Used to think the poor German economy then was because of ww1 reparations, then watched a very good and current series on Netflix about the Nazis rise and fall. Economy had recovered post ww1 and was pretty strong, but then collapsed again because of the global impacts of the wall street crash in 1929



A pre-Nazi German government had also been elected on the promise of doing whatever was possible to render the Versailles treaty moot, including breaking the economy so reparations were not feasible. Now that might not be why the economy was broken in the event, but it shows how far they were willing to go to rebel against a treaty which they regarded as unfair. One clause of which they disliked above all others: the insistence that Germany lost WWI. The Allies did it right the second time round, occupying the country and making it utterly inarguable that Germany lost. No stabs in the back when the enemy are sitting on top of you regularly punching you in the face.