Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7080 on: Today at 09:56:20 pm »
Italy and Netherlands agree with Rwanda lol.  For right governments in both those countries
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7081 on: Today at 09:57:26 pm »
I want to build this incentive. No wait... remove the incentive!
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7082 on: Today at 09:57:37 pm »

Downright offensive to that girl. A bad look
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7083 on: Today at 09:57:58 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:55:03 pm
Bruce letting him ramble on party political broadcast style

She is a Tory bellend bitch. Another one that needs burying along with Kuensberg. If I were Starmer Id have both of them run out of the Beeb and infiltrate that station to pump out all my propaganda. Eastenders and Strictly can remain as I watch that.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7084 on: Today at 09:58:29 pm »
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7085 on: Today at 09:58:38 pm »
Audience shouting shame at Sunak re leaving the ECHR
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7086 on: Today at 09:59:37 pm »
Was that his worst performance yet?  ;D
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7087 on: Today at 10:01:03 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:59:37 pm
Was that his worst performance yet?  ;D

That was brutal. Crowd openly hostile towards Sunak.

Cannot remember an audience that openly defiant against an PM like that.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7088 on: Today at 10:01:17 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:59:37 pm
Was that his worst performance yet?  ;D

He is so fucking arrogant. Him and his evil bitch wife. Surely there are some hitmen up near Sedbergh that can jump across and take the both of them out.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7089 on: Today at 10:01:41 pm »
I'm not watching, but this sounds like an epic crash and burn by Sunak. ;D

Letting him waffle on without challenging him doesn't really work in Sunak's favour. It's just more rope.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7090 on: Today at 10:02:31 pm »
Headlines on sky news now about his torrid performance and focusing on the betting scandal
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7091 on: Today at 10:05:30 pm »
The character of Sunak laid bare for all to see. What an absolute c*nt.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7092 on: Today at 10:06:15 pm »
"How will you help young people?"
"I'll cut taxes for when you get a job."

Great. They'll be able to pay off more of their student loans as they work two jobs and house share because they can't afford a mortgage...
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7093 on: Today at 10:15:40 pm »

No post debate poll yet, but theres a normal one

Latest poll from
@techneUK
 

Labour 42 (-1)
Conservatives 19 (=)
Reform 17 (+1)
Lib Dems 12 (+1)
Greens 5 (-1)
SNP 2 (=)
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7094 on: Today at 10:16:27 pm »
just hope enough people don't assume they don't need to bother voting as it's seen as a foregone conclusion
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7095 on: Today at 10:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:32:31 pm
You can say that and believe it yourself, but it's going to get asked, so he has to come up with a better answer.
why do you think it is relevant? Corbyn lost the election by a country mile, Starmer was part of the Shadow Cabinet so of course he's going to campaign to win.

All these c*nts in the Tories don't get asked the more relevant question about backing Johnson to the bitter end despite him being guilty of breaking CoVid rules whilst other people had to bury their dead alone.

It's a joke the question keeps getting asked, Starmer should just tell them to fuck off
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7096 on: Today at 10:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:18:29 pm
why do you think it is relevant? Corbyn lost the election by a country mile, Starmer was part of the Shadow Cabinet so of course he's going to campaign to win.

All these c*nts in the Tories don't get asked the more relevant question about backing Johnson to the bitter end despite him being guilty of breaking CoVid rules whilst other people had to bury their dead alone.

It's a joke the question keeps getting asked, Starmer should just tell them to fuck off

I didn't say I think it is relevant. I'm just saying it will get asked, and he hasn't answererd it well.

Though I said he needs to find a better answer, but in reality he probably doesn't, I don't think anything is going to really change things significantly.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7097 on: Today at 10:21:40 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:16:27 pm
just hope enough people don't assume they don't need to bother voting as it's seen as a foregone conclusion

I'm in a safe Labour seat and I can't wait to get out and vote.

I expect turnout in Labour seats to be relatively low, but much higher in Tory seats.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7098 on: Today at 10:23:11 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:20:39 pm
I didn't say I think it is relevant. I'm just saying it will get asked, and he hasn't answererd it well.

Though I said he needs to find a better answer, but in reality he probably doesn't, I don't think anything is going to really change things significantly.

In 2029, they'll be asking Starmer if he thinks he's done a better job as PM than Corbyn might have done.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7099 on: Today at 10:29:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:54:59 pm
He makes me want to burn every private school to the ground.

But then we won't get the extra VAT money!
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7100 on: Today at 10:32:19 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:16:27 pm
just hope enough people don't assume they don't need to bother voting as it's seen as a foregone conclusion

I'll be done with the shithole if that happens.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7101 on: Today at 10:42:24 pm »
I think once the Tories are out of office, the country will react as though it's woken up from some bizarre fever dream. They'll see the Tories out there on the lunatic fringe, howling about Rwanda, ECHR, net zero etc and people will be like, "how the fuck did we keep voting for these nutjobs/idiots?"

It won't last of course, but I think without the burden of office, the true nature of the Tories will be unmasked for many people. To some degree, the scales have already fallen from people's eyes; but the full scale of the damage they've done and were prepared to continue doing will start to dawn on people.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7102 on: Today at 10:49:54 pm »
Watching the Sunak interview back as missed it as had to pick my lad up from the station. The doctor in the hospital just buried him, Sunak is just an arrogant c*nt
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7103 on: Today at 10:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:20:39 pm
I didn't say I think it is relevant. I'm just saying it will get asked, and he hasn't answererd it well.

Though I said he needs to find a better answer, but in reality he probably doesn't, I don't think anything is going to really change things significantly.
yes he probably could come up with a better answer but it's pathetic that he keeps getting asked the question
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7104 on: Today at 10:55:32 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:49:16 pm
I bet this c*nts daughter is a banker.

Horrible old bitch.
"our lazy lot won't do low paid jobs". The cheeky bitch has probably never worked a day in her life let alone a low paid job. c*nt
Re: UK General Election
Re: UK General Election
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:57:37 pm
Downright offensive to that girl. A bad look
yes came across as a right arrogant twat then
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7106 on: Today at 11:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:42:24 pm
I think once the Tories are out of office, the country will react as though it's woken up from some bizarre fever dream. They'll see the Tories out there on the lunatic fringe, howling about Rwanda, ECHR, net zero etc and people will be like, "how the fuck did we keep voting for these nutjobs/idiots?"

It won't last of course, but I think without the burden of office, the true nature of the Tories will be unmasked for many people. To some degree, the scales have already fallen from people's eyes; but the full scale of the damage they've done and were prepared to continue doing will start to dawn on people.
If you look at the polls then you can be forgiven believing this country has finally wised up to the Torys. Incompetent. corrupt, liars who put their own personal interests ahead of the country. that gave me great hope for the future. then I watch vox pops and you wonder whether they have even noticed all this or worse still aren't bothered by it.
It's brilliant to see the Torys destroyed at this election but am not sure if it's for the right reasons. more about inflation and paying bills, this is important of course but this won't destroy their image really. I wanted voters to be put off for life as I am and for the same reasons.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7107 on: Today at 11:03:56 pm »
Shame, Shame!
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7108 on: Today at 11:09:52 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:02:10 pm
If you look at the polls then you can be forgiven believing this country has finally wised up to the Torys. Incompetent. corrupt, liars who put their own personal interests ahead of the country. that gave me great hope for the future. then I watch vox pops and you wonder whether they have even noticed all this or worse still aren't bothered by it.
It's brilliant to see the Torys destroyed at this election but am not sure if it's for the right reasons. more about inflation and paying bills, this is important of course but this won't destroy their image really. I wanted voters to be put off for life as I am and for the same reasons.
people will always rebel when it hits them in the pocket. They never forgot or forgave Major after we fell out of the ERM, it took them 23 years to win a small majority after that fiasco and much of that was down to the incompetence of Ed Miliband.

I'm not as pessimistic as you, I think it will take a long long time for the Tories to get back to winning general elections. They stole the last one based on the Brexit lies and Corbyn.

As long as Labour has a competent leader to follow Starmer, I have every confidence that Labour will win in 2028 / 2029 and beyond
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7109 on: Today at 11:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:21:40 pm
I'm in a safe Labour seat and I can't wait to get out and vote.

I expect turnout in Labour seats to be relatively low, but much higher in Tory seats.
Is it possible the tories get more votes than Labour but fewer seats. Not a great look but the fume....
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7110 on: Today at 11:12:03 pm »
The amount of squealing over VAT on private schools. I wish Labour would double down on this. Those selfish fuckers will never vote Labour anyway. They hate the country. Do they not realise how much money has been thieved off the state education sector over the last 14 years to subsidise Tarquin and Matilda at Poshborough and Snobchester? 'Course they do, and they are delighted. Asked to give a couple of pennies back and they pretend there's a Bolshevik Revolution.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7111 on: Today at 11:13:33 pm »
Missed the debate as I was helping run a super hustings

Fuck me, some of the candidates were diabolical.  Some didnt even know their own partys policies.. and then there were the independents who were frankly batshit crazy
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7112 on: Today at 11:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:09:52 pm
people will always rebel when it hits them in the pocket. They never forgot or forgave Major after we fell out of the ERM, it took them 23 years to win a small majority after that fiasco and much of that was down to the incompetence of Ed Miliband.

I'm not as pessimistic as you, I think it will take a long long time for the Tories to get back to winning general elections. They stole the last one based on the Brexit lies and Corbyn.

As long as Labour has a competent leader to follow Starmer, I have every confidence that Labour will win in 2028 / 2029 and beyond
What makes you think they won't concot another bunch of lies to con the electorate. There are sure to be huge problems  still by the next election, blame it Labour being weak on immigration and refusing to make tax cuts. 
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7113 on: Today at 11:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:03:56 pm
Shame, Shame!
ECHR? If so then that is something that should give us hope for the future, people are disgusted with the Torys for the right reasons, our parents and G/parents would have been outraged at any suggestion of us being taken out of the ECHR.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7114 on: Today at 11:14:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:11:39 pm
Is it possible the tories get more votes than Labour but fewer seats. Not a great look but the fume....

Its certainly theoretically possible, not sure its happened here but it happened in the US when Trump won, across the country Clinton got more votes but Trump won more states.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7115 on: Today at 11:14:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:13:33 pm
Missed the debate as I was helping run a super hustings

Fuck me, some of the candidates were diabolical.  Some didnt even know their own partys policies.. and then there were the independents who were frankly batshit crazy
Is this your school's kids or real politicians?
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7116 on: Today at 11:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:12:03 pm
The amount of squealing over VAT on private schools. I wish Labour would double down on this. Those selfish fuckers will never vote Labour anyway. They hate the country. Do they not realise how much money has been thieved off the state education sector over the last 14 years to subsidise Tarquin and Matilda at Poshborough and Snobchester? 'Course they do, and they are delighted. Asked to give a couple of pennies back and they pretend there's a Bolshevik Revolution.
I looked at the prices of a local private school.  Not an Eton or anything, just a small local one.

£21k a year for sixth form. My school? We get £6k a year.

I honestly dont know what they spend the money on, I couldnt spend that much if I tried
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7117 on: Today at 11:16:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:14:53 pm
Is this your school's kids or real politicians?
Real ones.  Our kids would have been loads better than some of them.  One Tory was like shed just walked in off the street. Had no idea what her party stood for or its policies. Quite something.
