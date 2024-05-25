« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 115082 times)

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5520 on: Today at 09:12:40 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:00:00 am
Is it just me are do the interviewers seem more aggressive than ever before towards the tories? They seem to be going for the jugular more. Is that because they feel more secure now that the Conservatives are on the way out? Like the interviewer who was interviewing the tory and stopped the interview and demanded a straight answer.

Yeah I've noticed this as well and its possibly because they feel they're going to be out of the way soon and won't need to deal with them. Contrast that to how they are treating Labour as well, saw a clip the other day with Wes Streeting getting some facts wrong and then correcting himself a little while later whilst on Kay Burley's show and all she mustered was a "hahahaha we do all get things wrong from time to time don't we hahaha" so there's defo a sense of them treating Labour a bit kinder at the moment to contrast it.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5521 on: Today at 09:16:04 am »
The most bizarre part of that itv interview, and Ive only seen a snippet of it, was in the intro where Sunak apologised for his apparent lateness and stated the d-day events had overran.  Id guess it all went downhill from there.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5522 on: Today at 09:20:46 am »
looking at the polls it seems that whenever Labour dips, the Tories also dip, as the smaller parties benefit from both of them. So nothing is really shifting or improving for Sunak.

Plus, more and more polls are suggesting that less than 100 seats for the Tories isn't just possible, but likely.
Popcorn's Art

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5523 on: Today at 09:23:09 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:08:19 am
America (and seemingly the UK) have no problem with the country being poor but rich residents rather than a rich country. If you want to know how rich a country is look at the condition of its poorest citizens. In the UK there are more food banks than ever before. That is not a rich country. Right wing politics have driven the US and UK into the ground. Pull yourself up by your boot straps. Tickle down economics. Austerity. Has ruined us while the billionaires have hoarded the wealth.

There is a simple principle, if you put money in a poor person's pocket they will spend it and if you put money in a rich person's pocket they will hoard it. That is why this country has stagnated.
That's how it's panning out. But if you can incentivise those rich hoarders to invest in wealth generating assets that helps everyone (admittedly the rich more than anyone else). Eg mega wealthy person buys a mine, pays people to work the mine and then sells the product of that mine. Better than sitting on the pile of cash.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5524 on: Today at 09:37:34 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:23:09 am
That's how it's panning out. But if you can incentivise those rich hoarders to invest in wealth generating assets that helps everyone (admittedly the rich more than anyone else). Eg mega wealthy person buys a mine, pays people to work the mine and then sells the product of that mine. Better than sitting on the pile of cash.

It's why I'm not opposed to private rail operators reviving defunct parts of the network that closed under Beeching's Axe. There's a lot of still intact infrastructure and the potential to work hand in glove with the government via repayable loans so that everybody profits from the investment. There could even be a point where those operators could "sell" the route and company back to BR for a tidy sum.

Of course, there would need to be sturdy regulations to stop private operators taking the piss on government funds to avoid the kind of corruption we've seen under the Tories, but I think it is feasible.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5525 on: Today at 09:51:08 am »
Survation:
LAB 41% (-2)
CON 23% (=)
LD- 10% (+1)
REF - 12% (-3)
GRE - 6% (+1)
SNP - 3% (=)
Others - 4% (+1)

f/w 5-11 June, 60% of f/w conducted 10-11 June.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5526 on: Today at 09:56:00 am »
Boost for the Lib Dems arose from their manifesto launch plus taking into consideration margin of error, seems like polls are stabilising rather than heading in another direction.

It'll be interesting to see if Labour gets that small percentage boost when their manifesto launch is tomorrow, so polls over the weekend and early next week will be interesting.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5527 on: Today at 10:05:05 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 09:56:00 am
Boost for the Lib Dems arose from their manifesto launch plus taking into consideration margin of error, seems like polls are stabilising rather than heading in another direction.

It'll be interesting to see if Labour gets that small percentage boost when their manifesto launch is tomorrow, so polls over the weekend and early next week will be interesting.

The main things to watch for now are Labour's manifesto launch and Sunak's interview tonight. Ideally I want to see some direct movement from the Tories to Lib Dems.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5528 on: Today at 10:10:24 am »
Quote
Grant Shapps suggests Tories are fighting to prevent Labour securing a 'supermajority'

Defence secretary Grant Shapps suggested the Tories were fighting to prevent Labour securing a supermajority bigger even than the 1997 landslide.

According to the Press Association (PA), the defence secretary told Times Radio the Tories were still fighting for every seat and the polls have been wrong before. But he said to ensure proper accountability you dont want to have somebody receive a supermajority along the line of Tony Blairs in 1997.

Shapps said:

In this case, of course, the concern would be that if Keir Starmer were to go into No 10  it will either be Rishi Sunak, or Keir Starmer theres no other outcomes to this election  and that power was in some way unchecked, it would be very bad news for people in this country.

A blank cheque approach allowing someone to do anything they wanted, particularly when their particular set of plans are so vague, and they say change, but you have no idea what they actually want to change to, other than the fact that theyve outlined plans which would cost £2,094 to every working family in this country.

Its perfectly legitimate to say the country doesnt function well when you get majorities the size of Blairs or even bigger and we would say there are a lot of very good, hardworking MPs who can hold the government of the day to account and wed say those are Conservative MPs.

Basically pleading to the voters to be the official opposition at this point. Oh and still banging on about that £2k tax lie. It really seems to be the only thing they have - that and Labour apparently having no plan.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5529 on: Today at 10:17:36 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:21:43 pm
Get rid of Northern Ireland.

Yes and ho.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5530 on: Today at 10:18:24 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:36:42 am
Currently, the ni 'stamp' is a token payment toward state pension, nevermind NHS. To take the view  'I've paid my stamp, I'm owed this' seems wrong.  Unless there's a massive hike in the payment. I've no Idea how to square that circle, especially in a cost of living crisis.
Why was NI introduced? it was insurance to pay for Welfare, NHS and then a Pension. that's how workers looked at it for decades. it's the same with my State pension and the Torys arguing it's a benefit. I take offence to that and challenge it. my State pension is a right not a benefit. governments can chop benefits so I won't concede that point either, I paid a stamp all my working life so am entitled to a state pension, end of story. conceding that point would also make it easy for the Farages to chop the State pension.
Problem is Paul, it's a mistake to make it easy for Frottage to argue for the Privatisation of the NHS. as I say he casually dismissed the NI argument for a reason, he hits a brick wall when it's thrown at him.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5531 on: Today at 10:30:24 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:18:24 am
Why was NI introduced? it was insurance to pay for Welfare, NHS and then a Pension. that's how workers looked at it for decades. it's the same with my State pension and the Torys arguing it's a benefit. I take offence to that and challenge it. my State pension is a right not a benefit. governments can chop benefits so I won't concede that point either, I paid a stamp all my working life so am entitled to a state pension, end of story. conceding that point would also make it easy for the Farages to chop the State pension.
Problem is Paul, it's a mistake to make it easy for Frottage to argue for the Privatisation of the NHS. as I say he casually dismissed the NI argument for a reason, he hits a brick wall when it's thrown at him.

The state pension is a benefit and is legislated as such

"The state pension is a benefit payment available to the majority of people when they reach the current State Pension age. It is a universal, non-means tested benefit available to all, so long as they have made the requisite National Insurance contributions or credits."

https://www.benefitsguide.co.uk/state-pension/#:~:text=The%20state%20pension%20is%20a,National%20Insurance%20contributions%20or%20credits.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5532 on: Today at 10:44:36 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:30:24 am
The state pension is a benefit and is legislated as such

"The state pension is a benefit payment available to the majority of people when they reach the current State Pension age. It is a universal, non-means tested benefit available to all, so long as they have made the requisite National Insurance contributions or credits."

https://www.benefitsguide.co.uk/state-pension/#:~:text=The%20state%20pension%20is%20a,National%20Insurance%20contributions%20or%20credits.
I know they call it a benefit that's why I said I take offence to it being called a benefit. I also know why they want to call it a benefit.
Get the public to accept it's a benefit first then it's easier to get rid of it sometime in the future when they think the public will not object.  I won't concede the point just because the government decide to call it a benefit.
We are making it easy for the Torys to undue everything Attlee's government did.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5533 on: Today at 10:44:59 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:44:44 am
A sensible politician with their wits about them would do exactly what you say: take the point, blunt it, and gently turn it around. But as the Tories struggle more and more, every question becomes a trap for them, so they just deny and contest everything.

It's hilarious to watch. It's the age we live in of course. Victimhood sells. My parents, the victims, had to scrimp and save to get me to Winchester. I, the victim, had to go without Sky TV when I was a child. Real victims get swallowed up in all this. 
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5534 on: Today at 10:49:38 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:44:36 am
I know they call it a benefit that's why I said I take offence to it being called a benefit. I also know why they want to call it a benefit.
Get the public to accept it's a benefit first then it's easier to get rid of it sometime in the future when they think the public will not object.  I won't concede the point just because the government decide to call it a benefit.
We are making it easy for the Torys to undue everything Attlee's government did.

It was Attlee's government who defined it as a benefit in the 1946 National Insurance act. You can't blame that on the Tories.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5535 on: Today at 10:57:38 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:49:38 am
It was Attlee's government who defined it as a benefit in the 1946 National Insurance act. You can't blame that on the Tories.
Did they . I stand corrected. I never knew that. nobody ever mentioned it in decades.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5536 on: Today at 11:02:45 am »
My hope is that people dont focus on Sunaks personality, gaffs or background but just hammer him on the job hes done. Theres no need for the rest when theres so much to go at from an actual competency stand point. The D-Day leaving was ridiculous and the lies are typical, but the standard of the country falling relative to others is the harmful stuff for the long run. Thats just where I want politics to focus in general so its not stuck in the gutter resorting to personal attacks. Labour are going to win, so best to do it with a reputation as high brow and dignified to help future discourse, which will help divisions in the country when you need cooperation at a later point when actually doing the job.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5537 on: Today at 11:25:47 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 11:02:45 am
My hope is that people dont focus on Sunaks personality, gaffs or background but just hammer him on the job hes done. Theres no need for the rest when theres so much to go at from an actual competency stand point. The D-Day leaving was ridiculous and the lies are typical, but the standard of the country falling relative to others is the harmful stuff for the long run. Thats just where I want politics to focus in general so its not stuck in the gutter resorting to personal attacks. Labour are going to win, so best to do it with a reputation as high brow and dignified to help future discourse, which will help divisions in the country when you need cooperation at a later point when actually doing the job.

But Mikey, most people on here debate these things but we do live in a slightly more informed bubble, as in we actually read and watch the news. A lot of people don`t, but the gaffs do cut through. I agree that it shouldn`t really be about that, but his comment about Sky TV will rile a lot of people and rightly so because it reflects the fact that he has never really lived in the real world.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5538 on: Today at 11:39:34 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:25:47 am
But Mikey, most people on here debate these things but we do live in a slightly more informed bubble, as in we actually read and watch the news. A lot of people don`t, but the gaffs do cut through. I agree that it shouldn`t really be about that, but his comment about Sky TV will rile a lot of people and rightly so because it reflects the fact that he has never really lived in the real world.

Yeah, I was talking more generally than this forum. The news cycle is just so focused on relatively minor things rather than what could be the headlines, the bits we experience in every day life that come up routinely but not regularly enough in the news, I guess because its not new.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5539 on: Today at 11:41:40 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:06:48 am
I too didnt grow up with sky TV.

How I suffered these hardships as a child, I will never know.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c2qql1wk794o

Amazing.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5540 on: Today at 11:41:51 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:44:36 am
I know they call it a benefit that's why I said I take offence to it being called a benefit. I also know why they want to call it a benefit.

I'm happy to continue the conversation without calling it a benefit. Reward perhaps?
The issue I have, is that the reward of a pension of £170 per week is barely touched by NI contributions.
I did a bit of googling, I don't know where the £3 numbers comes from , but for an income of £50kpa NI contribs are nearly £60 a week. Employers put in about that much too I think.  So overall about a third less than what is paid out.  (Ignoring returns on savings and inflation).
And that's before considering the NHS.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5541 on: Today at 11:43:30 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:41:40 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c2qql1wk794o

Amazing.

Sky must be loving the publicity.
I can't afford sky sports, I think Sky one is bundled with broadband, which as I need it for work is essential.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5542 on: Today at 11:50:45 am »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5543 on: Today at 11:51:15 am »
Caller on LBC now  :lmao

A Brexiteer
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5544 on: Today at 12:10:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:43:30 am
Sky must be loving the publicity.
I can't afford sky sports, I think Sky one is bundled with broadband, which as I need it for work is essential.

Id imagine Virgin Media could pull some very good ads too off the back of this
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5545 on: Today at 12:16:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:44:59 am
It's hilarious to watch. It's the age we live in of course. Victimhood sells. My parents, the victims, had to scrimp and save to get me to Winchester. I, the victim, had to go without Sky TV when I was a child. Real victims get swallowed up in all this.

That's not a good comment, as there are many out there, who come from a genuine, disadvantaged background.  Obviously, Sunak isn't one of them.
