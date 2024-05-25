My hope is that people dont focus on Sunaks personality, gaffs or background but just hammer him on the job hes done. Theres no need for the rest when theres so much to go at from an actual competency stand point. The D-Day leaving was ridiculous and the lies are typical, but the standard of the country falling relative to others is the harmful stuff for the long run. Thats just where I want politics to focus in general so its not stuck in the gutter resorting to personal attacks. Labour are going to win, so best to do it with a reputation as high brow and dignified to help future discourse, which will help divisions in the country when you need cooperation at a later point when actually doing the job.