« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 111856 times)

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,007
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5360 on: Today at 02:38:28 pm »
Someone's thrown stuff at the frog-faced fascist and he's responded with "I will not be bullied or cowed by a violent left-wing mob who hate our country"


That 'hate our country' bollocks pisses me off far more than it really should.

I for one don't hate this country. I'm ambivalent about it. It's just a chunk of rock I happened to have been born on. It's silly and babyish to have any emotions toward it at all.

I despise some of its 'establishment' institutions, think our history has been more cuntish than a force for good, and probably a large majority of its people annoy the fuck out of me. On the plus side, a lot of it is staggeringly pretty, the history is truly fascinating, and there are *some* good people here.

But slavish devotion to it? Fuck that. And I'd sooner wipe my arse on the union jack in the absence of bog roll that wave it.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,007
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5361 on: Today at 02:43:39 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:36:32 pm
And unless they evolve again within the next five years they will replicate Johnson's Miraculous Disappearing Majority.  With the Tory incompetence still fresh in the memory though then it's anyone's guess who or what might emerge as a new force in UK politics in 2029.


That's the danger.

People didn't feel that 97-10 Labour did enough to help them. People don't think the Tory Governments did enough to help them. People will likely conclude in 5/10 years time that this Starmer government hasn't done enough to help them.

And the number of billionaires and multi-millionaires, like the gap between the super-rich and the rest, will have grown. And they still won't be having the wealth taxed, will still be able to exploit loopholes, will still pay lower tax rates on unearned income than working people on a fraction of the income do on theirs.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5362 on: Today at 02:51:06 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:40:41 am
Lewis Goodall is starting to grate on me on LBC and News Agents. Trying too hard to get the stupid lines of attack to get his James O'Brien gotcha moments.

You can tell it's his first big election round

Came across as a diet Andrew Neil

The News Agents gleeful coverage of Frottage has annoyed me but at least Lewis sees where the problems are. The Vox Pops really depressed me in greater Manchester though.
It's also exposed that Starmer appeasing the right hasn't had the desired effect it was supposed to as they all think he doesn't stand for anything. A small pool admittedly. But shows to me that he could have been bolder.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:53:54 pm by RedDeadRejection »
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5363 on: Today at 02:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:31:25 pm

They've evolved into a party that embraces right-wing economics. Lovely.

What does this post mean?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,805
  • The first five yards........
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5364 on: Today at 02:56:40 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:38:28 pm
Someone's thrown stuff at the frog-faced fascist and he's responded with "I will not be bullied or cowed by a violent left-wing mob who hate our country"


That 'hate our country' bollocks pisses me off far more than it really should.

I for one don't hate this country. I'm ambivalent about it. It's just a chunk of rock I happened to have been born on. It's silly and babyish to have any emotions toward it at all.

I despise some of its 'establishment' institutions, think our history has been more cuntish than a force for good, and probably a large majority of its people annoy the fuck out of me. On the plus side, a lot of it is staggeringly pretty, the history is truly fascinating, and there are *some* good people here.

But slavish devotion to it? Fuck that. And I'd sooner wipe my arse on the union jack in the absence of bog roll that wave it.



A very strong range of emotions in that post.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5365 on: Today at 02:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:38:28 pm
Someone's thrown stuff at the frog-faced fascist and he's responded with "I will not be bullied or cowed by a violent left-wing mob who hate our country"


That 'hate our country' bollocks pisses me off far more than it really should.

I for one don't hate this country. I'm ambivalent about it. It's just a chunk of rock I happened to have been born on. It's silly and babyish to have any emotions toward it at all.

I despise some of its 'establishment' institutions, think our history has been more cuntish than a force for good, and probably a large majority of its people annoy the fuck out of me. On the plus side, a lot of it is staggeringly pretty, the history is truly fascinating, and there are *some* good people here.

But slavish devotion to it? Fuck that. And I'd sooner wipe my arse on the union jack in the absence of bog roll that wave it.

Speaking as a colonial, I strongly, strongly disagree.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,007
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5366 on: Today at 03:19:58 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:56:00 pm
What does this post mean?


Seriously, you need help with this?  ;D


When the manifesto formally comes out, shall we go through each policy relating to 'economic' issues (as opposed to social/cultural)? If it's the same as the policies that Starmer/Reeves have either announced or categorically ruled out so far, then it will predominantly be right-of-centre.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5367 on: Today at 03:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:43:39 pm

That's the danger.

People didn't feel that 97-10 Labour did enough to help them. People don't think the Tory Governments did enough to help them. People will likely conclude in 5/10 years time that this Starmer government hasn't done enough to help them.

And the number of billionaires and multi-millionaires, like the gap between the super-rich and the rest, will have grown. And they still won't be having the wealth taxed, will still be able to exploit loopholes, will still pay lower tax rates on unearned income than working people on a fraction of the income do on theirs.
People say they are all liars. people say they are all in it for themselves, people say they are all the same. it's a stupid thing to say. if they were all the same then we wouldn't have a NHS. Welfare. health and safety at work etc etc.

People were told Labour did nothing for me, it didn't matter whose in power. Labour or Tory, nothing changes,  they all don't help us so is it any surprise to hear people say this.
The one thing I find annoying, the people who make the arguments of 40yrs of Thatcherism etc will be protesting all the cruel Tory cuts 5 min later and treated like hero's. who do they think brought in all those things the Torys are chopping. the Torys left the country decimated back in 97. everything run down to the bone so there would of been nothing left to chop when the Torys got back in 2010 if Labour hadn't' made all those improvements they enjoyed.

People who think Labour didn't change things much should think about this,  if they aren't bothered about those cuts as they aren't feeling them then fine, they can say Labour didn't do much for them. if they are feeling the effect of those cuts then they should think the Torys are chopping all the good things Labour did for them.
The Labour did nothing for me bullshit arguments was given to people and as usual they lapped it up.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:25:51 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,332
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5368 on: Today at 03:38:29 pm »
Tory manifesto doesn't pass the "plausibility test":

Quote
  Richest 20% of families will gain most from tax cut plans in Tory manifesto, says Resolution Foundation
The Resolution Foundation, in its instant of the Tory manifesto, also says that the richest fifth of households will benefit most from the plans it contains. It says:

Total tax giveaways announced in the manifesto today amount to £17.2bn a year by the end of the decade. RF analysis of these tax cuts (which excludes the one-off Stamp Duty cut for first-time buyers) shows that the biggest gainers overall are the richest fifth of households, who are set to gain £1,300 on average, compared to the poorest fifth who would gain £150.

And this is how it sums up the plans.

The tax and spend pledges announced today sit on top of already announced tax rises worth £23bn, and an implied £21bn cut to unprotected departments (given todays commitment to increase defence spending), all of which would be needed for an incoming Conservative government to meet its key fiscal rule of having debt fall as a share of the economy in five years time (a rule reaffirmed in the manifesto).

This would leave the next parliament as a whole as one of modest tax rises, major spending cuts, and heroic efforts on the part of both HMRC and DWP to find £6bn of extra tax avoidance and benefit cuts in nine months time. The Foundation cautions that even if this were to be achieved, if key fiscal risks  such as lower productivity growth  become fiscal reality then this could blow another £17bn hole in these plans 
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,007
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5369 on: Today at 03:44:11 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:21:20 pm
People say they are all liars. people say they are all in it for themselves, people say they are all the same. it's a stupid thing to say. if they were all the same then we wouldn't have a NHS. Welfare. health and safety at work etc etc.

People were told Labour did nothing for me, it didn't matter whose in power. Labour or Tory, nothing changes,  they all don't help us so it any surprise to hear people say this.
The one thing I find annoying, the people who make the arguments of 40yrs of Thatcherism etc will be protesting all the Tory cuts 5 min later and treated like hero's. who do they think brought in all those things the Torys are chopping. the Torys left the country decimated back in 97. everything run down to the bone so there would of been nothing left to chop when the Torys got back in 2010 if Labour hadn't' made all those improvements they enjoyed.

People who think Labour didn't change things much should think about this,  if they aren't bothered about those cuts as they aren't feeling them then fine, they can say Labour didn't do much for them. if they are feeling the effect of those cuts then they should think the Torys are chopping all the good things Labour did for them.
The Labour did nothing for me bullshit arguments was given to people and as usual they lapped it up.


I've said it many times:

The 97-10 Labour government was better for ordinary people than either the two Tory governments before and 4 Tory governments after.

But for me it's all about degrees of better.

During 97-10, the GINI coefficient widened. Instead of Labour addressing that with more redistributionist policy, they actually championed it! Yes, most people had an extra spoonfull of gruel in their bowl... but the richest got an extra banqueting table full of seared venison, roast swan and fricaseed grouse.

All that extra Billions creamed off at the top, and not hammered in tax to fund public services that could have been much better, much more extensive, the people providing them much better rewarded.

Actually, that government helped directly boost the offshore bank of the super-rich by outsourcing/privatising even more of the public service function, so that these parasites could cream more billions out of the taxpayer coffers (whilst all the while downgrading the pay, pensions and T&Cs of those actually providing the frontline service... so that they could cream off even greater sums!)

And when they did invest in desperately-needed infrastructure like hospitals and schools, they gave the private sector/bankster vultures the keys to the Treasury safe with the scandalous PFI mullarky. Remember, PFI schemes also see the transfer of jobs from the public sector (safe, secure jobs with great pensions, strong T&C's, full union representation) to the new private JV company set up by the banks, construction giants and 'services' company. With TUPE having more holes than a rusty bucket, those contracts soon got downgraded and workloads ramped up (leading top many quitting, with the replacements on shitty contracts - until everyone is on shitty contracts)

They oversaw the increased McJobification of the labour market, doing nothing to outlaw the emerging exploitative new labour practices like ZHC's, fire & rehire and 'gig economy' malevolence. They refused to relax some of the most draconian anti-trade union curbs in the develoeped world. They reduced the time before a worker can take an employer to a tribunal for unfair dismissal to 12 months from 24 months but refused to reduce it further.


Yes, the Tories are inherently worse and follow an even more right-wing economic agenda.

But I'm not going to celebrate "not as cuntish as the Tories, but still pretty shitty"





Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5370 on: Today at 03:48:39 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:44:11 pm

I've said it many times:

The 97-10 Labour government was better for ordinary people than either the two Tory governments before and 4 Tory governments after.

But for me it's all about degrees of better.

During 97-10, the GINI coefficient widened. Instead of Labour addressing that with more redistributionist policy, they actually championed it! Yes, most people had an extra spoonfull of gruel in their bowl... but the richest got an extra banqueting table full of seared venison, roast swan and fricaseed grouse.

All that extra Billions creamed off at the top, and not hammered in tax to fund public services that could have been much better, much more extensive, the people providing them much better rewarded.

Actually, that government helped directly boost the offshore bank of the super-rich by outsourcing/privatising even more of the public service function, so that these parasites could cream more billions out of the taxpayer coffers (whilst all the while downgrading the pay, pensions and T&Cs of those actually providing the frontline service... so that they could cream off even greater sums!)

And when they did invest in desperately-needed infrastructure like hospitals and schools, they gave the private sector/bankster vultures the keys to the Treasury safe with the scandalous PFI mullarky. Remember, PFI schemes also see the transfer of jobs from the public sector (safe, secure jobs with great pensions, strong T&C's, full union representation) to the new private JV company set up by the banks, construction giants and 'services' company. With TUPE having more holes than a rusty bucket, those contracts soon got downgraded and workloads ramped up (leading top many quitting, with the replacements on shitty contracts - until everyone is on shitty contracts)

They oversaw the increased McJobification of the labour market, doing nothing to outlaw the emerging exploitative new labour practices like ZHC's, fire & rehire and 'gig economy' malevolence. They refused to relax some of the most draconian anti-trade union curbs in the develoeped world. They reduced the time before a worker can take an employer to a tribunal for unfair dismissal to 12 months from 24 months but refused to reduce it further.


Yes, the Tories are inherently worse and follow an even more right-wing economic agenda.

But I'm not going to celebrate "not as cuntish as the Tories, but still pretty shitty"
Yeah am sure the People of Clacton and Boston etc often talk about these things when discussing how Labour did nothing for them.
Logged
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,623
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5371 on: Today at 03:54:20 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:30:29 am
Turning the Tories own bogeyman back onto the them is funny but he could have equally used Liz Truss and not alienated the left of his own party.
It may upset a few green voters who hate the Labour party, but I don't think that's necessarily a bad thing
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,313
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5372 on: Today at 03:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:31:25 pm

They've evolved into a party that embraces right-wing economics. Lovely.



Unfortunately thats what the country tends to vote for
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,623
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5373 on: Today at 03:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:43:39 pm
People will likely conclude in 5/10 years time that this Starmer government hasn't done enough to help them.
Good to see the anti-Labour government campaigning lines getting trialed early! ;D
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,007
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5374 on: Today at 03:58:36 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:48:39 pm
Yeah am sure the People of Clacton and Boston etc often talk about these things when discussing how Labour did nothing for them.


The people of Clacton (or Sedgefield or Stoke or Leigh) will notice how their public services didn't actually feel like they improve. How their kids couldn't get on the housing ladder. How their lives felt like they weren't getting better - but could see more billionaires being ostentatious and no-mark 'celebredees' driving flash cars that they themselves couldn't afford. And how Blair and his allies hosted parties for them and praised their 'success stories'.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,313
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5375 on: Today at 03:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:57:13 pm
Speaking as a colonial, I strongly, strongly disagree.

Depends on the colony Id say.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,623
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5376 on: Today at 04:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:58:36 pm

The people of Clacton (or Sedgefield or Stoke or Leigh) will notice
...
And how Blair and his allies hosted parties for them and praised their 'success stories'.
;D so tuned in to what people are thinking about in 2024, yeah

Can tell you've been away and probably pent up for a while - this last page is like Nobby Reserve bingo and you've hit almost every number!
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,007
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5377 on: Today at 04:03:22 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:01:53 pm
Can tell you've been away and probably pent up for a while - this last page is like Nobby Reserve bingo and you've hit almost every number!


Thought it was time for a gentle reminder.

 8)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,313
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5378 on: Today at 04:04:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:58:36 pm

The people of Clacton (or Sedgefield or Stoke or Leigh) will notice how their public services didn't actually feel like they improve. How their kids couldn't get on the housing ladder. How their lives felt like they weren't getting better - but could see more billionaires being ostentatious and no-mark 'celebredees' driving flash cars that they themselves couldn't afford. And how Blair and his allies hosted parties for them and praised their 'success stories'.



Is everyone supposed to drive around in shitty cars to make the people of Clacton feel better about themselves?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5379 on: Today at 04:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:58:36 pm

The people of Clacton (or Sedgefield or Stoke or Leigh) will notice how their public services didn't actually feel like they improve. How their kids couldn't get on the housing ladder. How their lives felt like they weren't getting better - but could see more billionaires being ostentatious and no-mark 'celebredees' driving flash cars that they themselves couldn't afford. And how Blair and his allies hosted parties for them and praised their 'success stories'.
Feel being perception. that's my point, if people haven't felt these Tory cuts to services etc then fine they can say Labour didn't do much for me, if Clacton etc have been immune to the all the cuts, NHS and doctors are just the same as they were before the Torys took over then fine. Labour didn't improve much for them.
How their lives were feeling much better, I assume all those services improved their lives so I assume the lives of people really feeling the cuts are worse. something for the people in Clacton to discuss on the way to the foodbank, yep, that's how thick some of them are.
Logged
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,007
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5380 on: Today at 04:08:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:04:19 pm
Is everyone supposed to drive around in shitty cars to make the people of Clacton feel better about themselves?


Well that's one cliched misinterpretation of 'socialism' ticked off (maybe I shall make my own bingo card!  :P)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,332
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5381 on: Today at 04:12:33 pm »
Is this really how people feel about Labour? "Slightly less cnutish" than the Tories?

Ffs at least say 50% less cnutish  :butt

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,752
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5382 on: Today at 04:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:12:33 pm
Is this really how people feel about Labour? "Slightly less cnutish" than the Tories?

Ffs at least say 50% less cnutish  :butt



It's fucking mad. It really is completely fucking bananas.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5383 on: Today at 04:15:58 pm »
A caller onto Radio 5 said he was going to vote Reform UK but is now switching to Tory after their manifesto was launched.  Moving from the far right to the right is maybe some sort of progress but the reasoning was infuriating.

He is trying to buy his council house but is only offered a £9k discount on the £180k valuation.  This contrasts to his mum who has an 80%+ discount.
He has a 10% deposit but the bank requires a 20% deposit.
Sunak has promised a Help to Buy scheme that he thinks will help him.

When Nihal asked why he wouldn't vote for another party as they all have their own policies around housing, he said that they're all about building more homes but that they're only building £300k+ houses and that's there's no council housing.  I think he's absolutely right with that criticism but he's going to vote to reward the Tories for fucking everybody over.

To be fair to him he was far from the worst caller!
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,332
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5384 on: Today at 04:22:44 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:15:58 pm
A caller onto Radio 5 said he was going to vote Reform UK but is now switching to Tory after their manifesto was launched.  Moving from the far right to the right is maybe some sort of progress but the reasoning was infuriating.

He is trying to buy his council house but is only offered a £9k discount on the £180k valuation.  This contrasts to his mum who has an 80%+ discount.
He has a 10% deposit but the bank requires a 20% deposit.
Sunak has promised a Help to Buy scheme that he thinks will help him.

When Nihal asked why he wouldn't vote for another party as they all have their own policies around housing, he said that they're all about building more homes but that they're only building £300k+ houses and that's there's no council housing.  I think he's absolutely right with that criticism but he's going to vote to reward the Tories for fucking everybody over.

To be fair to him he was far from the worst caller!

Well based on that, it's a manifesto designed to claw voters back from Deform rather than Labour.

Was it pointed out to him that Labour are going to win anyway, so he's voting for a pipe dream?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,883
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5385 on: Today at 04:24:01 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:30:29 am
Turning the Tories own bogeyman back onto the them is funny but he could have equally used Liz Truss and not alienated the left of his own party.

Indeed.

There was some good stuff in both, the 2017 and 2019, manifestos.  Agreed that the 2019 one, was a bit of a jumble, but there was some good stuff in there, too.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,007
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5386 on: Today at 04:24:33 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:08:15 pm
Feel being perception. that's my point, if people haven't felt these Tory cuts to services etc then fine they can say Labour didn't do much for me, if Clacton etc have been immune to the all the cuts, NHS and doctors are just the same as they were before the Torys took over then fine. Labour didn't improve much for them.
How their lives were feeling much better, I assume all those services improved their lives so I assume the lives of people really feeling the cuts are worse. something for the people in Clacton to discuss on the way to the foodbank, yep, that's how thick some of them are.


Look, Brexit happened. Bozo in 2019 happened.

Do you think a majority would have voted Brexit if they'd believed all was tickety-boo? Do you think more C1's, C2's & D's would have begun voting for Bozo's Tories than they did for Labour if they didn't feel desperate for a change?

Of course there's a difference between Labour and Tory governments. I've said that.

But people want their standard of living to be on a constant upwards curve. And the economic model - call it neoliberalism, corporate-capitalism, whatever - is failing, as was always going to inevitably do for two reasons: 1) too great - and growing - a proportion of the money generated by the collective labours of everyone are hoarded by those who own capital and land/property; and 2) the outsourcing of the manufacturing process to sweatshop economies has seen an immense transfer of wealth from the developed world 'eastwards'.

We cannot redress the latter, but the only way to keep people feeling positive and have their overall standard of living improve is via a redistribution of wealth from that 0.1% through spending on improved public services and into the wgeneral economy.

Labour will get a big majority this GE predominantly because people have seen how incompetent the Tories are, blame them for the strong dip in living standards over the past few years, there's no longer a buffoon leading them and promising some unicorns & rainbows Brexit dreamland - and, in fact, most now recognise that Brexit was a snakoil con.

And when people see Labour make only modest improvement tweaks, they will look for the next alternative that promises a brave new dawn.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,332
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5387 on: Today at 04:25:31 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 04:15:35 pm
It's fucking mad. It really is completely fucking bananas.

Yup. Last I checked, Labour didn't cause Brexit, botch a pandemic response, allow widespread PPE fraud to steal billions in public money, or allow a lettuce to crash the economy in 48 hours.

But yeah. "Slightly less cnutish".
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Up
« previous next »
 