Its amazing how disproportionate the reporting is around private schools considering the amount of people that will negatively be hit by Labours proposals, to the extent where schools will close and people wont be able to afford it.



Good point. Google tells me 6% of UK children attend private school. Which is probably twice what I'd have guessed.Some of those schools are probably geared toward SEN, and maybe they should be singled out for special treatment (or the public sector have much better provision).I'd guess (see above for how inaccurate my guesses are) that half of those 6% have parents for whom the VAT change will just mean a few less Fortnum and Masons hampers to give out.I'd be suprised if the total number of children that have to leave private schools because of this adds up to more than one child added to each state school.Of more importance is the number of children that are failing badly because their parents are choosing between heating and eating.I'm not convinced it's in the media spotlight because of vested interest, more that it's just on their radar . I know it's a thin line between the two things, but I'm taking 'vested interest' to mean they are reporting it because they think the articles might sway things to help them. Maybe 'vested self interest' ? Thinking through, given that it's a near certainty that labour win, it's not even that.