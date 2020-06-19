« previous next »
UK General Election

Re: UK General Election
Today at 05:58:20 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:49:57 pm
Yep that and they can afford to do so as theyve had millions in donations during the campaign ;D

Meanwhile, the Tories are so broke that they had no choice but to take more money from Frank Heston.
Re: UK General Election
Today at 06:08:04 pm
Didnt expect this poll
Re: UK General Election
Today at 06:13:58 pm
Westminster Voting Intention:

LAB: 37% (+1)
CON: 19% (-1)
RFM: 18% (=)
LDM: 13% (-1)
GRN: 6% (-1)
SNP: 3% (=)

Via
@YouGov
, 19-20 Jun.
Changes w/ 17-18 Jun.
Re: UK General Election
Today at 06:14:05 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:08:04 pm
Didnt expect this poll

Bloody lovely, but I'll not believe it til I see it
Re: UK General Election
Today at 06:15:09 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 05:45:53 pm
Possibly, but Labour have also announced that they are going to give back the £100,000 that Craig has given the party.

Principled.

It's fantastic leadership. Immediate withdrawal and return of campaign funds. They can't do anything else.
Re: UK General Election
Today at 06:19:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:08:04 pm
Didnt expect this poll
I hope that's accurate. I really do not wish to see Corbyn win his seat after hos woeful behaviour.
Re: UK General Election
Today at 06:21:09 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:34:06 pm
Likely leads to a lost seat now I imagine.



Unless Labour activists get on the doors and encourage supporters to switch to the Lib Dems. Would have to pray enough make the switch though.

What a fucking idiot. (him, not you!)
Re: UK General Election
Today at 06:23:50 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:21:09 pm
Unless Labour activists get on the doors and encourage supporters to switch to the Lib Dems. Would have to pray enough make the switch though.

What a fucking idiot. (him, not you!)
Yeah. A complete cock womble.


You, not him.



Not really..  just seemed the right timing.
Re: UK General Election
Today at 06:45:57 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 05:08:08 pm
The full John Oliver bit can be found on the below link.

https://x.com/edwinhayward/status/1805567776779534547?t=lvvd7AkbmNlwbqHrffTq4g&s=19

Gosh, hard to see it all laid out like that. Austerity + Brexit. I do feel sorry for Labour, it's impossible to fix. But it will be better - eventually.
Re: UK General Election
Today at 06:53:56 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:23:50 pm
Yeah. A complete cock womble.


You, not him.



Not really..  just seemed the right timing.

tbf, I am a bit of a cockwomble. ;D
Re: UK General Election
Today at 07:00:11 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 05:45:53 pm
Possibly, but Labour have also announced that they are going to give back the £100,000 that Craig has given the party.

Principled.

He's admitted it was a stupid thing to do and will accept the consequences. I guess that's something. He probably saw it as a bit of a joke - like when you bet on Man United to win to soften the blow. But as someone aspiring for public office it's just plain stupid. If he can afford to donate £100k to the Labour party then he clearly doesn't need the money. Of course, the Tories probably didn't need it either, but it's their nature to grift.
Re: UK General Election
Today at 07:00:57 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:08:04 pm
Didnt expect this poll

That's a bit of a surprise.
Re: UK General Election
Today at 07:07:24 pm
Re: UK General Election
Today at 07:11:05 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:07:24 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/czkk0d19kgdo

Christ, these people.

"His controversial decision in 2021 to block the Scottish governments gender self-ID reforms was seen as a significant moment in the demise of Nicola Sturgeons period as Scotlands First Minister.

In February 2024, he expressed regret after deleting all of his WhatsApp messages from during the pandemic.

He said he erased his files to free up storage capacity on his phone in November 2021."

Sounds like a right c*nt.
Re: UK General Election
Today at 07:14:15 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:11:05 pm
"His controversial decision in 2021 to block the Scottish governments gender self-ID reforms was seen as a significant moment in the demise of Nicola Sturgeons period as Scotlands First Minister.

In February 2024, he expressed regret after deleting all of his WhatsApp messages from during the pandemic.

He said he erased his files to free up storage capacity on his phone in November 2021."

Sounds like a right c*nt.

He's a piece of shit.

Standing down as an MP but heavily rumoured to be getting a seat in the Lords.
Re: UK General Election
Today at 07:15:06 pm
Sorry officers for twocking this car. I'll be on my way, as it was just an error of judgement.
