Author Topic: UK General Election  (Read 145806 times)

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7120 on: Yesterday at 11:31:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm
Is it possible the tories get more votes than Labour but fewer seats. Not a great look but the fume....

It's certainly possible thanks to FPTP. The reverse happened in the 1951 general election where Labour won the popular vote but the Tories won the most seats.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1951_United_Kingdom_general_election?&useskin=vector
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7121 on: Yesterday at 11:32:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:23:09 pm
I know how much smaller class sizes cost. Give us another £2k a kid and wed have very small class sizes.  That gets you to £8k a head. What is the rest going on?

OLED screens in the staff room? :D

Do the teachers get paid more in private schools? Im also guessing the facilities are better, things like sports pitches, the labs, all of that kind of stuff.

Do the kids tend to still do 3 A levels in private schools or do they do more so more teaching time required then the standard 3 subjects? Im also guessing at the schools have tend to have less kids theres less economies of scale compared to the larger state schools.

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7122 on: Yesterday at 11:33:08 pm »
Felt like I was watching a slow motion car crash at the end there. What an arrogant little man.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7123 on: Yesterday at 11:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:09:52 pm
people will always rebel when it hits them in the pocket. They never forgot or forgave Major after we fell out of the ERM, it took them 23 years to win a small majority after that fiasco and much of that was down to the incompetence of Ed Miliband.

I'm not as pessimistic as you, I think it will take a long long time for the Tories to get back to winning general elections. They stole the last one based on the Brexit lies and Corbyn.

As long as Labour has a competent leader to follow Starmer, I have every confidence that Labour will win in 2028 / 2029 and beyond
It's important voters see the Tory party for what they are, I don't think the Torys understand the damage they have done to their party, they have put many younger people off for life and I don't believe these younger people will move to the right as they get older either so ive not lost all hope as I don't think the Torys will ever gain large majorities again but the Torys could still win power in years to come if all Voters still listen to them, we want voters to continue to do what they are doing now and that's more about seeing the Torys for what they are and not trusting a word they tell them. that won't come about because this lot have f.. up on the economy. that will only come about when voters see them as corrupt incompetent liars who will always screw them while destroying services etc etc.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7124 on: Yesterday at 11:47:17 pm »
"The SNP is being investigated by parliamentary authorities over the alleged inappropriate use of public money to fund the partys general election campaign

The complaint, which appears to have been made by an SNP staff member, was sent to Alison Johnstone, Holyroods presiding officer, alongside a screenshot of an internal discussion between some of the partys office managers"
 
Summarising tweets from the journalist here:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1803827445709107276.html

Article here:
https://archive.ph/TMfdg

Not a great look considering the recent scandals (and police investigations into) multiple senior party officials
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7125 on: Today at 12:25:15 am »
Not the best trend from YouGov



Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7126 on: Today at 12:28:53 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:12:03 pm
The amount of squealing over VAT on private schools. I wish Labour would double down on this. Those selfish fuckers will never vote Labour anyway.

Whenever they have these teary folk on the direct public question shows, it's usually "my kid has some illness and you've cut research funding, look me in the eye and tell me why" or some other thing that usually garners universal support from the masses.

But the private school thing seems to be "Tell me why I won't be able to afford to catapult my kid into the elite, I work hard unlike these other slobs happy with state schools", which doesn't seem like it would get the people seated around you nodding along.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7127 on: Today at 12:36:36 am »
On tonights debateI tried to think about it as how I thought they might come across to the general public rather than to myself with my own biases.

I thought Ed Davey came across very well. Maybe a bit fluffy. But likeable, relatable and sensible.

Starmer was alright; thought he got better as he went on. Continues to annoy me that despite is solid credentials he doesnt come across as warm enough; a bit stiff and serious. I want him to be the next Prime Minister, but its just a frustration knowing what the electorate is like. I know its a serious subject but stillalso a few times he didnt answer the question and that does piss people off.

Sunak was about par for him. He was clear on immigration and that right-leaning bent will be popular with the electorate; think it might do him favours v Reform.

I flat-out disagree with most on here re: Fiona Bruce. Thought she was very good. Right balance and quite even in this programme. I actually thought the format as a whole was decent.
