west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,447
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7000 on: Today at 02:44:14 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:22:51 pm
Well the ideal alternative is a society without government where we can self regulate but thats not realistic with how people are.

Im not saying we should abolish taxes completely. There are areas where the govt need to make money but stuff like income tax has only existed for just over 200 years, and is theft. They invented it to pay for fucking wars and there are people out there that want govts to increase income taxes for example! Its mind boggling.

200 years ago most people couldnt read, would starve if they were out of work and worked until they died. Fortunately weve moved on from that.
Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,824
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7001 on: Today at 02:49:06 pm
Thank god we have Studgotelli here to save us from our brainwashing. All that tax money stolen from us and spent on public education has obviously been wasted if we are so easily duped.
Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7002 on: Today at 02:52:32 pm
Quote from: .adam on Today at 02:41:13 pm
What are you arguing in support of, Studgotelli? No income tax?

The jist of the point Im making is to say whilst everyone wants the Tories out, people in here should be very wary of just giving Labour a free pass to increase taxes because Starmer has shown nothing to say hes different from any other politician and history has shown that in the UK the revenue from taxes does not all go back into services and its a slippery slope to over taxation. Taxes are necessary Im not saying they arent, but they need to target the wealthiest FIRST. It was the same back then, people thought paying more tax was a patriotic duty

My assumption is Starmer is voted in and in an ideal world, Labour have a duty to show the public all the maths behind the fiscal decisions they decide to take. They seem to very much be getting a free pass because people are tired of the current regime. 
Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7003 on: Today at 02:59:45 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:52:32 pm
The jist of the point Im making is to say whilst everyone wants the Tories out, people in here should be very wary of just giving Labour a free pass to increase taxes because Starmer has shown nothing to say hes different from any other politician and history has shown that in the UK the revenue from taxes does not all go back into services and its a slippery slope to over taxation. Taxes are necessary Im not saying they arent, but they need to target the wealthiest FIRST. It was the same back then, people thought paying more tax was a patriotic duty

My assumption is Starmer is voted in and in an ideal world, Labour have a duty to show the public all the maths behind the fiscal decisions they decide to take. They seem to very much be getting a free pass because people are tired of the current regime.

If you posted this first time around I'm not sure you would have had the push back.  I believe that all governments are wateful at times with our money, but that point is the polar opposite to comparing all taxation to theft
Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7004 on: Today at 03:05:31 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 02:41:47 pm
Bizarre argument. Since the 1800s, we have also introduced public eduation, public healthcare, public welfare, advanced public infrastructure (including electricity generation, water treament, sewage disposal, waste disposal, public transport, paved roads). We no longer depend upon ragtag militias and personal arms to enforce law and order. The money to pay for these things has come primarily from taxation. Furthermore, the majority of people can now vote, so everyone who is being taxed has a say in the future direction of government. I could go on and on, but there's really no point.

Yes Im not saying there is zero reinvestmet in tax money, your argument was that paying more tax should be seen as an investment rather than a burden. It is an investment back into the development of the country up to a point and then there are oppressive taxes that currently exist such as income tax that do not need to be increased when there are other ways of taxation that can be put in place instead

Both things were arguing can be true and the best scenario probably lies somewhere in the middle of what were both arguing.

Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 02:59:45 pm
If you posted this first time around I'm not sure you would have had the push back.  I believe that all governments are wateful at times with our money, but that point is the polar opposite to comparing all taxation to theft

My initial comment was

Most of these taxes governments impose are legalised theft from the average person.

Income tax, VAT, some inheritance taxes are examples. People have just been conditioned to accept them. They are often brought in during times of hardship where people feel doing their bit will help.
lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,995
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7005 on: Today at 03:08:25 pm
I am happy to pay tax to repair/protect our services and infrastructure.
I am not happy to pay it to fund shareholders dividends, royal weddings and get rich schemes for Tory donors. Or immediate family in Rat Face Rishi's case. All at the expense of our services.
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,535
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7006 on: Today at 03:12:28 pm
Quote from: .adam on Today at 02:41:13 pm
What are you arguing in support of, Studgotelli? No income tax?

No VAT. No money back, no guarantee.
Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,947
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7007 on: Today at 03:15:20 pm


For anyone with 10 minutes to spend translating :)
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7008 on: Today at 03:17:52 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:33:24 am
RIP This Tweet 19/6/24 - 20/6/24


Ahhh, so that's what it was!  I've seen the link to the Xeet a few times but was too late to see it before it got pulled.  Thanks  :thumbup

I fully expected the gap between Labour and Tory to narrow during the election campaign - in the thread about guessing how many seats the Tories would end up with I went with over 200! - but their campaign has been the worst I can ever remember.  "Weak and wobbly" Maybot's was bad but they've topped the worst of that on an almost daily basis this time around.
zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,711
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7009 on: Today at 03:18:09 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:50:34 pm
Ties into how people on benefits are demonized also
Funny how when you qualify for workplace benefits they are considered "things that you are entitled to".
Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7010 on: Today at 03:32:23 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:05:31 pm
Yes Im not saying there is zero reinvestmet in tax money, your argument was that paying more tax should be seen as an investment rather than a burden. It is an investment back into the development of the country up to a point and then there are oppressive taxes that currently exist such as income tax that do not need to be increased when there are other ways of taxation that can be put in place instead

Both things were arguing can be true and the best scenario probably lies somewhere in the middle of what were both arguing.

My initial comment was

Most of these taxes governments impose are legalised theft from the average person.

Income tax, VAT, some inheritance taxes are examples. People have just been conditioned to accept them. They are often brought in during times of hardship where people feel doing their bit will help.

So where is the money going to come from instead, out of interest? Who should pay for roads, hospitals, education, policing, leisure facilities,  and the myriad other things that taxation funds and that enable us to earn our money and live fulfilled lives in a modern society? I'm all for taxing corporations and for not taxing those that can't afford it, but a society with highly developed sets of needs and expectations requires vast amounts of funding.
