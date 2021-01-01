« previous next »
UK General Election - CLACTON

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6840 on: Today at 04:20:42 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:58:42 pm
I remember well when austerity first bit. The pig fucker claimed cutting the same amount from all councils was fair, and completely ignored people who pointed out such cuts would disproportionately affect poorer areas.

The logical solution, at least in the short term, is to prioritize funding for these poor areas, with other, more affluent regions following as money can be spared.

Not that many places can be considered affluent these days. Effluent, maybe...


I can remember that time, too, when dozens of the most prominent economists in the country wrote an open letter basically saying that imposing their 'austerity' would contract the economy further and make the subsequent economic hit deeper and more prolonged, not to mention the societal damage it would do, given the cuts would impact the poorest and most vulnerable the most.

Given borrowing costs were, at the time, negligible, they called for increased government borrowing to invest in both public services and infrastructure.


But I also remember further back to when John Major replaced the horrendous Poll Tax with Council Tax. The calculation for what each local autholrity receives is extremely complex. Major's government deliberately skewed the calculation to give more relative assistance to 'shire' and southern councils. The Tories would champion the low Council Tax rates in tory councils as proof that Labour councils were profligate (which was bullshit, but it always works with cretins)

When Labour won in 1997, they did rejig the calculation formula to much more take into account both actual spending commitments of councils (which are more per head in poorer areas) and the amount of CT receipts (which are lower per-household in poorer areas). There was criticism from Labour councils and figures at the time for not redressing the balance sufficiently; and criticism from Tory councils and Tories for diverting money away from rural and southern areas to Labour councils in the cities.

Gideon and Hameron reversed much of the more balanced and fair calculation method back in favour of tory/southern/rural councils
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6841 on: Today at 04:22:56 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:50:52 pm
A new Act specifically criminalising 'vandalism of national monuments and treasures', resulting in very long gaol sentences (10+ years) would probably do the trick.


Fuck, no!

The Tories will categorise the statue of that evil, heartless bitch The Thatcher as a national monument.

And where would good people go for a piss then?

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6842 on: Today at 04:26:46 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:20:42 pm


Gideon and Hameron reversed much of the more balanced and fair calculation method back in favour of tory/southern/rural councils

Of course they did.  :wanker
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6843 on: Today at 04:30:22 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:23:53 pm
You can probably direct the you get what you vote for line at Joe Public for falling for the referendum lies and the get Brexit done election, although by the time of the latter the electorate probably just wanted the constant shenanigans (proroguing parliament, indicative votes, etc) to stop.

However, the Tories were voted in via 2010 election which resulted in ideological driven austerity measures.  I dont recall the Toeies back then campaigning on an ideological driven austerity programme.  Instead, they were allowed (arguable by the then Labour administration) to blame Labour for the financial crash of 2008.
Yeah a lot happened between the referendum being called and the get brexit done oven ready deal election. nearly 4 yrs of insulting lies which did piss me off. take too long to go into it but they didn't just vote for Brexit, they voted for a con man leading a party who were always going to screw them.
 
 I think Camerons  argument for Austerity back then was "We can't leave this debt for our g/kids to pay off" seemed to win over many people. ive read Cameron wondered how he got away with it.

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6844 on: Today at 04:30:32 pm
From the Guardian:

Quote
Tory government from 2010 to 2024 worse than any other in postwar history, says study by leading experts

As John Stevens reports in a story for the Daily Mirror today, Jeremy C*nt, the chancellor, was complaining at a private Tory dinner earlier this year about the electorates total failure to appreciate our superb record since 2010.

But just how good is the Conservative partys record in government over the past 14 years? Thankfully, we now have what is as close as were going to get to the authoritative, official verdict. Sir Anthony Seldon, arguably Britains leading contemporary political historian, is publishing a collection of essays written by prominent academics and other experts and they have analysed the record of the Conservative government from 2010 to 2024, looking at what it has achieved in every area of policy.

It is called The Conservative Effect 2010-2014: 14 Wasted Years? and it is published by Cambridge University Press.

And its conclusion is damning. It describes this as the worst government in postwar history.

Here is the conclusion of the final chapter, written by Seldon and his co-editor Tom Egerton, which sums up the overall verdict.

    In comparison to the earlier four periods of one-party dominance post-1945, it is hard to see the years since 2010 as anything but disappointing. By 2024, Britains standing in the world was lower, the union was less strong, the country less equal, the population less well protected, growth more sluggish with the outlook poor, public services underperforming and largely unreformed, while respect for the institutions of the British state, including the civil service, judiciary and the police, was lower, as it was for external bodies, including the universities and the BBC, repeatedly attacked not least by government, ministers and right-wing commentators.

    Do the unusually high number of external shocks to some extent let the governments off the hook? One above all  Brexit  was entirely of its own making and will be seen in history as the defining decision of these years. In 2024, the verdict on Brexit is almost entirely negative, with those who are suffering the most from it, as sceptics at the time predicted, the most vulnerable. The nation was certainly difficult to rule in these fourteen years, the Conservative party still more so. Longstanding problems certainly contributed to the difficulties the prime minister faced in providing clear strategic policy, including the 24-hour news cycle, the rise of social media and AI, and the frequency of scandals and crises. But it was the decision of the prime minister to choose to be distracted by the short term, rather than focusing on the strategic and the long term. The prime minister has agency: the incumbents often overlooked it.

    Overall, it is hard to find a comparable period in history of the Conservatives which achieved so little, or which left the country at its conclusion in a more troubling state.

In their concluding essay, Seldon and Egerton argue that poor leadership was one of the main problems with the 14-year administration. They say that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and Liz Truss were not up to the job of being prime minister, and they have a low opinion of most of the other leading figures who have been in government. They say:

    Very few cabinet ministers from 2010 to 2024 could hold a candle to the team who served under Clement Attlee  which included Ernest Bevin, Nye Bevan, Stafford Cripps, Hugh Gaitskell and Herbert Morrison. Or the teams who served under Wilson, Thatcher or Blair. Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove, Jeremy C*nt and Philip Hammond were rare examples of ministers of quality after 2010 

    A strong and capable prime minister is essential to governmental success in the British system. The earlier four periods saw two historic and landmark prime ministers, ie Churchill and Thatcher, with a succession of others who were capable if not agenda-changing PMs, including Macmillan, Wilson, Major and Blair. Since 2010, only Cameron came close to that level, with Sunak the best of the rest. Policy virtually stopped under May as Brexit consumed almost all the machines time, while serious policymaking ground to a halt under Johnsons inept leadership, the worst in modern premiership, and the hapless Truss. Continuity of policy was not helped by each incoming prime minister despising their predecessor, with Trusss admiration for Johnson the only exception. Thus they took next no time to understand what it was their predecessors were trying to do, and how to build on it rather than destroy it.

Seldons first book, published 40 years ago, was about Churchills postwar administration, and he has been editing similar collections of essays studying the record of administrations since Margaret Thatchers. He is a fair judge, and not given to making criticisms like this lightly.

The book is officially being published next week, and Im quoting from a proof copy. In this version, the subtitle still has a question mark after 14 Wasted Years? Judging by the conclusion, that does not seem necessary.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6845 on: Today at 04:31:40 pm
That MRP poll is out as well:

Quote
More in Common MRP poll suggests Labour on course to win majority of 162

The Conservatives are in a deep hole, a pollster has said after a survey of more than 10,000 people suggested the party would hold just 155 seats, PA Media reports.

    The MRP poll by More In Common projected a Labour majority of 162, just shy of its 1997 and 2001 landslides, with the Conservatives slumping to their worst seat total since 1906.

    High-profile casualties forecast in the More In Common projection include chancellor Jeremy C*nt, who would lose his Godalming and Ash seat to the Liberal Democrats, and defence secretary Grant Shapps, who would lose Welwyn Hatfield to Labour.

    The results are the most favourable for the Conservatives of recent large-scale polls, after a similar study by Ipsos on Tuesday projected the party would hold 115 seats with Labour securing a majority of 256.

    The poll suggested Labour would make gains across the North of England and the Midlands, while becoming the largest party in Scotland and winning much of Wales.

    It also forecast the Conservatives being almost wiped out in London, holding on to only a handful of constituencies on the fringe of the capital and neck-and-neck with either Labour or the Liberal Democrats in constituencies such as Romford, Bexley and Old Sidcup, and Carshalton and Wallington.

Under the projection, Labour would win 406 seats, the Conservatives 155, the Liberal Democrats 49 and the SNP 18.

Luke Tryl, executive director of More In Common UK, said:

    The fact that this projection showing the Conservatives barely holding 150 seats is one of the most favourable to the Conservatives shows how deep a hole the party finds itself in  with barely two weeks to go for them to change the dial. Far from the narrowing in the polls many expected to see by now the Conservatives position instead appears to be getting worse and only a small move away from them could see them reduced to 107 seats.

    Labour on the other hand look set to inherit a historic majority while still remaining largely undefined in the eyes of the electorate. While creating such a broad electoral coalition, that will span from Blue Wall Worthing to Blyth in the red wall is a good problem to have in the short term, it points to potential difficulties in creating a governing agenda that unites such disparate tribes - especially when electoral cynicism is so high.

The Ipsos MRP published yesterday suggested Labour was on course for a majority of 256.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6846 on: Today at 04:34:53 pm
Just had a look at the figures in the latest poll. It's the over 75s who are giving the Tories a boost 🙄
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6847 on: Today at 04:41:28 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:34:53 pm
Just had a look at the figures in the latest poll. It's the over 75s who are giving the Tories a boost 🙄

Compulsory Euthanasia at 74? Avoidable only by a lifelong record of voting labour ? :)
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6848 on: Today at 04:42:26 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:31:40 pm
That MRP poll is out as well:


That's a drop in 30 seats for the Tories compared to the last MIC poll a few weeks ago.

The Sky News/YouGov MRP is due in the next 20 minutes. Be very revealing to see how far the Tory percentage has shrunk - and whether or not the Lib Dems/Greens are able to eek out a bit more of the Labour support.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6849 on: Today at 04:45:46 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 04:42:26 pm
That's a drop in 30 seats for the Tories compared to the last MIC poll a few weeks ago.

The Sky News/YouGov MRP is due in the next 20 minutes. Be very revealing to see how far the Tory percentage has shrunk - and whether or not the Lib Dems/Greens are able to eek out a bit more of the Labour support.

Lab 44
Tory 27
Reform 8

Think it's an outlier
