once young nasty selfish gullible young people who thought they are all the same, voted against Labour having fallen for the same old bullshit and scare story many have fell for the last 14yrs. am sure theres plenty of young nasty selfish young gullible people around like this today as well but am sure theres many young decent people who just believe what others tell them about nothing changing.We are our own worst enemy as I saw the possible destruction of the Tory party and the change in how the public view politics as the most optimistic change in UK politics for 80yrs. there was every reason for everyone to be optimistic.The country finally understands what the Torys stand for, they finally understand they aren't all the same. the only direction the country will go is too the left.I wish I could say this is how things are turning out but it's not happening is it.People are still saying there all the same after 1 party, the Tory party destroys everything decent. this period could have been a game changer but I think people are in for decades more of this shit.I do wonder if this apathy was more prevalent when the baby boomers were young, I did hear some say they are all the same but I don't think it was as bad as today. we have far more information today yet people are more gullible and apathetic. someone on here came up with a good reason for this a while back, people can now focus on as much bullshit as they want all day nowadays. only had the news at 6pm and 10pm and the papers back then.Turn outs at elections were always in the mid to high 70s when I was young, today apathy results in turn outs in the mid 60s.