If you wanna play that game you can just as easily add the labour, lib dem and green percentages. Their is a clear progressive majority in the country.



My main point was that if Deform had not stood in this election, would the polls be closer, despite all the damage the Tories had done? Where would that support be going right now?I've said it before - Somehow, the Tories are allowed to inflict serious wounds on the country; recessions, scandals, corruption, sleaze, Brexit, and the people vote them back in. The country enjoyed a decade of growth and stability under the Labour, but the moment the global financial crisis hit, almost the entire population threw its toys out the pram and kicked them out of office.Sangria put it better than I did - the right is better at mobilising hate and can easily capitalise on any disgruntlement with Labour. All it takes is for Labour to make one or two mistakes, whereas the Tories are allowed to make dozens.