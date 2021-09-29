10 days to go and Sunak is campaigning in his own constituency.



For those bickering rather than enjoying this, the time to hold Labour to account is in office not during an election. The Blair offering in 1997 was likewise considered paltry by the left but they did a ton of stuff that wasnt pre announced before the election. They gave independence to the BofE in their first week and spent billions on health and education.



I firmly expect Reeves to announce new measures on tax, borrowing and spending in her first budget blaming it on the Tories. The Tories will be in the midst of a bloody civil war for the leadership to do anything about it. But we have to get there first. That Starmer has taken us from despair to the verge of a colossal victory in 5 years is remarkable. Its almost as if people have just priced that in rather than giving him some credit.



Ill judge him in 2028/29.



Exactly.The primary objective was always to remove the Tories. I've had endless arguments with people calling the Labour manifesto "centre-right" because it isn't as left-wing as they would like. The reality is, you need a manifesto with broad appeal and very little the Tories and the plethora of right-wing press can attack. The general public will believe anything the rags tell them, there's very little room for a Labour leader to move around in to be electable.I absolutely want more. I want more investment in public services and for the country to begin repairing international relations to become a respected voice again. It's not going to happen overnight, I'm not going to agree with everything they do, but my god they can't be any worse than Tories.There are so many people claiming they're the red Tories, failing to see that kind of rigid idealism is a factor in why we've had 14 years of the actual Tories. The level of forensic analysis the Labour Party get over any other is staggering. If you're anything except a right-wing fanatic then the only realistic option right now is a Labour government led by Starmer. Being a perpetual protest opposition results in absolutely nothing, a Labour government that is more centrist than you'd like is infinitely better for the country's direction than the alternative.Give them a chance, see if things improve and hold them to account, but in government not opposition.