Winners and Runner Ups from Electoral Calculus:







I noticed a few things in their latest MRP. First, Labour support is now less than 40% compared to the Tories' 44.7% in 2019. But obviously that's due to the fragmentation of the vote on the right, and the centre/left concentrating their fire through tactical voting to cause maximum damage.The second thing I noticed is that whilst the (obviously not gonna happen) high watermark prediction for Tory seats was 227, the low end was 41, whilst the most likely is predicted as 76. Those two numbers are awfully close together compared to the best outcome.For me, that suggests the Tories getting fewer than 155 seats is very likely, and there's a very realistic chance for the LDs to end up as the official opposition.