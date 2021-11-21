Whether you pay NI or not doesnt relate to NHS entitlement, the only thing NI entitles you to is the state pension.



It does as far as am concerned, yes it does it entitle you to a full state pension if you have paid in for so many years. from memory I think it's 35 yrs but the original reasoning behind NI was the cradle to the grave cover which brought in welfare and the NHS. this is the way I always looked at why we paid NI when I first started work and paid a NI stamp, I never heard anyone argue any different all my working life, now Frottage want's to dismiss all those years on why we paid NI. it is insurance, he cant turn around and say nahh it doesn't cover you for free health when that was what we told when we paid for the NI stamp for decades. Don't get me wrong, I know paying NI won't cover the cost of the NHS but we can't let Frottage dismiss that argument casually so his lies to privatise the NHS are easier to make.