Ch4 news questioning Mel Stride on how will self employed folk qualify for the state pension in future if they dont have to pay NI. No response beyond waffle on that.



Self employed pay two contributions class two and class four , class two was a weekly payment of around £3 a week and that was the contribution to your state pension , the class four payment was a percentage of your profits over a certain amount and that had no bearing on your state pension .If you dont pay the £150 a year your entitlement doesnt count as a years contribution to the 35 minimum years you need to qualify for a full state pension .The class two payment was abolished in the last budget