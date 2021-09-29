nah - the government in 2019 had masses of 'dissatisfied' and palpable hatred against it too. it's more now, but that's not unique.
you're just not crediting the work that's gone in to change the perception of the party since then. in doing so, the logical implication is that Starmer is an overwhelmingly popular figure who's untouchable even if he scandalised - i'm fairly sure that's not your intent
putting the same labour offer from 2019 into this election would make it much harder to call. the tories are giving up because of what they've come up against, because they know they can't beat it
Starmer definitely increased Labours electability by not being Corbyn, who would constantly put targets on his back plus hate for the Tories has grown, even Tories no longer want them eg Iain Dale who declared he coukdnt vote for them, but would never vote Labour. His way out of that conundrum was to try and become an MP, I think that mission has already failed though.
Your point, I guess, is that Starmer has to remain un-radical to still win, I dont agree. VAT on private schools has done then no harm, despite constant attempts from the RWM.
The likes of Richard Walker are not going to cling to a sinking, corrupt, Conservative party