I remember well when austerity first bit. The pig fucker claimed cutting the same amount from all councils was fair, and completely ignored people who pointed out such cuts would disproportionately affect poorer areas.



The logical solution, at least in the short term, is to prioritize funding for these poor areas, with other, more affluent regions following as money can be spared.



Not that many places can be considered affluent these days. Effluent, maybe...



I can remember that time, too, when dozens of the most prominent economists in the country wrote an open letter basically saying that imposing their 'austerity' would contract the economy further and make the subsequent economic hit deeper and more prolonged, not to mention the societal damage it would do, given the cuts would impact the poorest and most vulnerable the most.Given borrowing costs were, at the time, negligible, they called for increased government borrowing to invest in both public services and infrastructure.But I also remember further back to when John Major replaced the horrendous Poll Tax with Council Tax. The calculation for what each local autholrity receives is extremely complex. Major's government deliberately skewed the calculation to give more relative assistance to 'shire' and southern councils. The Tories would champion the low Council Tax rates in tory councils as proof that Labour councils were profligate (which was bullshit, but it always works with cretins)When Labour won in 1997, they did rejig the calculation formula to much more take into account both actual spending commitments of councils (which are more per head in poorer areas) and the amount of CT receipts (which are lower per-household in poorer areas). There was criticism from Labour councils and figures at the time for not redressing the balance sufficiently; and criticism from Tory councils and Tories for diverting money away from rural and southern areas to Labour councils in the cities.Gideon and Hameron reversed much of the more balanced and fair calculation method back in favour of tory/southern/rural councils