I think once the Tories are out of office, the country will react as though it's woken up from some bizarre fever dream. They'll see the Tories out there on the lunatic fringe, howling about Rwanda, ECHR, net zero etc and people will be like, "how the fuck did we keep voting for these nutjobs/idiots?"
It won't last of course, but I think without the burden of office, the true nature of the Tories will be unmasked for many people. To some degree, the scales have already fallen from people's eyes; but the full scale of the damage they've done and were prepared to continue doing will start to dawn on people.