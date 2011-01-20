People say they are all liars. people say they are all in it for themselves, people say they are all the same. it's a stupid thing to say. if they were all the same then we wouldn't have a NHS. Welfare. health and safety at work etc etc.



People were told Labour did nothing for me, it didn't matter whose in power. Labour or Tory, nothing changes, they all don't help us so it any surprise to hear people say this.

The one thing I find annoying, the people who make the arguments of 40yrs of Thatcherism etc will be protesting all the Tory cuts 5 min later and treated like hero's. who do they think brought in all those things the Torys are chopping. the Torys left the country decimated back in 97. everything run down to the bone so there would of been nothing left to chop when the Torys got back in 2010 if Labour hadn't' made all those improvements they enjoyed.



People who think Labour didn't change things much should think about this, if they aren't bothered about those cuts as they aren't feeling them then fine, they can say Labour didn't do much for them. if they are feeling the effect of those cuts then they should think the Torys are chopping all the good things Labour did for them.

The Labour did nothing for me bullshit arguments was given to people and as usual they lapped it up.



I've said it many times:The 97-10 Labour government was better for ordinary people than either the two Tory governments before and 4 Tory governments after.But for me it's all about degrees of better.During 97-10, the GINI coefficient widened. Instead of Labour addressing that with more redistributionist policy, they actually championed it! Yes, most people had an extra spoonfull of gruel in their bowl... but the richest got an extra banqueting table full of seared venison, roast swan and fricaseed grouse.All that extra Billions creamed off at the top, and not hammered in tax to fund public services that could have been much better, much more extensive, the people providing them much better rewarded.Actually, that government helped directly boost the offshore bank of the super-rich by outsourcing/privatising even more of the public service function, so that these parasites could cream more billions out of the taxpayer coffers (whilst all the while downgrading the pay, pensions and T&Cs of those actually providing the frontline service... so that they could cream off even greater sums!)And when they did invest in desperately-needed infrastructure like hospitals and schools, they gave the private sector/bankster vultures the keys to the Treasury safe with the scandalous PFI mullarky. Remember, PFI schemes also see the transfer of jobs from the public sector (safe, secure jobs with great pensions, strong T&C's, full union representation) to the new private JV company set up by the banks, construction giants and 'services' company. With TUPE having more holes than a rusty bucket, those contracts soon got downgraded and workloads ramped up (leading top many quitting, with the replacements on shitty contracts - until everyone is on shitty contracts)They oversaw the increased McJobification of the labour market, doing nothing to outlaw the emerging exploitative new labour practices like ZHC's, fire & rehire and 'gig economy' malevolence. They refused to relax some of the most draconian anti-trade union curbs in the develoeped world. They reduced the time before a worker can take an employer to a tribunal for unfair dismissal to 12 months from 24 months but refused to reduce it further.Yes, the Tories are inherently worse and follow an even more right-wing economic agenda.But I'm not going to celebrate "not as cuntish as the Tories, but still pretty shitty"