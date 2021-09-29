« previous next »
UK General Election

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7280
Quote from: Red Beret
This is it for me. On the surface these are seemingly stupid comments and up to now Frottage has not been very stupid at all. I'm not saying he's playing 4D chess, but by putting these thoughts out there into the mainstream be begins to normalize them.

This guy is a master of the long game.

Ive said it before - for the Tories to be able to save themselves long-term, they need to destroy themselves now, but take out Frottage permanently at the same time.

An unredacted Russia Report would do that I suspect.

Also, it was very interesting to see in that last debate on Thursday that people wanted to talk about Brexshit - it is going to be very intriguing to see how Frottage does with what could be an hostile audience in Birmingham next week - if its anything as openly disdainful to Frottage as the York audience was to Sunak - even more so now with Frottages comments these past few days.
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7281
Someone - I think Nobby - was wondering off we should call Reform the 'Blackshirts'. Not a bad call. But I do like what's trending at the moment. Farrage as 'Lord Haw Haw'. It's perfect. Bullseye.
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7282
Quote from: Yorkykopite
Someone - I think Nobby - was wondering off we should call Reform the 'Blackshirts'. Not a bad call. But I do like what's trending at the moment. Farrage as 'Lord Haw Haw'. It's perfect. Bullseye.

Putins Fluffer
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7283
Quote from: Yorkykopite
Someone - I think Nobby - was wondering off we should call Reform the 'Blackshirts'. Not a bad call. But I do like what's trending at the moment. Farrage as 'Lord Haw Haw'. It's perfect. Bullseye.
Perfect. 
Is it me or what but he seems to have developed this sickly grin when he walks on a stage, people also call him Putin's puppet as well and that sickly grin makes him look like a Puppet.
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7284
Quote from: oldfordie
Perfect. 
Is it me or what but he seems to have developed this sickly grin when he walks on a stage, people also call him Putin's puppet as well and that sickly grin makes him look like a Puppet.

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7285
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7286
Quote from: Red Beret

:)
These piss take videos are usually nothing like the person, these 2 videos look like Frottage.
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7287
Quote from: Red Beret
This is it for me. On the surface these are seemingly stupid comments and up to now Frottage has not been very stupid at all.
You are giving him way too much credit.
Quote
I'm not saying he's playing 4D chess, but by putting these thoughts out there into the mainstream be begins to normalize them.
And it isn't. It is not even 2D chess.
Quote
This guy is a master of the long game.
Again, way too much credit. He's a serial grifter, and the US was not working out for him. He spotted a new opportunity for limelight back in the UK, so back over he trots.
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7288

This is wise.

The BBCs Laura Kuenssberg has said Labour will start to shift its messaging as we enter the final weeks of the general election campaign.

She has seen the memo that Pat McFadden, Keir Starmers election chief, sent out to Labour candidates yesterday.

McFadden is essentially instructing his candidates to tell their voters  Do not assume anything about the result. Do not vote for a minor party, which only help the Tories. The only way to stop the Tories is to vote Labour 
I think there is a genuine nervousness about the impact of poll after poll after poll after poll suggesting that they are these sort of crazily wild, enormous majorities for the Labour party. And there is a bit of superstition in there. But there is also the reality that Labour doesnt really think these numbers stack up
