What are you arguing in support of, Studgotelli? No income tax?



The jist of the point Im making is to say whilst everyone wants the Tories out, people in here should be very wary of just giving Labour a free pass to increase taxes because Starmer has shown nothing to say hes different from any other politician and history has shown that in the UK the revenue from taxes does not all go back into services and its a slippery slope to over taxation. Taxes are necessary Im not saying they arent, but they need to target the wealthiest FIRST. It was the same back then, people thought paying more tax was a patriotic dutyMy assumption is Starmer is voted in and in an ideal world, Labour have a duty to show the public all the maths behind the fiscal decisions they decide to take. They seem to very much be getting a free pass because people are tired of the current regime.