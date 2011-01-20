Straw poll, who, if they had a lottery win that was just enough to cover school 'fees' at their nearest private school for the rest of their school life would send their children.

I know I would.



By fees I mean fees, school uniform, lacrosse stick, trips. All the costs.

Actually I can see what will happen, vat will be added, school fees will come down but other things they can charge you for that don't have vat will suddenly rocket.



--edit--on a technical note. Is the proposal to add vat to school fees, or simply for the schools not to be able to claim vat back on costs. I'm sure theres a huge difference.



For me definitely not. My dad was always working when I was a kid, missed out many moments. I'd use such winnings for me and the mother to work less and be there more for the kids and not so stressed when we are there. More comfort for the family and more opportunities to have great memories in the most precious part of life. Personally I don't understand the people that work themselves crazy to put their kids through private school and put that above everything.I can't say I wouldn't do if if I was truly wealthy but for me being there for your kids more important. I look at all the private school educated Tory kids and wonder if they were missing out on that and it's partly to blame why they lack such empathy for other people. I understand everyone has their own ideas on life though, just my opinion. Tories and other rich people don't do a very good job of selling the whole private school route, seems like it often breeds a money above all mentality. I'd much prefer my children to end up as good people than anything else, with good family orientated memories of their childhood. If you can do that and private school as well then great. But just don't agree with the folk that are so busy working thinking that putting their kids to private school is the best thing they can do, and miss out on actually being there for them.