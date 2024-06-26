Aye. Even in 1997, Blair's lead was eroded by 6-8 points over the course of the campaign. That just hasn't happened in this election cycle.



I think Labour are down by about 4% on average since Sunak called the election. For me that's to be expected for a stable party that have long held a lead in the polls and haven't pulled any rabbits out of the hat during the campaign. It's inevitable that some voters would get wooed away by unrealistic promises from parties that had no chance of being elected (Greens and Reform, primarily) and by scare tactics from the opposition (Tories).The difference is that the main opposition haven't made up any meaningful ground as they're down 3%. I don't know whether brand Tory is just so damaged that they couldn't have crept back up towards 30% but it feels like they've ran an incredibly bad campaign and the lack of party discipline amongst their MPs/campaigners has been very un-Tory like.