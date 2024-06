The lack of respect for the work Starmer has done, in hopefully not only overturning a massive Tory majority but also getting one of his own, is ridiculous. It does my head in that it's so often dismissed as irrelevant, when everyone would have predicted at least ten more years for the Tories in 2019.



He's called all the big strategic issues correctly in terms of destroying the Tories. He's pushed a politically middle of the road agenda, fiscal tightness, largely stayed out of culture wars, quite conservative on immigration and foreign policy, got rid of the very hard left and combines that with good choices for key positions. It actually shows him to be a competent guy who will make the correct big calls as PM, something the country has desperately needed. I don't think it matters he's not going to inspire or entertain in any way, most people are sick of that crap anyway.