I'm now worried the tories are playing the long game. If they exist after this election, they know Labour can't raise taxes without getting pasted for it at the next election. Which makes it hard to make significant improvements. Usal caveats about not throwing money at mates and organising things better.



It depends on if they raised taxes (other than the ones they have said they will), and if they do which ones they raise. If they decide they are going to tax oil companies, bankers or banks or the super rich the Tories will criticise because thats their job but it wont necessarily be unpopular. If they decided they were going to charge VAT on baby food for example it would be deeply unpopular.And dont underestimate the importance of your caveats, it makes a huge difference having grown ups in charge, some stability in the cabinet with some consistency in policy rather then what weve had over the last few years of a new minister every few months with their own priorities, you wouldnt change senior managers that regularly in other walk of life or business because it inevitably leads to failure.