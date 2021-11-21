« previous next »
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6600 on: Yesterday at 09:07:24 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:04:03 pm
I forget about him  ;D

He wants to ban loud snacks in cinemas is firmly anti rain.

Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6601 on: Yesterday at 09:10:08 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 08:54:04 pm


So Labour has the lowest spending pledges, but didn't the IFS poke holes even in their plans?
Online Elmo!

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6602 on: Yesterday at 09:12:28 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:59:51 pm
? You think the Greens are dragging Labour to the left.

I think their aim is to drag the parties that can hold power towards them. How effective they are, and whether each of their ideas are left or right is a different question.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6603 on: Yesterday at 09:15:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:54:06 pm
Economic literacy primarily

It is not economic literacy, however, we did write that it may destabilise financial markets.  As has been mentioned previously, the markets should not dictate government policy.

We've just finished analysing all manifestos, that's why I ranked them.

I may post the results on here, but it hasn't been published yet.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6604 on: Yesterday at 09:17:26 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:12:28 pm
I think their aim is to drag the parties that can hold power towards them. How effective they are, and whether each of their ideas are left or right is a different question.

Indeed.
Offline west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6605 on: Yesterday at 09:29:24 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:15:56 pm
It is not economic literacy, however, we did write that it may destabilise financial markets.  As has been mentioned previously, the markets should not dictate government policy.

We've just finished analysing all manifestos, that's why I ranked them.

I may post the results on here, but it hasn't been published yet.

Sorry, whos the we your referring to?

And as I have said before, governments shouldnt be beholden to financial markets but, and its a very big but here financial markets are under no obligation to lend to anyone either, especially when your under eye watering amounts of debt already.
Online oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6606 on: Yesterday at 09:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:12:28 pm
I think their aim is to drag the parties that can hold power towards them. How effective they are, and whether each of their ideas are left or right is a different question.
If the idea is to put pressure on Labour similar to the Brexit party on the Torys then they are kidding themselves, you might actually be right on the Greens thinking they can put pressure on Labour, many disgruntled left wing ex Labour supporters left to support the Greens and they will still believe they can drag Labour over to the left.
We will have to see how the country views the Greens in the future.
Online Elmo!

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6607 on: Yesterday at 09:32:24 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:30:02 pm
If the idea is to put pressure on Labour similar to the Brexit party on the Torys then they are kidding themselves, you might actually be right on the Greens thinking they can put pressure on Labour, many disgruntled left wing ex Labour supporters left to support the Greens and they will still believe they can drag Labour over to the left.
We will have to see how the country views the Greens in the future.

You keep reading far more into my posts than I'm actually saying.  ;D
Online Red-Soldier

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6608 on: Yesterday at 09:43:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:29:24 pm
Sorry, whos the we your referring to?

And as I have said before, governments shouldnt be beholden to financial markets but, and its a very big but here financial markets are under no obligation to lend to anyone either, especially when your under eye watering amounts of debt already.

Myself and other colleagues/researchers.
Online oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6609 on: Yesterday at 09:46:29 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:32:24 pm
You keep reading far more into my posts than I'm actually saying.  ;D
  :) Sorry if I have, if you believe the Greens can win more public support or embarrass the other partys to support what they see as sensible policys then fine, I was wondering if it was about dragging the Labour party to the left.
Offline west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6610 on: Yesterday at 09:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:43:42 pm
Myself and other colleagues/researchers.

Is this a multi disciplinary group or are you all looking at this from an environmental perspective only?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6611 on: Yesterday at 10:14:40 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:49:16 pm
Is this a multi disciplinary group or are you all looking at this from an environmental perspective only?

Not just environmental.

The list we scored them on:

Quote
Agriculture
Apprentices
Average income
Benefits
Biodiversity
Carbon
Child care
Corporate tax
Cost of living
Crime
Economic growth
Employment
Financial markets
Fishing
Foreign aid
Green Jobs
Green taxation
Health_Wellbeing
House building
Income tax
Inequality
Inflation
Judicial changes
Legal immigration
National security
National service
Nationalisation
NHS
Pensions
Police
Pollution
Private health care
Private investment
Public sector pay
Quantitative easing
Rail
Refuges
Road
Schools
Skills gaps
Social care
Treasury funds
Universities
VAT
Water_Sewage
Windfall tax
Youth clubs
Zero hour
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6612 on: Yesterday at 10:17:55 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:04:02 pm
Count Binface has released his manifesto

https://x.com/CountBinface/status/1802627422333899161?t=KJJ4vfCJhGWHPvMRh9t5Uw&s=19

Still more realistic than the Tory manifesto and probably coated better than reform
I note that he has failed to include any costings. I think that will cost him. Will the Institute for Fiscal Studies review his manifesto?
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6613 on: Yesterday at 10:24:15 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:51:26 pm
Esther McVeys husband I assume. they both went missing for weeks after attacking Raynor over a £1.500 so called tax bill, hammered over their nice little earner claiming subsidies for a mortgage off the tax payer for house near the HOC they then rented out to move into a nice tax payers subsidized Flat. £1.500 was peanuts compared to what they were raking in, something like £750k at the last count.
Good news is he gone at the next election, Labour 1/6 to win his seat.
Looks like Esthers going as well, Labour 4/7 to win her seat.
Good old days are over

Polling Report currently predicting:


McVile - 35.06%
Ryan Jude (Labour) - 33.95%
Lib Dem - 12.82%
Green - 6.46%

A bit of tactical voting and the horrible bitch is out

https://pollingreport.uk/seats/E14001539
Offline west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6614 on: Yesterday at 10:41:09 pm »
I think I hate Ben Habib more than Nigel Frottage
Online oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6615 on: Yesterday at 10:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:24:15 pm
Polling Report currently predicting:


McVile - 35.06%
Ryan Jude (Labour) - 33.95%
Lib Dem - 12.82%
Green - 6.46%

A bit of tactical voting and the horrible bitch is out

https://pollingreport.uk/seats/E14001539
Yeah, Lib Dems vote Labour and she's gone. am surprised she's slightly ahead in the poll as the bookies hav Labour at nearly 1/2 which is clear favourite. maybe they think tactical voting will decide it.
Offline whtwht

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6616 on: Yesterday at 10:58:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:41:09 pm
I think I hate Ben Habib more than Nigel Frottage
.otherwise known as Brexit Bellends
Offline west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6617 on: Yesterday at 11:02:34 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 10:58:17 pm
.otherwise known as Brexit Bellends

A bellend is at least useful, that doesnt apply to Habib
Online Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6618 on: Yesterday at 11:10:34 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:41:09 pm
I think I hate Ben Habib more than Nigel Frottage
I had to Google his name, he's that well known
Offline west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6619 on: Yesterday at 11:19:18 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:10:34 pm
I had to Google his name, he's that well known

Hes the UKIP/Brexit Party/Reform guy they have on the TV when Frottage isnt available (probably because hes on the TV elsewhere).
Offline classycarra

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6620 on: Today at 12:19:44 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:20:00 pm
Labour will not borrow or raise most taxes, so, how will they fund better public services??  How are they going to take us out of austerity??

Growing the economy is not a credible answer.
ah right so, economic credibility is something you consider important...

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:13:47 pm
So, to rank the published manifestos:

In order:


Greens - Lib Dems - Labour - Tories - Reform.
:o  wait, but you think Greens are credible?

how did you rank Greens manifesto pledge to try to end the use of nuclear power - must presumably have placed them bottom of the Pollution ranking, given what that'd mean for use of energy sources?
Online spider-neil

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6621 on: Today at 08:05:54 am »
The Greens and Reform manifestos are pie in the sky nonsense.

Example: Reform
Net 0 immigration...EXCEPT for hospital staff.
So it's not net 0, is it? Like DUH.

I know voters don't have to read manifestos but the Green and Reform voters really should read what their party is promising.
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6622 on: Today at 08:14:27 am »
I know the Greens backed down on their childbirth policy but doesn't it remain a long term commitment?

In my opinion it is no business of any government to be restricting choice when it comes to a patient's medical treatment just because they don't like it.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6623 on: Today at 08:29:44 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:14:27 am
I know the Greens backed down on their childbirth policy but doesn't it remain a long term commitment?

In my opinion it is no business of any government to be restricting choice when it comes to a patient's medical treatment just because they don't like it.

Especially treatment that isn't evidenced based and will lead to a massive upturn in deaths...

I said when it was released the Green manifesto, especially on health, was absolutely ludicrous!

Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:19:44 am
ah right so, economic credibility is something you consider important...

 :o  wait, but you think Greens are credible?

how did you rank Greens manifesto pledge to try to end the use of nuclear power - must presumably have placed them bottom of the Pollution ranking, given what that'd mean for use of energy sources?

Didn't the German Green Party end the use of nuclear power which has led to a massive increase in coal power?
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6624 on: Today at 08:36:53 am »
Jonathan Pie

Nigel Frottage is Liz Truss in human form

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8NEI6Iq7JI/?igsh=MW4yZDA5dDVlcG0yMw%3D%3D

« Last Edit: Today at 08:38:26 am by Nobby Reserve »
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6625 on: Today at 08:45:34 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:29:44 am
Didn't the German Green Party end the use of nuclear power which has led to a massive increase in coal power?
E-yep. And they lied about the feasibility of extending use of the remaining reactors during the energy crisis in 2022. They are not just c*nts, but stupid c*nts.

https://www.euractiv.com/section/energy-environment/news/german-greens-minister-robert-habeck-under-fire-over-2022-nuclear-shutdown/

They should be regarded as a pressure group at best. They should be nowhere near seats of power (at least in Germany and The UK).
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6626 on: Today at 08:46:26 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 08:36:53 am
Jonathan Pie

Nigel Frottage is Liz Truss in human form

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8NEI6Iq7JI/?igsh=MW4yZDA5dDVlcG0yMw%3D%3D
Yeah. Someone else here posted that a day or two back. I loved that line! ;D
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6627 on: Today at 08:47:48 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:29:44 am
Especially treatment that isn't evidenced based and will lead to a massive upturn in deaths...

I said when it was released the Green manifesto, especially on health, was absolutely ludicrous!

Didn't the German Green Party end the use of nuclear power which has led to a massive increase in coal power?

The Greens under Caroline Lucas took some steps to be a serious political party however they now seem to be in full toddler mode and a party that is infiltrated and used by other radical groups who have nothing to do with environmentalism.

George Monbiot and others on the more serious end of the green movement have been trying to turn around their position on nuclear power for years to no avail.

Living in an ultra safe Labour seat (Riverside) has allowed me to vote for the Greens on occasion as it's my number one concern, just because I'd always like it higher on the agenda, however I couldn't vote for the current incarnation. It's very sad what's become of them.
Offline TSC

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6628 on: Today at 08:50:43 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:43:42 pm
Myself and other colleagues/researchers.

Is said research being undertaken on behalf of a recognised organisation in the research space?
Offline west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6629 on: Today at 08:59:04 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:14:27 am
I know the Greens backed down on their childbirth policy but doesn't it remain a long term commitment?

In my opinion it is no business of any government to be restricting choice when it comes to a patient's medical treatment just because they don't like it.

I did ask before, but what was their rationale for wanting to reduce C sections exactly? Seemed an utterly bizarre policy even for them.
Offline thaddeus

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6630 on: Today at 09:12:16 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:10:08 pm
So Labour has the lowest spending pledges, but didn't the IFS poke holes even in their plans?
Yes.  The IFS seem to have very little faith in the UK economy growing substantially (not an unreasonable position looking at the past decade) and the two main parties have cornered each other into having almost no wriggle room to raise extra funding through taxes.  Truss/Kwarteng demonstrated what happens with unfunded pledges.  With no additional funding then any additional spending is in jeopardy.

Unfortunately many of our services are in desperate need of funding to catch-up after years of neglect.  These two stories on the Beeb nicely encapsulated where we are after 14 years of Tory governance of our public sector:

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ceqq46x068xo
Concern for children as councils forecast shortfall for special educational needs
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cp6643jd8nwo
Pupils mocked and put in headlocks by school staff

Unmet demand for special educational needs within the public sector has seen massive overspill into the private sector.  Those private sector establishments charge councils far, far more for the same (or often lesser) provision and so the vicious cycle continues.  The CEO of the school in the second article told the Panorama undercover reporter that he wanted to create the "first billion-pound educational division in the country".

The good news is that there's clearly ways to make the existing money stretch further but it means getting a proper grip on the spivs that are crawling all over education, health, social care etc.
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6631 on: Today at 09:22:04 am »
At least with the Tories out on their arses we will see a big reduction in grift, with public money being siphoned off to their rich mates.

I don't know if Labour has any realistic chance of recovering any of the money from the PPE scandal. I hope we can avoid protracted and expensive legal proceedings at the very least. Right now if companies involved agreed to repay the money in return for no prosecutions I'd grudgingly accept it. But I don't know what the details are surrounding the situation. And that's not the only source of Tory grift.
Offline TSC

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6632 on: Today at 09:27:08 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:12:16 am
Yes.  The IFS seem to have very little faith in the UK economy growing substantially (not an unreasonable position looking at the past decade) and the two main parties have cornered each other into having almost no wriggle room to raise extra funding through taxes.  Truss/Kwarteng demonstrated what happens with unfunded pledges.  With no additional funding then any additional spending is in jeopardy.

Unfortunately many of our services are in desperate of funding to catch-up after years of neglect.  These two stories on the Beeb nicely encapsulated where we are after 14 years of Tory governance of our public sector:

Unmet demand for special educational needs within the public sector has seen massive overspill into the private sector.  Those private sector establishments charge councils far, far more for the same (or often lesser) provision and so the vicious cycle continues.  The CEO of the school in the second story told the Panorama undercover reporter that he wanted to create the "first billion-pound educational division in the country".

The good news is that there's clearly ways to make the existing money stretch further but it means getting a proper grip on the spivs that are crawling all over education, health, social care etc.

That story re the abuse of SEN kids appears to be akin to some sort of grift operation by abusers.  Get extremely well remunerated by the local council.  Schools been closed now but you wonder what sort of governance controls are in place that some abuser can open up what looks to be a converted house as an SEN school.
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6633 on: Today at 09:27:18 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:59:04 am
I did ask before, but what was their rationale for wanting to reduce C sections exactly? Seemed an utterly bizarre policy even for them.

Can't remember off the top of my head, but I think it was something along the lines of it becoming some kind of easy or somehow fashionable option; and that in many cases it was an unnecessary medical procedure that was using resources better used on more critical surgeries.

That's a complete guess. I could be wrong.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6634 on: Today at 09:37:05 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:59:04 am
I did ask before, but what was their rationale for wanting to reduce C sections exactly? Seemed an utterly bizarre policy even for them.
I think they thought the money would be better spent on increasing patient breast size through hypnotherapy - and who likes scars anyway!?

https://www.reddit.com/r/LabourUK/comments/149tihr/deputy_leader_of_the_greens_is_a_hypnotherapist/

Fruit loops, the lot of them. (Not totally fair of me that, but the party is a joke.)

To answer your question, the answer might be found here:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/jun/07/women-birth-green-party-natural-c-sections-too-posh-to-push
« Last Edit: Today at 09:39:29 am by Jiminy Cricket »
Online Red-Soldier

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6635 on: Today at 09:51:03 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:50:43 am
Is said research being undertaken on behalf of a recognised organisation in the research space?

Various academics at different universities, and will be published, soon.

Thanks for taking an interest.
Online PaulF

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6636 on: Today at 09:51:48 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:12:16 am
Yes.  The IFS seem to have very little faith in the UK economy growing substantially (not an unreasonable position looking at the past decade) and the two main parties have cornered each other into having almost no wriggle room to raise extra funding through taxes.  Truss/Kwarteng demonstrated what happens with unfunded pledges.  With no additional funding then any additional spending is in jeopardy.

Unfortunately many of our services are in desperate need of funding to catch-up after years of neglect.  These two stories on the Beeb nicely encapsulated where we are after 14 years of Tory governance of our public sector:

Unmet demand for special educational needs within the public sector has seen massive overspill into the private sector.  Those private sector establishments charge councils far, far more for the same (or often lesser) provision and so the vicious cycle continues.  The CEO of the school in the second article told the Panorama undercover reporter that he wanted to create the "first billion-pound educational division in the country".

The good news is that there's clearly ways to make the existing money stretch further but it means getting a proper grip on the spivs that are crawling all over education, health, social care etc.

Thinking about this specifically, but could work more generally, Labour need to find a way to bring such services back in house, with a ten year (or more) plan, that can't be reversed if they don't win the next election.  Farming things out to the private sector , 'looks' like a quick win, but in the long term seems to be a terrible mistake. Whilst I could argue the private sector seems to find efficiencies the public sector doesn't , the creaming off of profits outweighs the benefits. And then because bottom line is all the private sector sees, they start chopping away at things that just weren't envisaged at the time of handing off to the private sector.  Far stricter and enforced governance might give us a better balance, but I suspect the private sector would simply not get involved.

--edit-- and this is before taking into account staff are generally better looked after in the public sector.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6637 on: Today at 09:53:08 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 08:47:48 am
The Greens under Caroline Lucas took some steps to be a serious political party however they now seem to be in full toddler mode and a party that is infiltrated and used by other radical groups who have nothing to do with environmentalism.

George Monbiot and others on the more serious end of the green movement have been trying to turn around their position on nuclear power for years to no avail.

Living in an ultra safe Labour seat (Riverside) has allowed me to vote for the Greens on occasion as it's my number one concern, just because I'd always like it higher on the agenda, however I couldn't vote for the current incarnation. It's very sad what's become of them.

Yep, some pretty whacky stuff even for them. I never did understand their unbending commitment to ending nuclear power, even at the expense of providing reliable alternative power sources.

Caroline Lucas is irreplacable for them. A credit not just to the party, but to Parliament as a whole.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6638 on: Today at 09:57:21 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 03:02:59 pm
the rise of Frottage is the biggest argument in favour of keeping FPTP there could ever be or he may well be the official opposition

That argument works, up until the (not entirely unrealistic) scenario in which he takes over the Conservative Party (possibly through some Reform/Tory merger) to become the official opposition. As we have seen with the Trump takeover of the Republicans. Then with FPTP we may find him and the rest of far right impossible to get rid of.
Offline classycarra

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6639 on: Today at 10:09:50 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:29:44 am
Didn't the German Green Party end the use of nuclear power which has led to a massive increase in coal power?
Yep, and other horrific consequences

This is what happens when you show too much respect to Greens/greens purely based on vibes - rather than listening to them and realising they're largely anti-science and ignorant.

https://news.sky.com/story/the-villages-killed-for-coal-12341492

Their name being considered to be 'concern for the environment' is essentially reputation laundering, they're terrible for the environment. And humans, even more so - when they're not campaigning in favour of preventable childhood blindness, so many of them suggest killing off/sterilising huge swathes of the population, however never volunteer themselves.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:45:34 am
They should be regarded as a pressure group at best. They should be nowhere near seats of power (at least in Germany and The UK).
absolutely. and a fringe one with lunatic ideals (no nuclear power, NIMBY, and ant-health).

too many fall into the trap of equating being activist with being decent. i'd hate to be associated with the greens ideals - not least since they so warmly welcomed the new rump of  left and right wing antisemites and sectarians
