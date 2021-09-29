

This is wise.



The BBCs Laura Kuenssberg has said Labour will start to shift its messaging as we enter the final weeks of the general election campaign.



She has seen the memo that Pat McFadden, Keir Starmers election chief, sent out to Labour candidates yesterday.



McFadden is essentially instructing his candidates to tell their voters Do not assume anything about the result. Do not vote for a minor party, which only help the Tories. The only way to stop the Tories is to vote Labour

I think there is a genuine nervousness about the impact of poll after poll after poll after poll suggesting that they are these sort of crazily wild, enormous majorities for the Labour party. And there is a bit of superstition in there. But there is also the reality that Labour doesnt really think these numbers stack up