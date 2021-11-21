« previous next »
Offline killer-heels

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5480 on: Today at 05:00:28 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 04:01:34 am
https://x.com/politlcsuk/status/1800668636606312481?s=46

Hes so done.

Wow. So this guy has never experienced failure due to being handed everything on a plate in his 44 years on earth. Doctor and Pharmacist parents who paid for a very expensive private education at Winchester and then to study at Stanford, meets and marries a Billionaire, gets a job in the City, then decides to go into Politics and is given a safe seat, becomes Chancellor and then becomes Prime Minister outside an election all whilst his party never being in opposition.

I think this is the universe making some small steps into correcting itself.
Offline Sammy5IsAlive

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5481 on: Today at 05:11:10 am »
Offline Jshooters

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5482 on: Today at 06:09:24 am »
What an empathy devoid chancer that man is, much like the rest of his party. Although I reckon the tories will accuse ITV of election interference for releasing this clip.drawing more attention to it in the process  ;D
Offline damomad

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5483 on: Today at 06:09:29 am »
The Tories couldnt do much worse if they axed him. I dont think Labour could have imagined so many gaffes from Sunak this campaign, and theres still 3 weeks to go!
Online west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5484 on: Today at 06:12:45 am »
The gift that keeps on giving
Offline Statto Red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5485 on: Today at 06:35:24 am »
When this is shown 7pm tonight, most people watching are going to be saying in anger, "you left the D-Day commemorations early for that, you are so done".
 
Offline PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5486 on: Today at 06:36:42 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:45:25 pm
It does as far as am concerned, yes it does it entitle you to a full state pension if you have paid in for so many years. from memory I think it's 35 yrs but the original reasoning behind NI was the cradle to the grave cover which brought in welfare and the NHS. this is the way I always looked at why we paid NI when I first started work and paid a NI stamp, I never heard anyone argue any different all my working life, now Frottage want's to dismiss all those years on why we paid NI. it is insurance, he cant turn around and say nahh it doesn't cover you for free health when that was what we told when we paid for the NI stamp for decades.  Don't get me wrong, I know paying NI won't cover the cost of the NHS but we can't let Frottage dismiss that argument casually so his lies to privatise the NHS are easier to make. 
Currently, the ni 'stamp' is a token payment toward state pension, nevermind NHS. To take the view  'I've paid my stamp, I'm owed this' seems wrong.  Unless there's a massive hike in the payment. I've no Idea how to square that circle, especially in a cost of living crisis.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5487 on: Today at 06:48:35 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 05:00:56 pm
Sam Coates Sky
@SamCoatesSky
Sky News / YouGov exclusive poll

** Tories joint lowest VI share in Parliament
** Reform just ONE point behind
** Lab down 3; LD up 4

LAB 38% (-3),
CON 18% (-1),
RefUK 17% (+1),
LDEM 15% (+4),
GRN 8% (+1)

Ed Davey doing bits here.
Offline Redbonnie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5488 on: Today at 07:02:14 am »
Maria Eagle knocking on my door last night. I cant wait to see people of her calibre back in govt and these lightweight chancers out on their arses. She said the feedback on the doorsteps was positive for labour.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5489 on: Today at 07:06:48 am »
I too didnt grow up with sky TV.

How I suffered these hardships as a child, I will never know.
Online spider-neil

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5490 on: Today at 07:12:16 am »
I so want Nige to get interviewed and the interviewer to straight up ask if he plans to privatise the NHS. Don't let him dodge the question. Let the country know what you're planning and then they can decide if immigration is more important to them than free health care.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5491 on: Today at 07:13:02 am »
GDP back down to 0% again. 
Online Millie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5492 on: Today at 07:13:05 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:06:48 am
I too didnt grow up with sky TV.

How I suffered these hardships as a child, I will never know.

He was 9 when it first launched and they didn't have subscriptions when it first launched either.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5493 on: Today at 07:14:54 am »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 07:13:05 am
He was 9 when it first launched and they didn't have subscriptions when it first launched either.
Im so sorry for your suffering. 
Online Millie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5494 on: Today at 07:15:49 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:14:54 am
Im so sorry for your suffering. 

 ;D
Offline TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5495 on: Today at 07:16:09 am »
I think a good question for Sunak is to ask him if he thinks hed be worth a fortune and be primeminister if he parents hadnt sent him to Winchester.

Maybe hed realise his advantage then?
Online Elmo!

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5496 on: Today at 07:35:07 am »
I grew up without a TV completely.
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5497 on: Today at 07:39:02 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:35:07 am
I grew up without a TV completely.

You didn't miss anything.
Online west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5498 on: Today at 07:42:55 am »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 07:13:05 am
He was 9 when it first launched and they didn't have subscriptions when it first launched either.

Exactly what I was thinking, Im about the same age as Sunak and we got cable and broadband at home at the same time, which was about 2000.
Online west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5499 on: Today at 07:43:18 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:13:02 am
GDP back down to 0% again. 

Turned a corner
Online Riquende

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5500 on: Today at 07:53:09 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:00:28 am
Wow. So this guy has never experienced failure due to being handed everything on a plate in his 44 years on earth. Doctor and Pharmacist parents who paid for a very expensive private education at Winchester and then to study at Stanford, meets and marries a Billionaire, gets a job in the City, then decides to go into Politics and is given a safe seat, becomes Chancellor and then becomes Prime Minister outside an election all whilst his party never being in opposition.

And yet at times we've heard his allies say "Rishi's a believer in getting the rewards for his hard work and doesn't understand why the polls don't reflect it" or some such. I'm not saying he's never had stressful days, either as PM or making some financial decision that could net him millions if he's right, but I honestly don't think he's capable of knowing what "hard work" is, the way millions of us ordinary plebs do. Sitting cramped on a bus for an hour heading towards a place you hate. Doing repetitive menial tasks all day and never feeling like a job is 'done'. Manual labour that leaves you physically exhausted. Dealing with an entitled public having to wear a smile the whole time. Cleaning up waste or bodily fluids. I'm sure many of us could add to this list from our own working lives.

"Hard work" takes on a new meaning when it drains you utterly and feels like its always in service to somebody else. It can impact your mental health as well when it feels like something you can't actually escape from - especially if you're only ever working to pay off bills and rent.

Online spider-neil

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5501 on: Today at 07:53:54 am »
Someone pointed out that Nigel Farrage's initials are NF. I can't believe I had to have the connection pointed out to me.
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5502 on: Today at 08:27:13 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 05:11:10 am
The face on the interviewer half way through :o!

Is it just me, or is there something in Sunak's attitude in that clip that's just so dismissive of it all?
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5503 on: Today at 08:29:44 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:12:16 am
I so want Nige to get interviewed and the interviewer to straight up ask if he plans to privatise the NHS. Don't let him dodge the question. Let the country know what you're planning and then they can decide if immigration is more important to them than free health care.

He'll be hiding in fridges for the rest of the campaign. He won't dare do a one-to-one interview unless it's a friendly media source that won't challenge him on anything. He's just bailed on one interview, didn't he?
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5504 on: Today at 08:30:57 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:27:13 am
Is it just me, or is there something in Sunak's attitude in that clip that's just so dismissive of it all?

Not just you. He's treated it as a business meeting he's been forced to attend because he's been told it wouldn't look good if he didn't. He didn't want to be there and it shows.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5505 on: Today at 08:31:40 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:29:44 am
He'll be hiding in fridges for the rest of the campaign. He won't dare do a one-to-one interview unless it's a friendly media source that won't challenge him on anything. He's just bailed on one interview, didn't he?

The BBC Panorama one yeah, he didn't want the interviewer everyone else is having after seeing the grilling Sunak got
Online spider-neil

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5506 on: Today at 08:32:39 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:29:44 am
He'll be hiding in fridges for the rest of the campaign. He won't dare do a one-to-one interview unless it's a friendly media source that won't challenge him on anything. He's just bailed on one interview, didn't he?

He's already dodged one BBC interview. C'mon Nige, you can't dodge them all.
Online Libertine

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5507 on: Today at 08:33:50 am »
Why is he so so bad at this?

All he has to say is "Yes, I did have quite a privleged upbringing, but we're working hard every day to expand such opportunities for other children".

Complete bullshit of course, but at least a standard response that gets him out of it.
Offline Felch Aid

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5508 on: Today at 08:35:32 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:13:02 am
GDP back down to 0% again. 

And no interest rate cut. That's why Sunak had to go to the polls. No flights to Rwanda either.

Offline Felch Aid

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5509 on: Today at 08:37:32 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:33:50 am
Why is he so so bad at this?

All he has to say is "Yes, I did have quite a privleged upbringing, but we're working hard every day to expand such opportunities for other children".

Complete bullshit of course, but at least a standard response that gets him out of it.

No concept of being a politician. In the wrong job and out of his depth. Living off the back of his Furlough moment during Covid.
Online TSC

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5510 on: Today at 08:38:09 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:32:39 am
He's already dodged one BBC interview. C'mon Nige, you can't dodge them all.

Same as Johnson in 19.  Think he done 1 out of about 5 and hid in a fridge from ITV.  Con men dodge scrutiny
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5511 on: Today at 08:39:19 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:13:02 am
GDP back down to 0% again.

Now we know why Sunak called the election. By Christmas autumn the country could be back in recession. He was probably still hoping for better figures in April though.

Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:30:57 am
Not just you. He's treated it as a business meeting he's been forced to attend because he's been told it wouldn't look good if he didn't. He didn't want to be there and it shows.

That's very much the impression I got. I mean, I get he's a businessman first and foremost, so I don't exactly hold that against him - politicians need to be efficient in time management, I guess. But the interviewer asks him about D-Day, pointed out it was the 80th anniversary; where you would expect someone to respond about it being moving or a humbling experience, Sunak just came across as detached. You would have got more emotion from Thatcher.

Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:31:40 am
The BBC Panorama one yeah, he didn't want the interviewer everyone else is having after seeing the grilling Sunak got

Third in the polls, but he wants to shout from the sidelines and take pot shots during seven way debates as he hides amongst the trees. He's a fucking coward.
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5512 on: Today at 08:44:44 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:33:50 am
Why is he so so bad at this?

All he has to say is "Yes, I did have quite a privileged upbringing, but we're working hard every day to expand such opportunities for other children".

Complete bullshit of course, but at least a standard response that gets him out of it.

A sensible politician with their wits about them would do exactly what you say: take the point, blunt it, and gently turn it around. But as the Tories struggle more and more, every question becomes a trap for them, so they just deny and contest everything.
Online west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5513 on: Today at 08:48:50 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:16:09 am
I think a good question for Sunak is to ask him if he thinks hed be worth a fortune and be primeminister if he parents hadnt sent him to Winchester.

Maybe hed realise his advantage then?

Well, as the election goes on and I see more of him I actually realise how similar I am to Sunak. Both our families are from India, similar age, both relatively book smart but socially a bit shit, quite pushy parents always banging on about education relentlessly, the difference is that my parents werent doctors and pharmacists, dad was a baker and mum a bank cashier, so I didnt go to Winchester and a school that produced, archbishops, and ministers and the like, I went to a school that produced Chabuddy G :D
Online reddebs

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5514 on: Today at 08:49:25 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:33:50 am
Why is he so so bad at this?

All he has to say is "Yes, I did have quite a privleged upbringing, but we're working hard every day to expand such opportunities for other children".

Complete bullshit of course, but at least a standard response that gets him out of it.

People like him think it was the hard work by his parents that made him entitled to that privilege so other kids only get what they deserve. 

Isn't that the American dream bullshit?  Work 3 or 4 jobs so you can one day 'be somebody.  Have the power to influence others but don't care who you trample in the process!
Online west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5515 on: Today at 08:58:35 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:49:25 am
People like him think it was the hard work by his parents that made him entitled to that privilege so other kids only get what they deserve. 

Isn't that the American dream bullshit?  Work 3 or 4 jobs so you can one day 'be somebody.  Have the power to influence others but don't care who you trample in the process!

Conservatism is the American dream, thats all it ever has been, a binary view of the world where if your rich and successful its because youve worked hard and are smarter then everyone else, and if your struggling your lazy and just need to try harder and you too can be rich and successful, and because a few people do manage to get themselves out of the gutter by hard work or good fortune its a stick used to beat everyone else.
Online spider-neil

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5516 on: Today at 09:00:00 am »
Is it just me are do the interviewers seem more aggressive than ever before towards the tories? They seem to be going for the jugular more. Is that because they feel more secure now that the Conservatives are on the way out? Like the interviewer who was interviewing the tory and stopped the interview and demanded a straight answer.
Offline Lusty

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5517 on: Today at 09:05:20 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 06:48:35 am
Ed Davey doing bits here.
Absolutely living his best life and he's somehow going to wake up as leader of the opposition on July 5th.

If his campaign works, you're going to see a lot of politicians on bouncy castles in the run up to the 2029 election.
Online spider-neil

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5518 on: Today at 09:08:19 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:58:35 am
Conservatism is the American dream, thats all it ever has been, a binary view of the world where if your rich and successful its because youve worked hard and are smarter then everyone else, and if your struggling your lazy and just need to try harder and you too can be rich and successful, and because a few people do manage to get themselves out of the gutter by hard work or good fortune its a stick used to beat everyone else.

America (and seemingly the UK) have no problem with the country being poor but rich residents rather than a rich country. If you want to know how rich a country is look at the condition of its poorest citizens. In the UK there are more food banks than ever before. That is not a rich country. Right wing politics have driven the US and UK into the ground. Pull yourself up by your boot straps. Tickle down economics. Austerity. Has ruined us while the billionaires have hoarded the wealth.

There is a simple principle, if you put money in a poor person's pocket they will spend it and if you put money in a rich person's pocket they will hoard it. That is why this country has stagnated.
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5519 on: Today at 09:09:39 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:00:00 am
Is it just me are do the interviewers seem more aggressive than ever before towards the tories? They seem to be going for the jugular more. Is that because they feel more secure now that the Conservatives are on the way out? Like the interviewer who was interviewing the tory and stopped the interview and demanded a straight answer.

That's the impression I've been getting. I said a few pages back that the Tories seem very tetchy and ill tempered when being interviewed as well. Their attitude over the D-Day fiasco was pretty much, "Look, he's apologised, can't we just move he fuck on?"

The fact Sunak caused such a furore to do an interview that's rumoured to be a complete car crash only makes his initial mistake even sweeter. 
