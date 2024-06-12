

While I share some of the concern about Labour boxing themselves in, they will have an early opportunity when they come in to say, "Oh look, the Tories have left an even bigger mess than we thought and haven't set money aside for their commitments so regrettably we are going to have do a few additional things to tax those earning the most". It has to be done early during the honeymoon period and most people will accept it just as they accepted Cameron and Clegg going back on a raft of election promises on VAT, NHS reform, tuition fees etc.



Even the Tory media will be so obsessed with the Tory leadership bunfight which will be going on at the same time that it will barely register with the public. If you look back to 1997 Blair said very little about what he would do and nothing for example about independence of the Bank of England which they did in the first week.