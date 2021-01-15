« previous next »
I'm now worried the tories are playing the long game. If they exist after this election, they know Labour can't raise taxes without getting pasted for it at the next election.  Which makes it hard to make significant improvements. Usal caveats about not throwing money at mates and organising things better.
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:23:26 pm
Some of the individual seat projections in these MRPs are off and are best read by looking at the overall numbers.

I dont see Lee Anderson winning in Ashfield. The right wing vote will be split across Tory and Reform with Labour unifying the centrist and progressive vote.

On the flip side, no way does Labour win in Montgomery in mid Wales. They have no history there whereas the Libdems held it recently with Lembit Opik and Alex Carlyle.
Labour have a history in Clwyd South though, which is now part of the new constituency of Montgomery and Glyndwr.

 It's formerly a Labour stronghold and you would anticipate Clwyd South turning back red, I think Labour are more likely to win that than the Lib Dems who have a very low base in Wales at the moment
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:55:56 pm
I'm now worried the tories are playing the long game. If they exist after this election, they know Labour can't raise taxes without getting pasted for it at the next election.  Which makes it hard to make significant improvements. Usal caveats about not throwing money at mates and organising things better.

It depends on if they raised taxes (other than the ones they have said they will), and if they do which ones they raise. If they decide they are going to tax oil companies, bankers or banks or the super rich the Tories will criticise because thats their job but it wont necessarily be unpopular. If they decided they were going to charge VAT on baby food for example it would be deeply unpopular.

And dont underestimate the importance of your caveats, it makes a huge difference having grown ups in charge, some stability in the cabinet with some consistency in policy rather then what weve had over the last few years of a new minister every few months with their own priorities, you wouldnt change senior managers that regularly in other walk of life or business because it inevitably leads to failure.
Going back to the previous posts about Reform and social media, I havent had anything from them, but I have from the Workers Party strangely.
