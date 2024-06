Apparently the daily mail are leading with a story about the Russian ambassador describing Farrage as an ally.



He and tice and spitting feathers. Earlier today Farrage threatened legal action against the Ukrainian president for the same reason.



Whe you push them in on what they are actually like, they donít like it.







The Daily Mail helped strongarm him to stand down the Brexit Party in 2019.They're really panicking now. All the things everyone knew about Nigel but ignored are coming out. He was the useful idiot that pushed Brexit and pushed the Tories further right, now he's the bogeyman.