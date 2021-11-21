So Labour has the lowest spending pledges, but didn't the IFS poke holes even in their plans?



Yes. The IFS seem to have very little faith in the UK economy growing substantially (not an unreasonable position looking at the past decade) and the two main parties have cornered each other into having almost no wriggle room to raise extra funding through taxes. Truss/Kwarteng demonstrated what happens with unfunded pledges. With no additional funding then any additional spending is in jeopardy.Unfortunately many of our services are in desperate need of funding to catch-up after years of neglect. These two stories on the Beeb nicely encapsulated where we are after 14 years of Tory governance of our public sector:Unmet demand for special educational needs within the public sector has seen massive overspill into the private sector. Those private sector establishments charge councils far, far more for the same (or often lesser) provision and so the vicious cycle continues. The CEO of the school in the second article told the Panorama undercover reporter that he wanted to create the "first billion-pound educational division in the country".The good news is that there's clearly ways to make the existing money stretch further but it means getting a proper grip on the spivs that are crawling all over education, health, social care etc.