What are you arguing in support of, Studgotelli? No income tax?



The jist of the point I’m making is to say whilst everyone wants the Tories out, people in here should be very wary of just giving Labour a free pass to increase taxes because Starmer has shown nothing to say he’s different from any other politician and history has shown that in the UK the revenue from taxes does not all go back into services and it’s a slippery slope to over taxation. Taxes are necessary I’m not saying they aren’t, but they need to target the wealthiest FIRST. It was the same back then, people thought paying more tax was a “patriotic duty”My assumption is Starmer is voted in and in an ideal world, Labour have a duty to show the public all the maths behind the fiscal decisions they decide to take. They seem to very much be getting a free pass because people are tired of the current regime.