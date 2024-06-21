Isnt this the expected variance in an election cycle when the lead inevitably shrinks? As has been said, that vote would normally go to the Tories but thankfully isnt this time.



Might be weighting more on DK's with Reform and Lib Dems picking up. Still fee as though the Labour vote is around 40% and the Tory vote is about 22%- Shy Tory voters simply won't vote.



Just not feeling that labour are going to do better than 1997 where there was real movement for change whereas this time it's get the Tories out and let someone else take over....for a bit.



But these are the only polls that show a shrinking Labour lead. All the others show Labour at a rock solid 20%, +/- 2%, which is well within the margin of error.It suggests some pollsters are either very wrong or very right. Last time out it was the MRP polls that called the election most accurately, but I guess that doesn't mean it will happen this time.It's almost as if someone wants to hail Sunak as a genius for not getting beaten as badly as predicted.I'm just not getting this, especially the last bit. If anything it's the opposite. Between Truss crashing the economy, a cost of living crisis that saw 10% inflation and sky rocketing fuel and grocery prices, people are pissed at the Tories. If that's not a real movement for change, then what is?John Major's Tories crashed out of the ERM bare months after the 1992 election, and the voters never forgot. Even though the economy was in decent shape by 1997 they were punished and punished hard. By every measure, the country is in a worse state than in 2010.Just because Starmer doesn't have the razzmatazz of Tony Blair and isn't being buoyed up by a massive wave of hope and euphoria, don't confuse it simply with Tory fatigue. The Tories aren't facing a very real threat of ending up with less than 100 seats because the electorate just want to give someone else a go " for a bit".