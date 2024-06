My hope is that people don’t focus on Sunak’s personality, gaffs or background but just hammer him on the job he’s done. There’s no need for the rest when there’s so much to go at from an actual competency stand point. The D-Day leaving was ridiculous and the lies are typical, but the standard of the country falling relative to others is the harmful stuff for the long run. That’s just where I want politics to focus in general so it’s not stuck in the gutter resorting to personal attacks. Labour are going to win, so best to do it with a reputation as high brow and dignified to help future discourse, which will help divisions in the country when you need cooperation at a later point when actually doing the job.