Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 113336 times)

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5440 on: Today at 07:44:07 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:39:40 pm
Fuckin heck

Politics UK
@PolitlcsUK
🚨 NEW: The Tories have put out an attack ad showing them in 3rd place behind the Lib Dems

https://x.com/PolitlcsUK/status/1800513252784329203

 :lmao

This is what the Tories have been reduced to - begging the country not to hand Labour a super-majority.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5441 on: Today at 07:44:08 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:18:49 pm
Ch4 news questioning Mel Stride on how will self employed folk qualify for the state pension in future if they dont have to pay NI.  No response beyond waffle on that. 

That was literally the first thing that crossed my mind.

I dont mind them getting rid of NI and upping income tax (having two separate taxes on the same income is just confusing) to compensate, but I was surprised none of the journalists asked this question during the manifesto launch.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5442 on: Today at 07:46:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:58:40 pm
The issue as I understood it is a lot of self employed people paid themselves very low wages and took most of their money out of their business as profits and dividends as this is means they pay less tax. When the pandemic struck it backfired on them because the government would only pay the self employment what they paid themselves in wages, not the profit part. If they didnt game the system they would have been ok.

Yes limited companies , I knew a few lads who had/ have a set up like that . Me as a sole trader just pay tax and NI on my profits no dividend or corporation tax .
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5443 on: Today at 07:48:25 pm »
Apparently rumours doing the rounds Sunak's interview on ITV tomorrow [scheduled for 7pm tomorrow] is complete car crash, this is the interview Sunak left the D-Day commemorations before early for.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5444 on: Today at 07:51:02 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:44:08 pm
That was literally the first thing that crossed my mind.

I dont mind them getting rid of NI and upping income tax (having two separate taxes on the same income is just confusing) to compensate, but I was surprised none of the journalists asked this question during the manifesto launch.

Me, too. But it crossed my mind that that was how he would pay for it -- you don't pay NI but you organise your own pension.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5445 on: Today at 07:52:38 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:18:49 pm
Ch4 news questioning Mel Stride on how will self employed folk qualify for the state pension in future if they dont have to pay NI.  No response beyond waffle on that. 

Self employed pay two contributions class two and class four , class two was a weekly payment of around £3 a week and that was the contribution to your state pension , the class four payment was a percentage of  your profits over a certain amount and that had no bearing on your state pension .
If you dont pay the £150 a year  your entitlement doesnt count  as a years contribution to the 35 minimum years you need to qualify for a full state pension .
The class two payment was abolished in the last budget
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5446 on: Today at 07:56:14 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:51:02 pm
Me, too. But it crossed my mind that that was how he would pay for it -- you don't pay NI but you organise your own pension.

If thats what they are planning I cant see it being very popular with those impacted, in fact Id imagine it would be very unpopular.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5447 on: Today at 08:11:55 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:35:48 pm
Maybe that's the answer to over crowded Prisons, send them to Clacton. never going to happen, all those leftie Lawyers will say it breaks their Human rights. tough to argue against.

Hmm, maybe a way to stop the small boats though. Far more of a deterrent than Rwanda.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5448 on: Today at 08:13:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:56:14 pm
If thats what they are planning I cant see it being very popular with those impacted, in fact Id imagine it would be very unpopular.

That could be the long term plan. Isn't their aim to get rid of NI completely.  If that gets rid of the state pension that's a massive future saving, while leaving most of the population destitue.
I think we can all see £3 a week in each is nowhere near enough.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5449 on: Today at 08:13:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:11:55 pm
Hmm, maybe a way to stop the small boats though. Far more of a deterrent than Rwanda.

 :lmao
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5450 on: Today at 08:16:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:13:08 pm
That could be the long term plan. Isn't their aim to get rid of NI completely.  If that gets rid of the state pension that's a massive future saving, while leaving most of the population destitue.
I think we can all see £3 a week in each is nowhere near enough.

£3 a week for entitlement to the state pension is an absolute joke
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5451 on: Today at 08:21:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:11:55 pm
Hmm, maybe a way to stop the small boats though. Far more of a deterrent than Rwanda.
Yep. problem is all those gangs making a fortune from smuggling these people will just change tactics and charge them to get on a boat out of Clacton. we would see videos of 100s of immigrants running off the beach in Clacton into the sea and onto a boat back to France.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5452 on: Today at 08:23:21 pm »
Y'all being way too hard on Eric Clacton. He's made some iconic music.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5453 on: Today at 08:24:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:23:21 pm
Y'all being way too hard on Eric Clacton. He's made some iconic music.

Many of his opinions do belong in Clacton though.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5454 on: Today at 08:30:00 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:24:50 pm
Many of his opinions do belong in Clacton though.

Essex (not David), is a weird place.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5455 on: Today at 09:53:36 pm »

:lmao
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5456 on: Today at 09:54:38 pm »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5457 on: Today at 09:59:24 pm »
The removal of NI is step 1 of a plan to dismantle the welfare state and the NHS. If you have no pension its your own fault so its food stamps for you like the states if your lucky.

Or better still just die in the road.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5458 on: Today at 10:05:37 pm »
Rishi Sunak's been accused of "cosplaying Liz Truss" :lmao
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5459 on: Today at 10:06:06 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:16:24 pm
£3 a week for entitlement to the state pension is an absolute joke
I reckon the average person works for about 3 times as long as they are retired. So about 10 times that at least is needed.
Might make more sense, to instead to ditch NI payments up to the 50k ish tax band, then come in hard on them, exponentially rising with wealth. Maybe apply them to dividends over a certain amount too.
I've got a feeling that they actually go down after a certain income level.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5460 on: Today at 10:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:05:37 pm
Rishi Sunak's been accused of "cosplaying Liz Truss" :lmao
Better than iceberg playing her.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5461 on: Today at 10:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 09:59:24 pm
The removal of NI is step 1 of a plan to dismantle the welfare state and the NHS. If you have no pension its your own fault so its food stamps for you like the states if your lucky.

Or better still just die in the road.

Yep.  It's the beginning of the end game, for them.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5462 on: Today at 10:21:05 pm »
I keep reading the Tories are going to get rid of Northern Ireland  :o
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5463 on: Today at 10:21:22 pm »
Sunak called the election 2 weeks ago, 3 more weeks to go till election. it could have been held in 3 weeks if he wanted. am begining to think he's made things far worse for the Torys making election day so far off. everyday Farages Reform is wining over the Tory voters.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5464 on: Today at 10:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 10:21:05 pm
I keep reading the Tories are going to get rid of Northern Ireland  :o

Get rid of Northern Ireland.

Yes and ho.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5465 on: Today at 10:28:43 pm »
Reform's policies are completely unworkable and totally ridiculous, no-one in the media fancy pointing that out?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5466 on: Today at 10:30:56 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 10:21:05 pm
I keep reading the Tories are going to get rid of Northern Ireland  :o

Would save the rest of us a fortune and piss off the right wingers a double win
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5467 on: Today at 10:31:19 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:28:43 pm
Reform's policies are completely unworkable and totally ridiculous, no-one in the media fancy pointing that out?

Andrew Neil had a good go at Tice on Times Radio. Ultimately though, it doesn't even matter. You argue logically with these people and you're just met with smoke and mirrors. They can say literally anything.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5468 on: Today at 10:31:42 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:28:43 pm
Reform's policies are completely unworkable and totally ridiculous, no-one in the media fancy pointing that out?

Then they would need to find a new darling to generate headlines
