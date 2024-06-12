« previous next »
« Reply #6760 on: Yesterday at 10:55:56 pm »
I'm now worried the tories are playing the long game. If they exist after this election, they know Labour can't raise taxes without getting pasted for it at the next election.  Which makes it hard to make significant improvements. Usal caveats about not throwing money at mates and organising things better.
« Reply #6761 on: Yesterday at 11:13:16 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 07:23:26 pm
Some of the individual seat projections in these MRPs are off and are best read by looking at the overall numbers.

I dont see Lee Anderson winning in Ashfield. The right wing vote will be split across Tory and Reform with Labour unifying the centrist and progressive vote.

On the flip side, no way does Labour win in Montgomery in mid Wales. They have no history there whereas the Libdems held it recently with Lembit Opik and Alex Carlyle.
Labour have a history in Clwyd South though, which is now part of the new constituency of Montgomery and Glyndwr.

 It's formerly a Labour stronghold and you would anticipate Clwyd South turning back red, I think Labour are more likely to win that than the Lib Dems who have a very low base in Wales at the moment
« Reply #6762 on: Yesterday at 11:14:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:55:56 pm
I'm now worried the tories are playing the long game. If they exist after this election, they know Labour can't raise taxes without getting pasted for it at the next election.  Which makes it hard to make significant improvements. Usal caveats about not throwing money at mates and organising things better.

It depends on if they raised taxes (other than the ones they have said they will), and if they do which ones they raise. If they decide they are going to tax oil companies, bankers or banks or the super rich the Tories will criticise because thats their job but it wont necessarily be unpopular. If they decided they were going to charge VAT on baby food for example it would be deeply unpopular.

And dont underestimate the importance of your caveats, it makes a huge difference having grown ups in charge, some stability in the cabinet with some consistency in policy rather then what weve had over the last few years of a new minister every few months with their own priorities, you wouldnt change senior managers that regularly in other walk of life or business because it inevitably leads to failure.
« Reply #6763 on: Yesterday at 11:39:08 pm »
Going back to the previous posts about Reform and social media, I havent had anything from them, but I have from the Workers Party strangely.
« Reply #6764 on: Today at 12:37:30 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:55:56 pm
I'm now worried the tories are playing the long game. If they exist after this election, they know Labour can't raise taxes without getting pasted for it at the next election.  Which makes it hard to make significant improvements. Usal caveats about not throwing money at mates and organising things better.

Labour just need to do the same thing the Tories are still fucking doing after 14 years in power, blame the mess the previous government left for them and unlike then it will actually be true and not down to a global recession.
« Reply #6765 on: Today at 12:42:00 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:13:16 pm
Labour have a history in Clwyd South though, which is now part of the new constituency of Montgomery and Glyndwr.

 It's formerly a Labour stronghold and you would anticipate Clwyd South turning back red, I think Labour are more likely to win that than the Lib Dems who have a very low base in Wales at the moment

There's a similar situation in Southport, it has only ever been a tory or libdem seat, but due to the ongoing downturn the libdems are somehow still getting from the coalition days, labour has managed to turn it from a libdem seat to a safe tory seat in the last few elections, but there's hope that labour should manage to nab it this time with how far the polls have the tory vote dropping.
« Reply #6766 on: Today at 07:04:15 am »
Inflation at 2%, so expect Tories to wax lyrical on that today.
« Reply #6767 on: Today at 07:09:14 am »
632,863 Registered to vote in the last 24 hours, a record..
« Reply #6768 on: Today at 07:13:36 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:09:14 am
632,863 Registered to vote in the last 24 hours, a record..

The Tories wont like that
« Reply #6769 on: Today at 07:16:26 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:04:15 am
Inflation at 2%, so expect Tories to wax lyrical on that today.

Hopefully we see a fall in interest rates off that , which frees up some money for the government.
« Reply #6770 on: Today at 07:18:24 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:09:14 am
632,863 Registered to vote in the last 24 hours, a record..

Depends who they are. People who care about looking after everyday people, or George Cross carrying clowns wanting only their people.
« Reply #6771 on: Today at 07:21:22 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:18:24 am
Depends who they are. People who care about looking after everyday people, or George Cross carrying clowns wanting only their people.

Usually its young people who dont vote, so Im seeing it as a positive sign, there was a big targeted campaign for 18-24s to register.

The coffin dodger pension caring Tory over 65s will already be registered!
« Reply #6772 on: Today at 07:25:09 am »
I wonder if the Mail or express might actually back Farrage?  Hurrah for the black shirts all over again?
« Reply #6773 on: Today at 07:45:18 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:18:24 am
Depends who they are. People who care about looking after everyday people, or George Cross carrying clowns wanting only their people.

I think its more likely to be younger people, older people are likely to have already been registered Id imagine.
« Reply #6774 on: Today at 08:10:06 am »
It's hard to tell if the Tory media is losing their grip on the dumb masses or not.

The Tories were masters at making the working class vote against their own interests (Conservatives are a rich man's party and Brexit) but it's hard to spin lies when the evidence is right in front of your eyes. 14 years of Tory reign and nothing fucking works. How do you spin that?
« Reply #6775 on: Today at 08:23:46 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:21:22 am
Usually its young people who dont vote, so Im seeing it as a positive sign, there was a big targeted campaign for 18-24s to register.

The coffin dodger pension caring Tory over 65s will already be registered!

163k under 25
191k 25-34
109k 35-44
70k 45-54
58k 55-64
« Reply #6776 on: Today at 09:40:49 am »
I think Labour promising not to re-evalute council tax bands is a real shame.
« Reply #6777 on: Today at 09:51:36 am »
For all this Reform shite, what policies have they stated that they have, and more importantly exactly how are they saying they will achieve them.

So far all Ive heard from them is the usual British is better/immigration/youre all woke left fuckers bullshit that comes out of Frottage's frog shaped piehole. All soundbites.

Have they actually announced anything of a political nature that would be looked favourably on by anybody thats not a flag waving zealot? And how they intend to implement that.
« Reply #6778 on: Today at 09:53:37 am »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 09:51:36 am
For all this Reform shite, what policies have they stated that they have, and more importantly exactly how are they saying they will achieve them.

So far all Ive heard from them is the usual British is better/immigration/youre all woke left fuckers bullshit that comes out of Frottage's frog shaped piehole. All soundbites.

Have they actually announced anything of a political nature that would be looked favourably on by anybody thats not a flag waving zealot? And how they intend to implement that.

They released their manifesto, sorry their contract, last week but none of that matters to the people who will vote for them anyway. Its been rightly ignored by most.
« Reply #6779 on: Today at 09:54:19 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:10:06 am
How do you spin that?

"The country was moving in the right direction (thanks to Boris's Brexit) until two once-in-a-lifetime shocks in Covid and Ukraine rocked the economy, but Rishi's plan is working so don't throw it all away by going back to square one with Labour."

"Also there's no love for Keir Starmer, who hasn't got a plan apart from sending Reeves round your gaff to take £2k out of your kid's piggy bank, probably to pay for luxury hotels for small boat arrivals and to change all the GCSE biology textbooks to remove the defintion of a woman. And they're going to tax your footie club's spending on players to ruin that too."
« Reply #6780 on: Today at 10:00:14 am »
NEW Survation Telephone Tracker for
@GMB
 - Poll 2/4:

CON 20% (-3)
LAB 41% (-)
LD 12% (+2)
REF 15% (+3)
GRE 6% (-)
SNP 2% (-1)
OTH 5% (+1)

F/w 14th - 18th June. Changes vs. 12th June 2024.
« Reply #6781 on: Today at 10:02:53 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:40:49 am
I think Labour promising not to re-evalute council tax bands is a real shame.

So do I, but for all their poll lead there are a massive number of people who say they might change their mind about who they vote for, Labour have been burned often enough before that they don't want to become a footnote as the party that had a massive lead and fucked it up (similar to Theresa May).

Labour probably needs a 60 seat majority, just to stop the SCG mischief making on a regular basis
« Reply #6782 on: Today at 10:03:20 am »
Tories not denting Labour's lead in the slightest. Lovely.
« Reply #6783 on: Today at 10:06:45 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:10:06 am
It's hard to tell if the Tory media is losing their grip on the dumb masses or not.

The Tories were masters at making the working class vote against their own interests (Conservatives are a rich man's party and Brexit) but it's hard to spin lies when the evidence is right in front of your eyes. 14 years of Tory reign and nothing fucking works. How do you spin that?
It only ever happens in politics. the Torys have always made things worse. they've just gone too far this time and too be honest there are still plenty of people around who will sit and listen to what they promise at this election and think ohhh I like the sound of that and vote for them.

No matter how bad things get it will always be worse under Labour.

Scare voters into not voting for Labour. Labour will bring nothing but Doom. Taxes. inflation, high interest rates. higher Mortgages. house repossessions. strikes.


« Reply #6784 on: Today at 10:14:25 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:54:19 am
"The country was moving in the right direction (thanks to Boris's Brexit) until two once-in-a-lifetime shocks in Covid and Ukraine rocked the economy, but Rishi's plan is working so don't throw it all away by going back to square one with Labour."

"Also there's no love for Keir Starmer, who hasn't got a plan apart from sending Reeves round your gaff to take £2k out of your kid's piggy bank, probably to pay for luxury hotels for small boat arrivals and to change all the GCSE biology textbooks to remove the defintion of a woman. And they're going to tax your footie club's spending on players to ruin that too."

You're Hired!
« Reply #6785 on: Today at 10:18:12 am »

While I share some of the concern about Labour boxing themselves in, they will have an early opportunity when they come in to say, "Oh look, the Tories have left an even bigger mess than we thought and haven't set money aside for their commitments so regrettably we are going to have do a few additional things to tax those earning the most". It has to be done early during the honeymoon period and most people will accept it just as they accepted Cameron and Clegg going back on a raft of election promises on VAT, NHS reform, tuition fees etc.

Even the Tory media will be so obsessed with the Tory leadership bunfight which will be going on at the same time that it will barely register with the public. If you look back to 1997 Blair said very little about what he would do and nothing for example about independence of the Bank of England which they did in the first week.
« Reply #6786 on: Today at 10:23:07 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 08:46:54 pm
Greens finally lose Brighton according to Ipsos MORI:
Labour: 52%
Green: 35%

Massively at odds with YouGov's slightly older MRP:
Labour: 35%
Green: 49%

Would quite like the MRP polls to be more closely aligned to each other, can't think of anything which would have effected the Lab/Green split in the 12 days between these polls. Though, the sample side for Ipsos is quite small compared.

Ipsos has Labour as main challengers in Tunbridge Wells as well, which sounds way off.

I think it's important to have a broad look at all of these MRPs and tactical voting sites - the slightly more marginal seats will likely have very variable predictions.
« Reply #6787 on: Today at 10:29:40 am »
If I were Labour I'd steal the Lib Dems policy on CGT and I'd argue that not reevaluating council tax bands still leaves rooms for a couple of extra mansion tax bands on the top.
« Reply #6788 on: Today at 10:30:07 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:23:07 am
Ipsos has Labour as main challengers in Tunbridge Wells as well, which sounds way off.

I think it's important to have a broad look at all of these MRPs and tactical voting sites - the slightly more marginal seats will likely have very variable predictions.

Agreed its pretty small samples by seat they are working from.

Looking at my seat on Ipsos Tories plus Reform at 47% feels too high, IDS was only just over 50% last time with no reform vote and there are Tory to Labour switchers.

On the other hand Faiza Shaheen at 6% feels too low, offset by Greens on 5% feeling a bit high, with Faiza running.

Methodology wise though the Ipsos Mori poll is gold standard stuff, so the Tories on 25% nationally maybe a little concerning but due to the methodology used this takes a while to do, so the fieldwork is a bit older than most recent polls
« Reply #6789 on: Today at 10:31:35 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:29:40 am
If I were Labour I'd steal the Lib Dems policy on CGT and I'd argue that not reevaluating council tax bands still leaves rooms for a couple of extra mansion tax bands on the top.

I think Labour will do something on CGT, they haven't ruled it out yet at least.

The other interesting one to me is if they do anything with pension tax relief, but that is a tricky one for NHS staff etc.
« Reply #6790 on: Today at 10:35:13 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:18:12 am
While I share some of the concern about Labour boxing themselves in, they will have an early opportunity when they come in to say, "Oh look, the Tories have left an even bigger mess than we thought and haven't set money aside for their commitments so regrettably we are going to have do a few additional things to tax those earning the most". It has to be done early during the honeymoon period and most people will accept it just as they accepted Cameron and Clegg going back on a raft of election promises on VAT, NHS reform, tuition fees etc.

Even the Tory media will be so obsessed with the Tory leadership bunfight which will be going on at the same time that it will barely register with the public. If you look back to 1997 Blair said very little about what he would do and nothing for example about independence of the Bank of England which they did in the first week.

I don't think clegg got away with the u turn on tuition fees!
