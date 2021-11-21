« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 113743 times)

Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5440 on: Yesterday at 07:44:07 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 07:39:40 pm
Fuckin heck

Politics UK
@PolitlcsUK
🚨 NEW: The Tories have put out an attack ad showing them in 3rd place behind the Lib Dems

https://x.com/PolitlcsUK/status/1800513252784329203

 :lmao

This is what the Tories have been reduced to - begging the country not to hand Labour a super-majority.
Offline west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5441 on: Yesterday at 07:44:08 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:18:49 pm
Ch4 news questioning Mel Stride on how will self employed folk qualify for the state pension in future if they dont have to pay NI.  No response beyond waffle on that. 

That was literally the first thing that crossed my mind.

I dont mind them getting rid of NI and upping income tax (having two separate taxes on the same income is just confusing) to compensate, but I was surprised none of the journalists asked this question during the manifesto launch.
Offline gazzam1963

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5442 on: Yesterday at 07:46:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:58:40 pm
The issue as I understood it is a lot of self employed people paid themselves very low wages and took most of their money out of their business as profits and dividends as this is means they pay less tax. When the pandemic struck it backfired on them because the government would only pay the self employment what they paid themselves in wages, not the profit part. If they didnt game the system they would have been ok.

Yes limited companies , I knew a few lads who had/ have a set up like that . Me as a sole trader just pay tax and NI on my profits no dividend or corporation tax .
Offline Statto Red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5443 on: Yesterday at 07:48:25 pm »
Apparently rumours doing the rounds Sunak's interview on ITV tomorrow [scheduled for 7pm tomorrow] is complete car crash, this is the interview Sunak left the D-Day commemorations before early for.
Offline No666

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5444 on: Yesterday at 07:51:02 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:44:08 pm
That was literally the first thing that crossed my mind.

I dont mind them getting rid of NI and upping income tax (having two separate taxes on the same income is just confusing) to compensate, but I was surprised none of the journalists asked this question during the manifesto launch.

Me, too. But it crossed my mind that that was how he would pay for it -- you don't pay NI but you organise your own pension.
Offline gazzam1963

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5445 on: Yesterday at 07:52:38 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:18:49 pm
Ch4 news questioning Mel Stride on how will self employed folk qualify for the state pension in future if they dont have to pay NI.  No response beyond waffle on that. 

Self employed pay two contributions class two and class four , class two was a weekly payment of around £3 a week and that was the contribution to your state pension , the class four payment was a percentage of  your profits over a certain amount and that had no bearing on your state pension .
If you dont pay the £150 a year  your entitlement doesnt count  as a years contribution to the 35 minimum years you need to qualify for a full state pension .
The class two payment was abolished in the last budget
Offline west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5446 on: Yesterday at 07:56:14 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:51:02 pm
Me, too. But it crossed my mind that that was how he would pay for it -- you don't pay NI but you organise your own pension.

If thats what they are planning I cant see it being very popular with those impacted, in fact Id imagine it would be very unpopular.
Offline PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5447 on: Yesterday at 08:11:55 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:35:48 pm
Maybe that's the answer to over crowded Prisons, send them to Clacton. never going to happen, all those leftie Lawyers will say it breaks their Human rights. tough to argue against.

Hmm, maybe a way to stop the small boats though. Far more of a deterrent than Rwanda.
Offline PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5448 on: Yesterday at 08:13:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:56:14 pm
If thats what they are planning I cant see it being very popular with those impacted, in fact Id imagine it would be very unpopular.

That could be the long term plan. Isn't their aim to get rid of NI completely.  If that gets rid of the state pension that's a massive future saving, while leaving most of the population destitue.
I think we can all see £3 a week in each is nowhere near enough.
Offline west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5449 on: Yesterday at 08:13:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:11:55 pm
Hmm, maybe a way to stop the small boats though. Far more of a deterrent than Rwanda.

 :lmao
Offline west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5450 on: Yesterday at 08:16:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:13:08 pm
That could be the long term plan. Isn't their aim to get rid of NI completely.  If that gets rid of the state pension that's a massive future saving, while leaving most of the population destitue.
I think we can all see £3 a week in each is nowhere near enough.

£3 a week for entitlement to the state pension is an absolute joke
Offline oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5451 on: Yesterday at 08:21:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:11:55 pm
Hmm, maybe a way to stop the small boats though. Far more of a deterrent than Rwanda.
Yep. problem is all those gangs making a fortune from smuggling these people will just change tactics and charge them to get on a boat out of Clacton. we would see videos of 100s of immigrants running off the beach in Clacton into the sea and onto a boat back to France.
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5452 on: Yesterday at 08:23:21 pm »
Y'all being way too hard on Eric Clacton. He's made some iconic music.
Offline Elmo!

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5453 on: Yesterday at 08:24:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:23:21 pm
Y'all being way too hard on Eric Clacton. He's made some iconic music.

Many of his opinions do belong in Clacton though.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5454 on: Yesterday at 08:30:00 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:24:50 pm
Many of his opinions do belong in Clacton though.

Essex (not David), is a weird place.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5455 on: Yesterday at 09:53:36 pm »

:lmao
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5456 on: Yesterday at 09:54:38 pm »
Offline Redbonnie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5457 on: Yesterday at 09:59:24 pm »
The removal of NI is step 1 of a plan to dismantle the welfare state and the NHS. If you have no pension its your own fault so its food stamps for you like the states if your lucky.

Or better still just die in the road.
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5458 on: Yesterday at 10:05:37 pm »
Rishi Sunak's been accused of "cosplaying Liz Truss" :lmao
Offline PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5459 on: Yesterday at 10:06:06 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:16:24 pm
£3 a week for entitlement to the state pension is an absolute joke
I reckon the average person works for about 3 times as long as they are retired. So about 10 times that at least is needed.
Might make more sense, to instead to ditch NI payments up to the 50k ish tax band, then come in hard on them, exponentially rising with wealth. Maybe apply them to dividends over a certain amount too.
I've got a feeling that they actually go down after a certain income level.
Offline PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5460 on: Yesterday at 10:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:05:37 pm
Rishi Sunak's been accused of "cosplaying Liz Truss" :lmao
Better than iceberg playing her.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5461 on: Yesterday at 10:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 09:59:24 pm
The removal of NI is step 1 of a plan to dismantle the welfare state and the NHS. If you have no pension its your own fault so its food stamps for you like the states if your lucky.

Or better still just die in the road.

Yep.  It's the beginning of the end game, for them.
Offline Millie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5462 on: Yesterday at 10:21:05 pm »
I keep reading the Tories are going to get rid of Northern Ireland  :o
Offline oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5463 on: Yesterday at 10:21:22 pm »
Sunak called the election 2 weeks ago, 3 more weeks to go till election. it could have been held in 3 weeks if he wanted. am begining to think he's made things far worse for the Torys making election day so far off. everyday Farages Reform is wining over the Tory voters.
Offline Hazell

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5464 on: Yesterday at 10:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 10:21:05 pm
I keep reading the Tories are going to get rid of Northern Ireland  :o

Get rid of Northern Ireland.

Yes and ho.
Offline koptommy93

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5465 on: Yesterday at 10:28:43 pm »
Reform's policies are completely unworkable and totally ridiculous, no-one in the media fancy pointing that out?
Offline west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5466 on: Yesterday at 10:30:56 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 10:21:05 pm
I keep reading the Tories are going to get rid of Northern Ireland  :o

Would save the rest of us a fortune and piss off the right wingers a double win
Offline Bennett

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5467 on: Yesterday at 10:31:19 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:28:43 pm
Reform's policies are completely unworkable and totally ridiculous, no-one in the media fancy pointing that out?

Andrew Neil had a good go at Tice on Times Radio. Ultimately though, it doesn't even matter. You argue logically with these people and you're just met with smoke and mirrors. They can say literally anything.
Offline west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5468 on: Yesterday at 10:31:42 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:28:43 pm
Reform's policies are completely unworkable and totally ridiculous, no-one in the media fancy pointing that out?

Then they would need to find a new darling to generate headlines
Offline koptommy93

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5469 on: Yesterday at 10:39:02 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 10:31:19 pm
Andrew Neil had a good go at Tice on Times Radio. Ultimately though, it doesn't even matter. You argue logically with these people and you're just met with smoke and mirrors. They can say literally anything.
We just live in a country full of braindead bigots, sigh.
Offline killer-heels

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5470 on: Yesterday at 10:54:57 pm »
Why have Newsnight allowed John Woodcock to appear on their show and discuss his report as if its anything other than something with motivation against certain groups?

I thought Newsnight was supposed to have standards?
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5471 on: Yesterday at 10:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:23:21 pm
Y'all being way too hard on Eric Clacton. He's made some iconic music.

Linking it back to the current political climate - was also a bit of a fascist
Offline west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5472 on: Yesterday at 11:08:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:54:57 pm
Why have Newsnight allowed John Woodcock to appear on their show and discuss his report as if its anything other than something with motivation against certain groups?

I thought Newsnight was supposed to have standards?

I thought it was quite telling that they unsurprisingly covered Frottage having a brick thrown at him first (they do love a bit of Frottage), then Hunter Biden, and then the Tory manifesto launch.
Offline oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5473 on: Yesterday at 11:22:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:06:06 pm
I reckon the average person works for about 3 times as long as they are retired. So about 10 times that at least is needed.
Might make more sense, to instead to ditch NI payments up to the 50k ish tax band, then come in hard on them, exponentially rising with wealth. Maybe apply them to dividends over a certain amount too.
I've got a feeling that they actually go down after a certain income level.
The danger of ditching NI is it makes the argument for private insurance easier to make, Frottage dismissed this argument casually in last weeks debate but I never bothered bringing it up as other points were being discussed, older people say they have paid NI all their lives and this entitles them to a state pension and a National health servce and that's true, that was the reasoning behind NI. Frottage  raised this when he was arguing for a French system health service, how NI doesn't pay for the NHS, I won't concede the point as that's the way we looked at it for decades when we paid NI, Frottage want's to dismiss it so nobody can say am entitled to free health service as ive 46 yrs of NI stamps.
Offline west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5474 on: Yesterday at 11:29:38 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:22:05 pm
The danger of ditching NI is it makes the argument for private insurance easier to make, Frottage dismissed this argument casually in last weeks debate but I never bothered bringing it up as other points were being discussed, older people say they have paid NI all their lives and this entitles them to a state pension and a National health servce and that's true, that was the reasoning behind NI. Frottage  raised this when he was arguing for a French system health service, how NI doesn't pay for the NHS, I won't concede the point as that's the way we looked at it for decades when we paid NI, Frottage want's to dismiss it so nobody can say am entitled to free health service as ive 46 yrs of NI stamps.

Whether you pay NI or not doesnt relate to NHS entitlement, the only thing NI entitles you to is the state pension.
Offline oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5475 on: Yesterday at 11:45:25 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:29:38 pm
Whether you pay NI or not doesnt relate to NHS entitlement, the only thing NI entitles you to is the state pension.
It does as far as am concerned, yes it does it entitle you to a full state pension if you have paid in for so many years. from memory I think it's 35 yrs but the original reasoning behind NI was the cradle to the grave cover which brought in welfare and the NHS. this is the way I always looked at why we paid NI when I first started work and paid a NI stamp, I never heard anyone argue any different all my working life, now Frottage want's to dismiss all those years on why we paid NI. it is insurance, he cant turn around and say nahh it doesn't cover you for free health when that was what we told when we paid for the NI stamp for decades.  Don't get me wrong, I know paying NI won't cover the cost of the NHS but we can't let Frottage dismiss that argument casually so his lies to privatise the NHS are easier to make. 
Online afc tukrish

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5476 on: Today at 12:23:57 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:53:36 pm

:lmao

That's pretty fucking good, that... ;D
Offline oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5477 on: Today at 01:55:37 am »
Bookies reaction to Torys manifesto. Torys price to win most seats nearly doubles. 40/1  :shocked    40/1 in a 2 horse race.
