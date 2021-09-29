« previous next »
UK General Election

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7400 on: Today at 08:10:03 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:35:08 pm
Apparently the daily mail are leading with a story about the Russian ambassador describing Farrage as an ally.

He and tice and spitting feathers.  Earlier today Farrage threatened legal action against the Ukrainian president for the same reason.

Whe you push them in on what  they are actually like, they dont like it.



The Daily Mail helped strongarm him to stand down the Brexit Party in 2019.

They're really panicking now. All the things everyone knew about Nigel but ignored are coming out. He was the useful idiot that pushed Brexit and pushed the Tories further right, now he's the bogeyman.
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7401 on: Today at 08:50:34 am
The Tory newspapers have shifted from trying to tear down Labour to focusing on tearing down Reform and it's about time.
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7402 on: Today at 09:31:09 am
Has anyone modelled what the tipping point would be where Reform UK vote share starts to translate into seats?  At the moment it feels like Reform may take a lot of second places from the Tories but only realistically win a couple of seats.
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7403 on: Today at 10:27:17 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:36:06 pm
So you  agree with what I said earlier its not always down to funding.

On this issue, as Alistair Campbell often says, its down to Labour to make a better case for what they do.

But in his day, '97, Labour had  a lot more press on its side. This time they're all lined up against  Labour and everything Labour says and does needs to be  carefully considered.
We'll only know what Labour is  going to do once in power. I believe  they'' slowly be more left-wing as they go forward  and will drag the people with them.
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7404 on: Today at 10:34:27 am
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 10:27:17 am
But in his day, '97, Labour had  a lot more press on its side. This time they're all lined up against  Labour and everything Labour says and does needs to be  carefully considered.
We'll only know what Labour is  going to do once in power. I believe  they'' slowly be more left-wing as they go forward  and will drag the people with them.

I hope you are correct, but I fear you wont be, I also think.  This government is hated to the extent that Starmer could dig up the corpse of Lizzie Windsor, do her from behind wearing a Hitler mask and still get a massive majority.

The Tories have given up.

I hope the LDs form the opposition. 

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7405 on: Today at 10:39:17 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:50:34 am
The Tory newspapers have shifted from trying to tear down Labour to focusing on tearing down Reform and it's about time.

Surprised it took them this long. The Tories have turned into Man Utd - too much time wasted trying to chase down what's ahead of them instead of looking over their shoulder looking at what's coming up behind.

Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:31:09 am
Has anyone modelled what the tipping point would be where Reform UK vote share starts to translate into seats?  At the moment it feels like Reform may take a lot of second places from the Tories but only realistically win a couple of seats.

I dont know myself. I imagine it's hard to model because of FPTP.  Back in 1983, the SDP/Liberal Alliance got about 26% of the vote, but only 23 seats. The Lib-Dems now probably won't get more than 12%, but could nab anything from 45 to 65 seats going by the polls.

As we know, it's not about how much support Deform have, but how it's distributed that matters.
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7406 on: Today at 10:42:21 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:31:09 am
Has anyone modelled what the tipping point would be where Reform UK vote share starts to translate into seats?  At the moment it feels like Reform may take a lot of second places from the Tories but only realistically win a couple of seats.
Electoral Calculus has Reform in second place after the election in 147 seats.
In one of them the margin is < 3%.
In the other 146 the margin is > 6%

(Wish I knew how to post a spreadsheet...)
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7407 on: Today at 10:52:12 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:34:27 am
I hope you are correct, but I fear you wont be, I also think.  This government is hated to the extent that Starmer could dig up the corpse of Lizzie Windsor, do her from behind wearing a Hitler mask and still get a massive majority.

The Tories have given up.

I hope the LDs form the opposition. 
nah - the government in 2019 had masses of 'dissatisfied' and palpable hatred against it too. it's more now, but that's not unique.

you're just not crediting the work that's gone in to change the perception of the party since then. in doing so, the logical implication is that Starmer is an overwhelmingly popular figure who's untouchable even if he scandalised - i'm fairly sure that's not your intent ;)

putting the same labour offer from 2019 into this election would make it much harder to call. the tories are giving up because of what they've come up against, because they know they can't beat it
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7408 on: Today at 10:57:51 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:52:12 am
nah - the government in 2019 had masses of 'dissatisfied' and palpable hatred against it too. it's more now, but that's not unique.

you're just not crediting the work that's gone in to change the perception of the party since then. in doing so, the logical implication is that Starmer is an overwhelmingly popular figure who's untouchable even if he scandalised - i'm fairly sure that's not your intent ;)

putting the same labour offer from 2019 into this election would make it much harder to call. the tories are giving up because of what they've come up against, because they know they can't beat it

Yeah Starmer has done very, very well at changing the perception. All the shit they are throwing at him about the last leader isn't even seen as credible any more.

I still like his line against Sunak when he said that the UK wasn't 'safe' with Labour and Starmer.

How to make a petulant little anti-UK little shit look like a petulant anti-UK little shit.

Probably not the best idea to have a go at someone actually protecting the UKs interesst while you're actively betting against it.
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7409 on: Today at 11:06:58 am
Quote from: billyliddell01 on Today at 10:42:21 am
Electoral Calculus has Reform in second place after the election in 147 seats.
In one of them the margin is < 3%.
In the other 146 the margin is > 6%

(Wish I knew how to post a spreadsheet...)
Try this:

https://tableconvert.com/excel-to-bbcode
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7410 on: Today at 11:30:44 am
I think we can see what George Galloway's next step will be.

https://x.com/EuropeanWith/status/1804896049460338997/photo/1

Britain's own version of the Nazi-Soviet Pact.
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7411 on: Today at 11:36:31 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:52:12 am
nah - the government in 2019 had masses of 'dissatisfied' and palpable hatred against it too. it's more now, but that's not unique.

you're just not crediting the work that's gone in to change the perception of the party since then. in doing so, the logical implication is that Starmer is an overwhelmingly popular figure who's untouchable even if he scandalised - i'm fairly sure that's not your intent ;)

putting the same labour offer from 2019 into this election would make it much harder to call. the tories are giving up because of what they've come up against, because they know they can't beat it

Starmer definitely increased Labours electability by not being Corbyn, who would constantly put targets on his back plus hate for the Tories has grown, even Tories no longer want them eg Iain Dale who declared he coukdnt vote for them, but would never vote Labour. His way out of that conundrum was to try and become an MP, I think that mission has already failed though.

Your point, I guess, is that Starmer has to remain un-radical to still win, I dont agree. VAT on private schools has done then no harm, despite constant attempts from the RWM.
The likes of Richard Walker are not going to cling to a sinking, corrupt, Conservative party


Re: UK General Election
Reply #7412 on: Today at 11:37:00 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:30:44 am
I think we can see what George Galloway's next step will be.

https://x.com/EuropeanWith/status/1804896049460338997/photo/1

Britain's own version of the Nazi-Soviet Pact.
So-called 'horseshoe' theory is mentioned quite a lot around here. Of course, not really a theory, but more of an observation. And here we seem to have an example of it in action. I can see Galloway and Frottage becoming great allies in Parliament if they both are elected.*

* I've not been following it, but isn't the possibility of Galloway being re-elected unlikely? I do hope so.
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7413 on: Today at 11:37:03 am
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7414 on: Today at 11:40:06 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:37:00 am
So-called 'horseshoe' theory is mentioned quite a lot around here. Of course, not really a theory, but more of an observation. And here we seem to have an example of it in action. I can see Galloway and Frottage becoming great allies in Parliament if they both are elected.*

* I've not been following it, but isn't the possibility of Galloway being re-elected unlikely? I do hope so.

Putin, Trump et all must be giggling.  Extremists alliance.
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7415 on: Today at 12:01:29 pm
If the Tories really have given up, then the wipeout predictions may gather steam over the next 10 days or so. Their only weapon left, as Campbell implied, is voter apathy. But that's likely to only affect their own supporters.

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7416 on: Today at 12:04:51 pm


Just 21 safe Tory seats according to the average for all the MRP's
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7417 on: Today at 12:10:53 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:30:44 am
I think we can see what George Galloway's next step will be.

https://x.com/EuropeanWith/status/1804896049460338997/photo/1

Britain's own version of the Nazi-Soviet Pact.
It's so easy to dismiss Galloways little remark at the end of his tweet.
How we can expect Fireworks if he and Frottage are elected into Parliament, it would be a mistake to ignore this as it actually plays a big part in the appeal for some people, one vox pop man just said he's thinking of voting reform because he thinks it will put the cat amongst the pigeons. we saw this appeal during Brexit, the 2 fingers up to Parliament. 
I would argue a vote for either is a vote to return to the days of the Brexit with the country in chaos at each others throats.
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7418 on: Today at 12:30:23 pm
Winners and Runner Ups from Electoral Calculus:

    [th][/th]
    [th]CON[/th]
    [th]LAB[/th]
    [th]LIB[/th]
    [th]Reform[/th]
    [th]Green[/th]
    [th]NAT[/th]
19.70%39.50%11.80%15.80%8.90%4.00%
Winners
Greater Than 6%23399403211
3 - 6%1940187
Less Than 3%2729417
Total69468624225
Runners Up
Greater Than 6%2144381464324
3 - 6%462729
Less Than 3%3227513
Total29297151474336



Sorry, not got the hang of this yet...

CON could range from 23 to about 100 if they win all the marginals (pretty unlikely I would have thought).
LAB from 399 to about  500.

Rish! would lose his seat at the low end of this.

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7419 on: Today at 12:31:01 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:10:53 pm
It's so easy to dismiss Galloways little remark at the end of his tweet.
How we can expect Fireworks if he and Frottage are elected into Parliament, it would be a mistake to ignore this as it actually plays a big part in the appeal for some people, one vox pop man just said he's thinking of voting reform because he thinks it will put the cat amongst the pigeons. we saw this appeal during Brexit, the 2 fingers up to Parliament. 
I would argue a vote for either is a vote to return to the days of the Brexit with the country in chaos at each others throats.

Trump-esque. "Come to the Capitol Jan 6th, will be wild!"
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7420 on: Today at 12:38:26 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:34:27 am
I hope you are correct, but I fear you wont be, I also think.  This government is hated to the extent that Starmer could dig up the corpse of Lizzie Windsor, do her from behind wearing a Hitler mask and still get a massive majority.

The Tories have given up.

I hope the LDs form the opposition.

I agree.

This is the anti-Tory election and people are desperate for change.  There is real public support for many transformative policies, across the board.

Lack of good leadership/governance, is why we ffind ourselves (nationally and interrnationally) in such a state.  Lets hope all the progressive voices can make a difference, after the election.
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7421 on: Today at 12:41:45 pm
Quote from: billyliddell01 on Today at 12:30:23 pm
Winners and Runner Ups from Electoral Calculus:



I noticed a few things in their latest MRP. First, Labour support is now less than 40% compared to the Tories' 44.7% in 2019. But obviously that's due to the fragmentation of the vote on the right, and the centre/left concentrating their fire through tactical voting to cause maximum damage.

The second thing I noticed is that whilst the (obviously not gonna happen) high watermark prediction for Tory seats was 227, the low end was 41, whilst the most likely is predicted as 76. Those two numbers are awfully close together compared to the best outcome.

For me, that suggests the Tories getting fewer than 155 seats is very likely, and there's a very realistic chance for the LDs to end up as the official opposition.
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7422 on: Today at 12:43:12 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:31:01 pm
Trump-esque. "Come to the Capitol Jan 6th, will be wild!"
Yeah, thankfully the UKs shown they don't like the chaos these people bring even though they liked the idea of them bringing Fireworks to Parliament.
They were all for sticking 2 fingers up to parliament, hating Politicians, they did nothing but moan when the politicians were at each others throats for the next 4 yrs so they just wanted it to stop. same people are falling for it again with Frottage and Galloway.
