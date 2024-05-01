« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election  (Read 149100 times)

Offline TSC

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7240 on: Yesterday at 08:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 08:31:25 pm
Yep.

Still a fucking scandal that the two most senior advisors to the two leaders at the last election both had significant and unexplained in time in Moscow and/or regularly shilled for Putin.

Frottage, Galloway etc both on the payroll.

And lets not forget let Vlad have a look at the novichok which was one of the most shameful episodes in Labour history.

Would also be good to see the full unredacted version of the Russia report.
Offline killer-heels

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7241 on: Yesterday at 09:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:52:06 pm
Bejesus, please no!!

Peter Mandelson resigns from board of lobbying firm weeks before Labour set to enter No 10
https://uk.yahoo.com/news/peter-mandelson-resigns-board-lobbying-155739037.html

Great, another dick head to further hinder any idea of making this country better. Its dick heads like him why there is a workers package that Unite were unable to back.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7242 on: Yesterday at 09:23:19 pm »
He'll hopefully just be there to explain & train.
Offline zero zero

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7243 on: Yesterday at 09:53:32 pm »

Frottage: West provoked Ukraine war

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/cjqq8kgz80yt

There's a clip at 19:09 on the BBC live feed. Frottage: [Robertson] the war is a direct result of EU expansionism

Quote
One theory, propounded by realists such as the academic John Mearsheimer, is that Nato expansion in eastern Europe was the reason that Putin invaded Ukraine. Robertson dismissed the idea. I met Putin nine times during my time at Nato. He never mentioned Nato enlargement once. What Robertson said next was interesting: Hes not bothered about Nato, or Nato enlargement. Hes bothered by the European Union. The whole Ukraine crisis started with the offer of an [EU] accession agreement to Ukraine [in 2014].

Putin fears countries on Russias border being fundamentally and permanently changed by EU accession. Every aspect [of society is affected]  they woke up very late to it I dont think they ever fully understood the EU, Robertson said, adding the caveat that the EU was not at fault because accession was what Ukraine, as a sovereign nation, wanted.
More lies from the slippery c*nt


https://www.newstatesman.com/encounter/2024/05/george-robertson-nato-why-russia-fears-european-union

Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7244 on: Yesterday at 10:06:32 pm »
Frottage has been a Russian stooge for years. It wasn't just about Brexit, he's fundamentally anti-EU and seeks its destruction
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7245 on: Yesterday at 10:34:40 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:00:57 pm
I actually don't mind him being around in the background - we need all the devious bastards we can get. But then again, even in the background is probably a bit too close.
I agree. I was not at all keen on him back in the day, but Labour needs someone with his media skills over the next few years.
Offline killer-heels

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7246 on: Yesterday at 10:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:34:40 pm
I agree. I was not at all keen on him back in the day, but Labour needs someone with his media skills over the next few years.

What about policy and his impact? He is seen as one of the biggest lobbyers in Labour toning down their workers rights package.

The goal is to make life for people in Britain better, not for Labour to just be in power.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7247 on: Yesterday at 10:50:39 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 07:28:49 pm
No surprise to see the far right defending Putin. The extremist far right/left all across Europe do - Le Pen, Melenchon, Wilders, Galloway, Orban etc etc.

Treasonous scum.

Horseshoe theory again. Both Far Right and Far Left love a dictator. Always have done. Occasionally it's even the SAME dictator.
Offline Schmarn

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7248 on: Yesterday at 10:52:02 pm »

Mandelson was a smart campaigner but I dont recall any signature achievements as a minister other than getting fired twice for his conduct. Labour have won the campaign so I dont see a role for him.  Im all for seeking counsel from people who have been through it and performed successfully in government.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7249 on: Yesterday at 10:58:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:45:37 pm
What about policy and his impact? He is seen as one of the biggest lobbyers in Labour toning down their workers rights package.

The goal is to make life for people in Britain better, not for Labour to just be in power.
It will depend upon two things:
  • That Mandelson does actually join the Government
  • The precise role he plays
It is his media savvy I would like to see utilised. The Right Wing press after the new Government forms will need massaging. And Mandelson is probably best person to manage this.
Offline oldfordie

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7250 on: Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm »
Nick Robinson handled Frottage brilliantly tonight, Farages usual tactic of making his main point and then rambling on about stats and other points to take the scrutiny away from his main point fell flat on it's face, Robinson just ignored it all and homed back in on his main point to rip it apart to make Frottage look like the con man he is. Robinson showed he understood how these charlatans manage to impress so many gullible people but ive noticed many TV interviewers have wised up to this in the last few months, they are all ignoring the ramblers who try distract and hammer them on the original main point they make.
Offline hide5seek

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7251 on: Today at 12:18:59 am »
Apologises if all ready posted

Westminster Voting Intention:

LAB: 42% (+1)
REF: 18% (+4)
CON: 18% (-3)
LDM: 9% (-3)
GRN: 7% (+1)

via @bmgresearch, 18-19 Jun
Offline Reginald Blore

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7252 on: Today at 03:23:29 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:34:40 pm
I agree. I was not at all keen on him back in the day, but Labour needs someone with his media skills over the next few years.

I always felt that the genius? behind New Labour's handling of the media was Alastair Campbell.  Mandelson was good at Policy development and pretty much ever policy decision went through him too; but the whole approach of using narrative storytelling as a communications strategy for Labour was Campbell.  At least using this approach in modern UK politics.
