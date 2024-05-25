yes it's a shit show, Etchingham is letting Mordaunt talk all over Raynor who is struggling to get her point across. I think Wes Streeting would have been better to be honest



Yeah, I suppose this is good viewing for ITV but it's not the best way to judge and form a opinions on who looks the most competent.I think Starmers picked his cabinet based on skills, Frottage and some of the Tory MPs might brow beat them in a debate making them look weak but those Labour MPs have far more understanding on what's gone wrong and how to solve it.Streeting would hold his own in debates like this am sure but I don't think he's allowed to debate. it's the leaders and the deputy leaders I think. Streeting came up against Cleevley and a few others in interviews over the last week or so, never struggled for a reply.