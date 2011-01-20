Someone's thrown stuff at the frog-faced fascist and he's responded with "I will not be bullied or cowed by a violent left-wing mob who hate our country"





That 'hate our country' bollocks pisses me off far more than it really should.



I for one don't hate this country. I'm ambivalent about it. It's just a chunk of rock I happened to have been born on. It's silly and babyish to have any emotions toward it at all.



I despise some of its 'establishment' institutions, think our history has been more cuntish than a force for good, and probably a large majority of its people annoy the fuck out of me. On the plus side, a lot of it is staggeringly pretty, the history is truly fascinating, and there are *some* good people here.



But slavish devotion to it? Fuck that. And I'd sooner wipe my arse on the union jack in the absence of bog roll that wave it.



