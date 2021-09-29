« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 182 183 184 185 186 [187]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election  (Read 155863 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,612
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7440 on: Today at 01:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:56:42 pm
I say you are wrong that the data says you are wrong, too.

I can imagine it now, 'the public aren't ready to be given the vote.'  'Women, definitely not'

A well-functioning, properly funded NHS - not for me, Clive  ;)

How about renationalising water? Nope.

Cobblers using hyperbole, good sir. Labour plan to give 16-17 year olds the vote; that's common sense, not radical. And given 40% of 18-34 year olds weren't even arsed registering to vote, the impact may only be marginal. The right to vote is no longer considered a radical concept.

Perhaps we are using different definitions of "transformative"? We live in an age where common sense policy is portrayed as subversive, whilst the batshit ones are mutton dressed as lamb.

We need change, but until the media are brought to heel - because hysteria sells - Labour need to treat voters with kid gloves. The electorate have been traumatised. Baby steps are needed.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7441 on: Today at 02:03:12 pm »
Quote from: billyliddell01 on Today at 12:30:23 pm

It seems that that the BBCode used by SMF does not recognise TH (Table Header) tags. Instead, try this:
Code: [Select]
[table]
[tr]
[td][/td]
    [td]CON[/td]
    [td]LAB[/td]
    [td]LIB[/td]
    [td]Reform[/td]
    [td]Green[/td]
    [td]NAT[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td][/td]
    [td]19.70%[/td]
    [td]39.50%[/td]
    [td]11.80%[/td]
    [td]15.80%[/td]
    [td]8.90%[/td]
    [td]4.00%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]Winners[/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td][/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]Greater Than 6%[/td]
    [td]23[/td]
    [td]399[/td]
    [td]40[/td]
    [td]3[/td]
    [td]2[/td]
    [td]11[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]3 - 6%[/td]
    [td]19[/td]
    [td]40[/td]
    [td]18[/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td]7[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]Less Than 3%[/td]
    [td]27[/td]
    [td]29[/td]
    [td]4[/td]
    [td]1[/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td]7[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]Total[/td]
    [td]69[/td]
    [td]468[/td]
    [td]62[/td]
    [td]4[/td]
    [td]2[/td]
    [td]25[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]Runners Up[/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td][/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]Greater Than 6%[/td]
    [td]214[/td]
    [td]43[/td]
    [td]8[/td]
    [td]146[/td]
    [td]43[/td]
    [td]24[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]3 - 6%[/td]
    [td]46[/td]
    [td]27[/td]
    [td]2[/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td]9[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]Less Than 3%[/td]
    [td]32[/td]
    [td]27[/td]
    [td]5[/td]
    [td]1[/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td]3[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]Total[/td]
    [td]292[/td]
    [td]97[/td]
    [td]15[/td]
    [td]147[/td]
    [td]43[/td]
    [td]36[/td][/tr][/table]
CONLABLIBReformGreenNAT
19.70%39.50%11.80%15.80%8.90%4.00%
Winners
Greater Than 6%23399403211
3 - 6%1940187
Less Than 3%2729417
Total69468624225
Runners Up
Greater Than 6%2144381464324
3 - 6%462729
Less Than 3%3227513
Total29297151474336
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7442 on: Today at 02:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:26:48 pm
I think it is a theory JC. Both Far Left and Far Right are hostile to representative democracy. They despise toleration as a political idea. They gravitate towards the Strong Man as leader. They use mobs as a matter of principle.

Frottage and Galloway have their analogues throughout history. We know that many German Communists folded their flags in 1933 and joined the Nazis. It was but a small step for them. We also know that many Nazis took off their uniforms at the end of the war and joined - and officered - the Socialist Unity Party which ruled without opposition in the GDR. Again, it didn't violate any fundamental principle for them to do this. They could even keep their anti-semitism.
Semantic point. But a theory should really explain something (horseshoe theory does not really do this); and it should allow us to make predictions. I do think there is some validity to the observation that the extreme left and extreme right do meet on certain points (totalitarianism and antisemitism are the most obvious examples to me). It is sometimes called the 'horseshoe effect' - this seems more apt to me.

Irrespective, Frottage and Galloway deserve each other. And a small part of me hopes to see them form an alliance. :)
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,511
  • Truthiness
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7443 on: Today at 02:51:31 pm »
🗳️ GB Poll: Focaldata
(MRP seat projection based on demographic extrapolation)

🌹 Labour 450 (+248)
🌳 Conservatives 110 (-255)
🔸 Lib Dems 50 (+39)
🎗️ SNP 16 (-32)
🌻 Plaid Cymru 2 (-2)
🌍 Green 1 (0)
➡️ Reform UK 1 (+1)
👤 Others 2 (+1)
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7444 on: Today at 03:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:31:01 pm
Semantic point. But a theory should really explain something (horseshoe theory does not really do this); and it should allow us to make predictions. I do think there is some validity to the observation that the extreme left and extreme right do meet on certain points (totalitarianism and antisemitism are the most obvious examples to me). It is sometimes called the 'horseshoe effect' - this seems more apt to me.

Irrespective, Frottage and Galloway deserve each other. And a small part of me hopes to see them form an alliance. :)
Brexit is a example of the Horseshoe theory.
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,329
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7445 on: Today at 03:13:19 pm »
Have all elections had this many polls?

It's kind of boring... every day just pumping out the same thing.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,675
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7446 on: Today at 03:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:13:19 pm
Have all elections had this many polls?

It's kind of boring... every day just pumping out the same thing.

Way more than there used to be. In the 90s there was basically Gallup, Mori, ICM and maybe one other.

Got to say I love the deluge of polls and the new MRPs.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,893
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7447 on: Today at 03:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:13:19 pm
Have all elections had this many polls?

It's kind of boring... every day just pumping out the same thing.

The Graun's John Harris opined similar just yesterday.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/jun/23/landslide-polling-companies-election-labour

Rather than just reflecting the news cycle, the polls themselves have become news.

I've no love for him, but I saw a great clip of Norman Lamont having a right go at a GB News presenter who tried 3 times to ask him about the dire polls last week. Blew up and said it was ridiculous to ask for a comment about them and he should be asking about the election itself.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,341
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7448 on: Today at 03:25:35 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:13:19 pm
Have all elections had this many polls?

It's kind of boring... every day just pumping out the same thing.

It's just very easy these days. You get people to click on your poll, and the software spits out the new data ready for tweeting, graphs and all. When someome had to manually add up numbers on paper, it took much longer.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 567
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7449 on: Today at 03:26:13 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:13:19 pm
Have all elections had this many polls?

It's kind of boring... every day just pumping out the same thing.

One a week would be more than enough but we seem to have at least 2 or 3 a day and its just not interesting
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7450 on: Today at 03:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:13:19 pm
Have all elections had this many polls?

It's kind of boring... every day just pumping out the same thing.

Every c*nt with a social media account, think they're a pollster nowadays.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,675
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7451 on: Today at 03:55:36 pm »
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,904
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7452 on: Today at 03:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 03:55:36 pm
This is a great headline.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/24/tories-are-a-shower-of-shit-says-conservative-candidate-james-cracknell

A shower of shit.... much like what rowers like Cracknell experience when they row in our rivers these days.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7453 on: Today at 04:02:44 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:11:51 pm
Brexit* is a example of the Horseshoe theory.
Yes! Or, at least, the 'horseshoe effect'. :)

* How could I forget to include that!? ???
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,513
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7454 on: Today at 04:07:03 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:44:37 pm
Every c*nt with a social media account, think they're a pollster nowadays.

I'm surprised I've not seen a deluge of polls created by Andy.
Not saying he's a c*nt like 😀
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,101
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7455 on: Today at 04:15:21 pm »
https://www.kentonline.co.uk/maidstone/news/nigel-Frottage-arrives-in-kent-on-campaign-trail-308767/

Quote
Hundreds of people queued in the blistering heat to listen to Nigel Frottage as he continued his campaign trail.
...
People queued on the grass opposite the Mercure Great Danes Hotel, in Hollingbourne, ahead of his arrival.
Water was being offered to those waiting in the heat as they sat looking at a Reform UK-branded bus.


Fuckinell, they'll be looking more gammon than usual by the end of that!

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,441
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7456 on: Today at 04:23:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:15:21 pm
https://www.kentonline.co.uk/maidstone/news/nigel-Frottage-arrives-in-kent-on-campaign-trail-308767/


Fuckinell, they'll be looking more gammon than usual by the end of that!


Ugh, just down the road from me.  Don't think they're going to be competitive round here though.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,713
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7457 on: Today at 04:30:14 pm »
Was someone saying horseshoe effect of far and far right having loads in common? Timely given today's front cover - featuring aplogism for Putin, and alignment being drawn between Galloway, Farrage, Corbyn (and Stop The War)



Always worth remembering that when they refer to being 'anti-war'/'peace' activists, what they really mean is they're anti- the people who criticise people who attack the West
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,460
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7458 on: Today at 04:31:37 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:13:19 pm
Have all elections had this many polls?

It's kind of boring... every day just pumping out the same thing.

I read a small piece on the polling companies, basically political polling and election polling is just a marketing thing the companies do to get their name out there, their main business is running focus groups and doing market research for companies and organisations.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,973
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7459 on: Today at 04:34:08 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:15:21 pm
https://www.kentonline.co.uk/maidstone/news/nigel-Frottage-arrives-in-kent-on-campaign-trail-308767/


Fuckinell, they'll be looking more gammon than usual by the end of that!

Check out those youngsters:

Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,904
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7460 on: Today at 04:35:47 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:31:37 pm
I read a small piece on the polling companies, basically political polling and election polling is just a marketing thing the companies do to get their name out there, their main business is running focus groups and doing market research for companies and organisations.

Yep, which is why most of the claims of polling companies being biased is bollocks. It's in their interest to be as accurate as possible as they stake their reputation on it to generate other business.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7461 on: Today at 04:56:57 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:30:14 pm
Always worth remembering that when they refer to being 'anti-war'/'peace' activists, what they really mean is they're anti- the people who criticise people who attack the West
It took me three goes, but I got there eventually. :)
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,728
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7462 on: Today at 05:00:48 pm »
Labour leads Reform by 23%.

Joint-highest Reform %.

Joint-lowest Conservative %.

🇬🇧 Westminster VI (21-24 June):

Labour 42% ()
Reform UK 19% ()
Conservative 18% ()
Lib Dem 12% (+1)
Green 6% (+1)
SNP 3% ()
Other 2% (+1)

Redfield Wilton
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,420
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7463 on: Today at 05:18:43 pm »
19% duped by Frottage
18% still voting for Sunak 🙄
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,675
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7464 on: Today at 05:20:30 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:51:31 pm
🗳️ GB Poll: Focaldata
(MRP seat projection based on demographic extrapolation)

🌹 Labour 450 (+248)
🌳 Conservatives 110 (-255)
🔸 Lib Dems 50 (+39)
🎗️ SNP 16 (-32)
🌻 Plaid Cymru 2 (-2)
🌍 Green 1 (0)
➡️ Reform UK 1 (+1)
👤 Others 2 (+1)

The implied national vote shares are Labour on 41.4%, Conservatives on 23.0%, Reform UK on 15.5%, Liberal Democrats on 11.3%, Green on 5.2%, SNP on 2.5%, Plaid Cymru 0.4% and other on 0.6%. The sample was June 3 to 20 so wont pick up Gamblegate properly.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,691
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7465 on: Today at 05:23:12 pm »
It's wild that Reform/Tory combined still get close to Labour in terms of vote share.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,675
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7466 on: Today at 05:33:27 pm »
New MIC poll

voting intention. Small changes but our highest Reform score yet. While Labour tick back up & lead by 16
🔴 LAB 41% (+2)
🔵 CON 25% (-)
🟠 LIB DEM 10% (-1)
🟣 REF UK 15% (+1)
🟢 GRN 5% (-)
🟡 SNP 2%(-1)
Dates: 21-23/6 N: 2046
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,145
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7467 on: Today at 05:35:44 pm »
Saw this graph earlier and thought it was interesting - basically shows which campaign gaffes have had 'cut through' with voters. D-day and the gambling scandal are unsurprisingly the big two.



https://x.com/LukeTryl/status/1805240223996993833
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online billyliddell01

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7468 on: Today at 05:38:34 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:03:12 pm
Quote from: billyliddell01 on Today at 12:30:23 pm

It seems that that the BBCode used by SMF does not recognise TH (Table Header) tags. Instead, try this:
Code: [Select]
[table]
[tr]
[td][/td]
    [td]CON[/td]
    [td]LAB[/td]
    [td]LIB[/td]
    [td]Reform[/td]
    [td]Green[/td]
    [td]NAT[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td][/td]
    [td]19.70%[/td]
    [td]39.50%[/td]
    [td]11.80%[/td]
    [td]15.80%[/td]
    [td]8.90%[/td]
    [td]4.00%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]Winners[/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td][/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]Greater Than 6%[/td]
    [td]23[/td]
    [td]399[/td]
    [td]40[/td]
    [td]3[/td]
    [td]2[/td]
    [td]11[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]3 - 6%[/td]
    [td]19[/td]
    [td]40[/td]
    [td]18[/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td]7[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]Less Than 3%[/td]
    [td]27[/td]
    [td]29[/td]
    [td]4[/td]
    [td]1[/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td]7[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]Total[/td]
    [td]69[/td]
    [td]468[/td]
    [td]62[/td]
    [td]4[/td]
    [td]2[/td]
    [td]25[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]Runners Up[/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td][/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]Greater Than 6%[/td]
    [td]214[/td]
    [td]43[/td]
    [td]8[/td]
    [td]146[/td]
    [td]43[/td]
    [td]24[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]3 - 6%[/td]
    [td]46[/td]
    [td]27[/td]
    [td]2[/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td]9[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]Less Than 3%[/td]
    [td]32[/td]
    [td]27[/td]
    [td]5[/td]
    [td]1[/td]
    [td][/td]
    [td]3[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]Total[/td]
    [td]292[/td]
    [td]97[/td]
    [td]15[/td]
    [td]147[/td]
    [td]43[/td]
    [td]36[/td][/tr][/table]
CONLABLIBReformGreenNAT
19.70%39.50%11.80%15.80%8.90%4.00%
Winners
Greater Than 6%23399403211
3 - 6%1940187
Less Than 3%2729417
Total69468624225
Runners Up
Greater Than 6%2144381464324
3 - 6%462729
Less Than 3%3227513
Total29297151474336
Thanks again JC
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,980
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7469 on: Today at 06:04:37 pm »
Harry Cole: Would another six months have helped you turn it all around?

Rishi Sunak: No.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,904
  • The first five yards........
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7470 on: Today at 06:12:19 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:30:14 pm
Was someone saying horseshoe effect of far and far right having loads in common? Timely given today's front cover - featuring aplogism for Putin, and alignment being drawn between Galloway, Farrage, Corbyn (and Stop The War)



Always worth remembering that when they refer to being 'anti-war'/'peace' activists, what they really mean is they're anti- the people who criticise people who attack the West

The writer of the article is of course Andrew Philip Drummond-Murray, the aristocrat and former Special Advisor to Jeremy Corbyn when he used to lead the Labour Party. A convinced Putinist.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7471 on: Today at 06:34:07 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:04:37 pm
Harry Cole: Would another six months have helped you turn it all around?

Rishi Sunak: No.

He's not wrong
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,013
  • ....mmm
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7472 on: Today at 06:44:16 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:34:08 pm
Check out those youngsters:

Reform is the second most popular party in the 18-24 demographic.



Much like Trump in America, Reform are having a good campaign on TikTok.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:46:07 pm by Kashinoda »
Logged
:D

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7473 on: Today at 06:44:35 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:35:44 pm
Saw this graph earlier and thought it was interesting - basically shows which campaign gaffes have had 'cut through' with voters. D-day and the gambling scandal are unsurprisingly the big two.



https://x.com/LukeTryl/status/1805240223996993833
The proportion of morons in the electorate is quite staggering. Some of things and percentages which 'reflects badly on the party' is mind-boggling to me. The sheep, paddle-board and toolmaker 'incidents' in particular.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7474 on: Today at 06:49:31 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 06:44:16 pm
Reform is the second most popular party in the 18-24 demographic.


Yes. But if you look at Conservative and Reform combined, they are the lowest by age group. It is actually fairly encouraging.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online gamble

  • andproctor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,841
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7475 on: Today at 06:50:21 pm »
Labour voters - Does a woman have a penis?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 182 183 184 185 186 [187]   Go Up
« previous next »
 