My hope is that people dont focus on Sunaks personality, gaffs or background but just hammer him on the job hes done. Theres no need for the rest when theres so much to go at from an actual competency stand point. The D-Day leaving was ridiculous and the lies are typical, but the standard of the country falling relative to others is the harmful stuff for the long run. Thats just where I want politics to focus in general so its not stuck in the gutter resorting to personal attacks. Labour are going to win, so best to do it with a reputation as high brow and dignified to help future discourse, which will help divisions in the country when you need cooperation at a later point when actually doing the job.