Ch4 news questioning Mel Stride on how will self employed folk qualify for the state pension in future if they dont have to pay NI. No response beyond waffle on that.
Self employed pay two contributions class two and class four , class two was a weekly payment of around £3 a week and that was the contribution to your state pension , the class four payment was a percentage of your profits over a certain amount and that had no bearing on your state pension .
If you dont pay the £150 a year your entitlement doesnt count as a years contribution to the 35 minimum years you need to qualify for a full state pension .
The class two payment was abolished in the last budget