Survation have polled Clacton, looks like it'll be 8th time lucky for Frottage.REF 42% (new)CON 27% (-45)LAB 24% (+8)GRE 5% (+2)LD 2% (-4)OTH 1% (-2)F/w 11th - 13th June. Changes vs. Notional 2019 resulthttps://www.survation.com/Frottage-set-to-win-clacton/Doesn't help that Labour have put up a candidate in a 95% white constituency who says 'white man tears' are his favourite drink
I'd be very happy for the Tories to win this one if it came to it. One of the Tories or Labour should stand aside and take the loss, bigger picture.
Two points - 1, V Derbyshire is really good. 2, the SNP are shit scared of Labour stealing their clothes - all every SNP representative does for weeks now, is attack Labour, rather than the real enemy. Politics eh?
PeoplePolling are seemingly a bit shit:https://pollingreport.uk/articles/the-greens-arent-on-13-heres-one-reason-the-polling-might-be-wrong
