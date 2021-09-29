« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - CLACTON  (Read 126453 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6240 on: Today at 01:57:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:45:25 pm
That headline reads like something from The Onion  :lmao
Yeah I immediately thought Mash report.

Its a weird take for a paper whos readership will be mainly working class with kids in state school.

FTR One girl in my year tortured and murdered a bloke at his flat in Dublin and a lad killed another lad with an axe.
apart from that we were all lovely

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6241 on: Today at 01:58:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:52:00 pm

It's so obviously fake. I mean, even public schoolboy 16 year-olds don't use phrases like:

and...

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
The Mail really needed to tone it down. ;D
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6242 on: Today at 01:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:55:56 pm

A Mail journalist with kids in private school  ;)
Could be! :)
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,471
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6243 on: Today at 02:03:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:50:59 pm
Frottage crowning himself Leader of the Opposition and demanding a debate with Starmer.

On the one hand I'd love Starmer to tear strips off the fraud; but based on past experiences, Frottage would just be allowed to shout over Starmer with impunity with none of his own points being subject to challenge.

Would be crazy to have that. But I am not interested and with all respect, Starmer has to deliver change and show he can be good to this country.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,378
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6244 on: Today at 02:07:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:50:59 pm
Frottage crowning himself Leader of the Opposition and demanding a debate with Starmer.

On the one hand I'd love Starmer to tear strips off the fraud; but based on past experiences, Frottage would just be allowed to shout over Starmer with impunity with none of his own points being subject to challenge.

I hope Starmer and the party are thinking about it at the back of their minds, he wont have to debate Frottage directly in 2024, but I wouldnt bet against in it 2029.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,049
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6245 on: Today at 02:07:55 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:58:19 pm
The Mail really needed to tone it down. ;D


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W1nZrI8-PO4?si_channel=FarronBalanced" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W1nZrI8-PO4?si_channel=FarronBalanced</a>
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,378
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6246 on: Today at 02:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:52:00 pm

It's so obviously fake. I mean, even public schoolboy 16 year-olds don't use phrases like:

and...


 :lmao :lmao :lmao

I hope it is fake, because if its real he will get eaten alive in a state school, not because theres anything wrong with state schools (I went to a fine state comp myself) but this kid just seems the type who would be asking for the shit to be kicked out of him pretty regularly.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6247 on: Today at 02:20:14 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:10:43 pm
I hope it is fake, because if its real he will get eaten alive in a state school, not because theres anything wrong with state schools (I went to a fine state comp myself) but this kid just seems the type who would be asking for the shit to be kicked out of him pretty regularly.
If it is not fake, then it does rather illustrate the advantages of a private education! ;D
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,426
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6248 on: Today at 02:36:00 pm »
Without private schools the UK will have nobody suitable for Prime Minister by 2100. ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,436
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6249 on: Today at 02:40:56 pm »
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6250 on: Today at 02:43:42 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:25:24 am
Of course, but I'm not trying to win them over (apologies, to all Reform voters, on here).

You spelt "thick racist twats" wrong Red. Easily done
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6251 on: Today at 02:44:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:30:52 am
We've been putting up with this fucker for over 10 years and probably still have to for another 15. Unless he falls out a window.

Half a chance and I'll push the fucker myself.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,426
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6252 on: Today at 02:46:31 pm »


;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,407
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6253 on: Today at 02:48:58 pm »
I thought drugs were more prevalent in public schools?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6254 on: Today at 02:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:12:11 pm
This is what happens when you throw too much life at people. Between work, education, worry for the future, worry for tomorrow, making ends meet, shortages, the environment, queues, poor services etc - how many people can devote more than 30 seconds at a time to politics, beyond soundbites?

Plenty of people aren't dumb. They're just distracted and exhausted because life has turned into a never ending battle.

Never really thought of it like that. Makes a lot of sense
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,930
  • Red since '64
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6255 on: Today at 02:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:42:13 pm
In case anyone is wavering on the 'VAT on public school fees' policy....

https://12ft.io/https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-13527251/Why-private-school-boy-Im-terrified-forced-sink-state-school.html




Despicable. I spent the whole of my teaching career in so-called sink comprehensives, and it makes me very, very angry to read such appalling propaganda.

Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,049
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6256 on: Today at 02:53:14 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:40:56 pm
This is basically the plot of the Inbetweeners.


 :lmao :wellin
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,049
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6257 on: Today at 02:54:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:48:58 pm
I thought drugs were more prevalent in public schools?


Tower College, certainly  ;D
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,904
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6258 on: Today at 02:55:46 pm »
I've added a few more dickheads to the 'hide list' from today.

Again the usual shite - because Labour is guaranteed a win anyway, you can vote with your concience and not side with the 'traitors' that side with the Far-right liars in the Labour Party.

Had a few more (bots maybe) with the 'traitors to the cause', 'traitors to socialism'

Labour no different than the Tories. Don't vote Labour if you believe in the cause.

That type of fucking shite. Sick off it now, these arseholes can get fucked. Depends if they'll bang on about it ad-infintum after (if?) Labour get in. Also chatting with someone today this is a Labour voter, but they have had some 'impressive' things from Reform (Again, probably bots) and how Reform are the best and most trustworthy party that 'believe in he country and want to set things straight'

I mean. Fucking hell. I've tried not to argue with people lately as it's getting me down, but there is some fucking shite floating around at the moment. I think for my own mental health, the blocks/temporary bans and bans are the way to go. No talking to these fucking dickheads anyway.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:07:04 pm by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,081
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6259 on: Today at 02:56:09 pm »
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,407
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6260 on: Today at 03:00:10 pm »
Kier almost had my vote. Then this arrived
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,904
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6261 on: Today at 03:04:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:05:56 am
The most depressing thing about Frottage is that he's only 60.

The most depressing thing is that he's still alive.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,081
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6262 on: Today at 03:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:57:07 am
Let's not forget he survived a bloody plane crash 14 years ago, and whilst campaigning for UKIP!

A real sliding doors moment that. I sometimes wonder how differently things would have gone had he not survived that crash.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6263 on: Today at 03:15:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:55:46 pm
I've added a few more dickheads to the 'hide list' from today.

Again the usual shite - because Labour is guaranteed a win anyway, you can vote with your concience and not side with the 'traitors' that side with the Far-right liars in the Labour Party.

Had a few more (bots maybe) with the 'traitors to the cause', 'traitors to socialism'

Labour no different than the Tories. Don't vote Labour if you believe in the cause.

That type of fucking shite. Sick off it now, these arseholes can get fucked. Depends if they'll bang on about it ad-infintum after (if?) Labour get in. Also chatting with someone today this is a Labour voter, but they have had some 'impressive' things from Reform (Again, probably bots) and how Reform are the best and most trustworthy party that 'believe in he country and want to set things straight'

I mean. Fucking hell. I've tried not to argue with people lately as it's getting me down, but there is some fucking shite floating around at the moment. I think for my own mental health, the blocks/temporary bans and bans are the way to go. No talking to these fucking dickheads anyway.

Yeah this cycle should rid me of the few rats that managed to survive the Brexit culling.

Talking real life, not interwebs.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,049
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6264 on: Today at 03:19:23 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:12:05 pm
A real sliding doors moment that. I sometimes wonder how differently things would have gone had he not survived that crash.


I'd forgotten all about that. As you say, sliding doors moment.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,426
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6265 on: Today at 03:38:23 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 02:49:54 pm
Never really thought of it like that. Makes a lot of sense

Aye. Exhausted people retreat into their echo chambers because they need a refuge from the world. They're too tired to argue, they don't have the time to want someone to try and change their world view.

The Tories always wanted people who were just smart enough to do their jobs, but not smart enough (or enough free time) to question why. But I don't think they anticipated that audience being hijacked by Deform.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,426
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6266 on: Today at 03:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:04:30 pm
The most depressing thing is that he's still alive.

That too.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6267 on: Today at 03:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:12:11 pm
This is what happens when you throw too much life at people. Between work, education, worry for the future, worry for tomorrow, making ends meet, shortages, the environment, queues, poor services etc - how many people can devote more than 30 seconds at a time to politics, beyond soundbites?

Plenty of people aren't dumb. They're just distracted and exhausted because life has turned into a never ending battle.
I can't agree Red that's not to say I know all the answers.
Fact is not every Tory party voter who fell for Boris bullshit is a idiot or dumb, that just doesn't add up. 10s milllions can't be stupid,  I know your not saying that am just talking about all the reasons why people fall for populist propaganda and arguments that should insult their intelligence. theres something about politics that makes people judge differently from how they think and judge in their normal way of life, ive compared this Tory party to Cowboy builders in the past to make this point and I think it's still a good example today to understand this attitude, if those same people gave someone a job on repairing their home and they make everything worse due to incompetency and basically ripping you off knocked on your door 5 yra later pointing out problems telling you they could fix all those problems for you then you would tell them to piss off and slam the door on them yet people don't think like that when it comes to politics, they sit down and listen to what they say and give them the job if they like what they hear.
 this only happens in politics and not in normal life. the question is why?
It's not all down to people not having enough time to sit and listen and judge on the facts but that must come into, only picking up a bit they don't like or like
.
Ive actually heard people say the Torys give woman and minorities aspiration as they promote them to high places which makes woman and minorities aspire in life, it's boll. for many reason and some of those reasons might not go down well but thing is some woman might vote Tory believing these things while knowing nothing much more about politics.

A lot of people looked for a common denominator to understand the similarities of Brexit voters, all sorts of reasons which  I thought missed the obvious, one look at the first 10 rows of a kipper rally gave us the answer, Miserable negative attitude always made them look at things negatively, they looked at the EU negatively, they look at Labour negatively, 
they never have a good word for anyone who wants to improve lives, they are all a waste of space to them.

I think a lot of people are impressed by what they see as nasty tough spiteful speeches as they believe these people understand the problem, they assume they will sort the problems out as they will take no messing. fact is you can hear people talking like this down the Pub any Friday night but that doesn't mean they are capable of actually solving the problem.

I could write a long post of what happened with Patel and Braverman who made the immigrants coming in off the boats far worse but the point is why did people like what they said, they both spoke with authority, no nonsense confident arrogant voices,
Patel and Bravermans response to getting ripped apart by Yvette Cooper was to shake their heads arrogantly and sneer, seems it impresses people, the actual facts proving how incompetent they were never entered their way of thinking.

Ive only touched on why people fall for political bull, but I think it all comes down
 to not having the Tools to challenge what politicians tell you, this country would be far better off if everyone debated their opinions online in forums like this as the gullible would be destroyed and hopefully change their opinions. am not even hinting we should argue for this, it's absurd, point is the gullible aren't prepared to have their opinion challaenged in a calm debate online when people have time to consider and challenge those opinions. I can only see education at schools giving people the Tools they need to form opinions on politics. that means someone making a bulls,, argument and people challenging them in a calm debate.
Interesting that the only people who oppose this with a passion is the right, Why they oppose is obvious, they don't want to see people with the tools to challenge them. they want Goldfish who will nod along with what they say.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:59:05 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,114
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6268 on: Today at 04:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:42:13 pm
In case anyone is wavering on the 'VAT on public school fees' policy....

https://12ft.io/https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-13527251/Why-private-school-boy-Im-terrified-forced-sink-state-school.html



:lmao so clearly made up that its laughable.

Interestingly though, my school has a debate club, plays sport against other schools and has a student at the European youth parliament.


And more drugs at state schools? Do me a favour, private schools are rife with drugs
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,604
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6269 on: Today at 04:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:44:12 pm
Feels like we're sailing into V for Vendetta territory for sure. Alas, societal collapse is something all civilisations experience. No empire is immune because humans have fundamental blind spots seemingly built into their psyche.

Thats exactly where we are heading.

Sleepwalking into Fascism yet with our eyes wide open.

Its maddening.

Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,471
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6270 on: Today at 04:55:43 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 04:52:31 pm
Thats exactly where we are heading.

Sleepwalking into Fascism yet with our eyes wide open.

Its maddening.



What are the options? Suggest any radical change to help people and there is the same answer of no money and steady as she goes. People get criticised if its mentioned that Labour are not going far enough.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,378
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6271 on: Today at 05:18:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:46:31 pm


;D

I was sent this, but Im guessing the Sunaks didnt actually live above the shop?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,471
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6272 on: Today at 05:19:23 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:18:12 pm
I was sent this, but Im guessing the Sunaks didnt actually live above the shop?

Could be watching it at the ground floor. Behind the counter.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6273 on: Today at 05:21:40 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:18:12 pm
I was sent this, but Im guessing the Sunaks didnt actually live above the shop?
Thant, and the image is from about 20 years ago.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,956
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6274 on: Today at 05:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:21:40 pm
Thant, and the image is from about 20 years ago.
I suppose it will feature in his next party political broadcast. "I wonder if it's still there, it is! It's still there".
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Up
« previous next »
 