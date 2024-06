I get the feeling Frottage just saved the Tories from a wipeout with his Russia comments. I know we hear these views amongst extremists on both the left and right on the continent, but that kind of talk won't resonate with the British.



He has either gotten very cocky and made a misstep, or it's calculated as part of a long game. Maybe he's anticipating a Trump win in November which will bolster his position, or he is just looking to plant that evil little seed of doubt. Or maybe he's opted to test the strength of his power base as indicated by the polls.



All I know is that anybody in the Labour party with Frottage's media profile who said something like this would be burned at the stake by the media. He has to be taken to task.