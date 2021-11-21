Spoiler

The 2024 Labour manifesto in full



Main pledges:

- All adults to receive a "genuine" minimum wage no matter your age



- Increase NHS appointments by 40,000 per week, funded by cracking down on tax avoidance



- Create a new Border Security Command to tackle criminal boat gangs using counter-terror powers



- No increases in National Insurance, Income Tax rates, or VAT



- Cap corporation tax at 25% throughout the Parliament



- Launch Great British Energy with a windfall tax on oil and gas giants



- Crack down on antisocial behaviour with more police and youth hubs



- Hire 6,500 new teachers by ending tax breaks for private schools



- Voting age to 16 for all elections



- Introduce free breakfast clubs in every primary school



- Remove hereditary peers' voting rights and set a mandatory retirement age of 80 in the House of Lords



Security and Defence:

- Absolute commitment to the UK's nuclear deterrent



- Apply a NATO test to major defence programmes



- Condcut a strategic defence review in the first year



- Create a new Border Security Command, funded with the Rwanda funding



- Seek a new security agreement with the EU for real-time intelligence access



- Establish a new returns and enforcement unit, with 1000 additional staff



Economic Policy:

- Move the current budget into balance



- Ensure debt is falling



- Keep mortgages rates low



- Retain the 2% inflation target



- No increase to National Insurance, income tax rates, or VAT



- Abolish non-dom status and ending the use of offshore trusts for inheritance tax avoidance



- Close the loophole on private equity capital gains tax



- Modernise HMRC and tackling tax avoidance



- Embrace securonomics and resilient foundations



- Support businesses through a stable policy environment



- Establish an Industrial Strategy Council and increase investment in the UK



- Establish a National Wealth Fund and promote a pro-business regulatory framework



- Investing in tech, ports, gigafactories, steel industry, carbon capture, and green hydrogen manufacturing



- Undertake a review of the pension landscape



- Cap corporation tax at 25%



- Update national planning policy and achieve national 5G coverage by 2030



Infrastructure and Services:

- Create a National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority



- Improve Royal Mail's governance



- Maintain and renew the road network, fixing 1 million potholes annually



- Restore the 2030 phase-out date for new cars with combustion engines



- Introduce Great British Railways and secure the aviation industry's future



- Support AI development and introduce the Regulatory Innovation Office



Labour Market & Welfare:

- Reform the points-based immigration system



- Introduce a plan to upskill workers and bolstering Jobcentre Plus and the National Careers Service



- Overhaul Work Capability Assessments



- Establish a youth guarantee and introducing a 'new deal for working people'



- Ensure the minimum wage is a genuine living wage without age bands



Crime:

- Crack down on antisocial behaviour with more neighbourhood police and residents will have a named officer to turn to when things go wrong



- Introduce Respect Orders to ban persistent adult offenders from town centres, targeting public drinking and drug use. Fly-tippers and vandals will clean up their mess



- New specific offence for assaults on shopworkers that will protect them from threats and violence



- Every young person caught with a knife will be referred to a Youth Offending Team and receive a mandatory reoffending prevention plan



- Ban ninja swords, lethal zombie-style blades and machetes, and strengthen rules to prevent online sales with sanctions for executives who flout



-Local partnerships will identify at-risk youth and intervene



- Youth workers and mentors will be placed in A&E and Pupil Referral Units, funded by firearm licensing fees



- Create a new offence targeting gangs exploiting children for violence and crime



- Specialist rape and sexual offences teams in every police force



- Fast-track rape cases, with specialist courts at every Crown Court location in England and Wales



- Introduce domestic abuse experts in 999 control rooms for victims to speak directly with specialists



- Ensure a legal advocate is available in every police force area to support victims from report to trial



- Introduce a new criminal offence for spiking



- New legal safeguards around strip-searching children and young people



- Roll out a direct entry scheme for detectives to boost investigation skills



- Allow Associate Prosecutors to work on appropriate cases



- Review of sentencing to ensure it is brought up to date



Health:

- Cut NHS waiting times with 40,000 more appointments every week



- Double the number of cancer scanners



- A new Dentistry Rescue Plan



- 8,500 additional mental health staff



- Return of the family doctor



- Ensure patients wait no longer than 18 weeks from referral for consultant-led treatment of non-urgent health conditions



- Deliver an extra two million NHS operations, scans, and appointments every year



- Introduce shared waiting lists to allow patients to be treated quicker



- Use spare capacity in the independent sector to ensure patients are treated more quickly



- Deliver the NHS long-term workforce plan to train more staff



- Introduce a new Fit For the Future fund to double the number of CT and MRI scanners



- Commitment to delivering the New Hospitals Programme



- Develop an NHS innovation and adoption strategy in England



- Ensure Britain is at the forefront of transforming treatment for dementia



- Train thousands more midwives as part of the NHS Workforce Plan



- Set an explicit target to close the Black and Asian maternal mortality gap



- Digitise the Red Book record of childrens health



- Enable vaccinations for babies and children as part of health visits



- Implement professional standards and regulate NHS managers



- Establish a Royal College of Clinical Leadership to champion the voice of clinicians



- Implement the recommendations of the Cass Review



- Create a Community Pharmacist Prescribing Service, granting more pharmacists independent prescribing rights



- Trial Neighbourhood Health Centres



- Provide 700,000 more urgent dental appointments



- Create a National Care Service



- Develop local partnership working between the NHS and social care on hospital discharge



- Establish a Fair Pay Agreement in adult social care



- Guarantee the rights of those in residential care to be able to see their families



- Creation of Young Futures hubs to provide open access mental health services for children and young people



- Ensure the next generation can never legally buy cigarettes



- Ban vapes from being branded and advertised to appeal to children



- Commitment to banning advertising junk food to children



- Ban the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s



- Give coroners more powers to access information held by technology companies after a childs death



- Reform gambling regulation and strengthening protections



- Halving the gap in healthy life expectancy between the richest and poorest regions in England



- Commission a new HIV action plan in England, in pursuit of ending HIV cases by 2030



International:

- 'Unshakeable' commitment to NATO



- Deepen ties with the EU to 'make Brexit work'



- No return to the single market, customs union, or freedom of movement



- Negotiate a veterinary agreement with EU to prevent unnecessary border checks and tackle the cost of food



- Secure a mutual recognition agreement for professional qualifications to help open up markets for UK service exporters



- New UK-EU security pact and other bilateral agreements with France and Germany



- Remain part of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR)



- Launch Strategic Defence Review to assess threats



- Put the Armed Forces Covenant into law and establish an independent Armed forces commissioner to improve service life



- Give Veterans better access to mental health, employment and housing support



- Scrap visa fees for non-UK veterans and their dependents who have served for 4 or more years

prioritise UK businesses for defence investment and reduce waste



- Establish a military strategic headquarters and a national armaments director



- Support Ukraine in its war against Russia and with NATO membership



- Create a new Clean Power Alliance to accelerate green energy transition



- Push for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict and recognition of Palestine



- Restore development spending to 0.7% of gross national income when fiscal circumstances allow



Fiscal plan:

- Get debt falling by 5th year of parliament



- Tax rises: closing further non-dom and tax avoidance loopholes, VAT on private schools, closing carried interest tax loophole, increasing stamp duty for non-UKmis residents by 1%, windfall tax on oil and gas giants



Serving the country

- A new Ethics and Integrity Commission



- Establish a new Modernisation Committee tasked with reforming House of Commons procedures



- Immediate reform of the House of Lords



- A reset between Westminster and Holyrood, Cardiff Bay, and Stormont



- Votes at 16



- Review and update post-government employment rules



- Enforce restrictions on ministers lobbying for the companies they used to regulate



- Ban MPs from taking up paid advisory or consultancy roles



- Remove the right of hereditary peers to sit and vote in the House of Lords



- Introduce a mandatory retirement age of 80 years old in the House of Lords



- Commitment to replacing the House of Lords with an alternative second chamber



- Address the inconsistencies in voter ID rules



- Renew opportunities for the Prime Minister and Heads of Devolved Government to collaborate



- Establish a new Council of the Nations and Regions



- Oppose a 2nd Scottish Independence Referendum



- Maintain the arrangements in the new Scottish fiscal framework



- Support the Scottish Government to partner with international bodies



- Explore the devolution of services to Wales to enable them to be more locally responsive



- Work with the Welsh Labour Government to consider devolution of youth justice



- Devolve employment support funding to the Welsh Government



- Commitment to implementing the Windsor Framework



- Commitment to taking forward discussions about a fiscal framework for Northern Ireland



- Work with the Irish Government to strengthen the relationship between our two countries



- Repeal and replace the Legacy Act



Historical injustices:

- Act on the findings of the Infected Blood Inquiry



- Respond to the findings of the Grenfell Inquiry and the Covid-19 Inquiry, to ensure swift resolution



- Introduce a 'Hillsborough Law' mandating transparency for public servants and authorities, with legal aid for victims of disasters or state-related deaths



- New Windrush Commissioner



- Investigation or inquiry about the events at Orgreave



Reforming further and higher education

- Bring forward a comprehensive strategy for post‐16 education



- Guarantee training, an apprenticeship, or help to find work for all 18- to 21-year-olds



- Establish Skills England to unite businesses, training providers, unions, and government to ensure a highly trained workforce for Labours Industrial Strategy



- Transform Further Education colleges into specialist Technical Excellence Colleges



- Reform the Tories "broken" Apprenticeships Levy to address vital skills and training needs ignored by current rules - a new Growth and Skills Levy to ensure qualifications offer value for money



- Act to improve access to universities and raise teaching standards



Arts and culture:

- Implement creative industries sector plan as part of Industrial Strategy, boosting jobs and growth in film, music, gaming, and creative sectors



- Collaborate with BBC and public broadcasters to support British content and creative economy



- Support children studying creative or vocational subjects until age 16, with accountability reflecting this



- Protect time for physical education and support grassroots clubs for wider sports access



- Increase access to cultural assets through national museums' increased community loans



- Launch National Music Education Network for easier access to music and drama classes



- Introduce consumer protections against ticket touting to put fans first at events



- Host international events like UEFA Euro and ICC Womens T20 to inspire talent and promote healthy living



- Reform football governance with a Football



- Governance Bill to protect clubs and involve fans in decision-making



- Ensure English football remains inclusive and connected within its pyramid structure



Equality:

- Enact the socio-economic duty in the Equality Act 2010 to ensure equal opportunities for all backgrounds



- Make Work Pay plan to enhance rights for working women, including equal pay, maternity protections, and combating discrimination like menopause and sexual harassment



- Introduce a Race Equality Act for equal pay rights, dual discrimination protections, and tackling racial inequalities



- Strengthen monitoring of antisemitic and Islamophobic hate



- Champion rights of disabled people with equal pay rights, disability and ethnicity pay gap reporting, improved employment support, and Access to Work reforms



- Make all strands of hate crime aggravated offences to protect LGBT+ and disabled individuals



- Ban conversion therapy and reform gender recognition law for trans-inclusive policies while retaining healthcare access requirements



- Support implementation of single-sex exceptions under the Equality Act to protect womens rights



Opportunity for schools:

- Recruit 6,500 new expert teachers in key subjects



- End the VAT exemption and business rates relief for private schools to invest in our state schools



- Bring down the cost of school by limiting the number of branded items of uniform and PE kit that schools can require



- Mental health professionals in every school



- Create Young Futures Hubs, providing open-access hubs in every community for children and young people with drop-in mental health support



- Reinstate the School Support Staff Negotiating Body



- New Regional Improvement Teams to enhance school-to-school support



- Enhance school inspections with a new report card system replacing single grades, providing clear performance information to parents



- Include Multi-Academy Trusts in inspections and introduce annual reviews of safeguarding, attendance, and off-rolling



- Expert-led review of curriculum and assessment, working with school staff, parents and employers to change this



- Ensure school admissions decisions consider community needs and mandate schools to cooperate with local authorities on admissions, SEND inclusion, and place planning



- 3,000 new primary school-based nurseries



- Free breakfast clubs in every primary school



- A modern curriculum so young people are ready for work and life



- High-quality apprenticeships and specialist technical colleges



Pensions:



- Retain the triple lock for the state pension



- Adopt reforms to workplace pensions to deliver better outcomes for UK savers and pensioners



Housing/renting:



- Immediately end Section 21 'no fault' evictions, protect private renters from exploitation and discrimination, empower them to contest unfair rent hikes, and improve standards, including extending 'Awaabs Law' to the private sector



- Enact Law Commission proposals on leasehold enfranchisement, right to manage, and commonhold



- Ban new leasehold flats and make commonhold the default tenure



- Address unregulated and unaffordable ground rent charges



- End 'fleecehold' private housing estates and unfair maintenance costs



- Develop a new cross-government strategy with Mayors and Councils to end homelessness in Britain



- Ensure justice and compensation for victims of the Horizon Scandal



- Build 1.5 million new homes and new social renter homes



- Build new towns and reviewing Right to Buy discounts



- Introduce landmark devolution legislation



Clean energy:

- Set up Great British Energy to cut bills for good



- Energy independence from dictators like Putin



- 650,000 new high-quality jobs



- Warmer homes to slash fuel poverty



- Water companies forced to clean up rivers or be in special measures and fined



- Work with private sector to double onshore wind, triple solar power, and quadruple offshore wind by 2030



- New Energy Independence Act will establish the framework for Labours energy and climate policies



- Will not revoke existing oil and gas licences



- Will close the loopholes in the windfall tax on oil and gas companies



- Keep the Energy Profits Levy until the end of the next parliament and increase the rate of the levy by 3%



- Implement a stricter energy regulation system prioritising consumers, attracting investment to reduce bills, holding companies accountable, enforcing higher performance standards, and ensuring automatic customer compensation for failures



- Reward clean energy developers with a British Jobs Bonus, allocating up to £500 million per year from 2026, to incentivise firms who offer good jobs



- End the injustice of the Mineworkers Pension Scheme by reviewing surplus arrangements and transferring the Investment Reserve Fund back to members for fairer pensions



- Invest an additional £6.6 billion to upgrade five million homes and reduce family bills



- Create nine new National River Walks and three new National Forests in England, planting millions of trees and creating new woodlands.



- Expand nature-rich habitats like wetlands, peat bogs, and forests for family exploration and wildlife thriving, including on public land



- Commit to reducing waste by transitioning to a circular economy



Animals:

- Ban trail hunting, hunting trophy imports, puppy smuggling, puppy farming, and snare traps



- Partner with experts to phase out animal testing