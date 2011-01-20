I disagree with your overall point. As has been stated previously, there will always be fanatics and people that lean towards the far-right, and the grifters/idealogues, to lead them. However, they are a small demographic.
If the masses are happy and content, they, generally, will not be susceptible to the populist agenda. Simple answers to complex questions.
Look at post WW1 Germany. The Nazis didn't rise to power, in a content and stable country. Of course, once it pasts a certain stage, it may become fashionable/trendy, to follow them, too.