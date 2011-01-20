« previous next »
UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:38:28 pm
Someone's thrown stuff at the frog-faced fascist and he's responded with "I will not be bullied or cowed by a violent left-wing mob who hate our country"


That 'hate our country' bollocks pisses me off far more than it really should.

I for one don't hate this country. I'm ambivalent about it. It's just a chunk of rock I happened to have been born on. It's silly and babyish to have any emotions toward it at all.

I despise some of its 'establishment' institutions, think our history has been more cuntish than a force for good, and probably a large majority of its people annoy the fuck out of me. On the plus side, a lot of it is staggeringly pretty, the history is truly fascinating, and there are *some* good people here.

But slavish devotion to it? Fuck that. And I'd sooner wipe my arse on the union jack in the absence of bog roll that wave it.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:43:39 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:36:32 pm
And unless they evolve again within the next five years they will replicate Johnson's Miraculous Disappearing Majority.  With the Tory incompetence still fresh in the memory though then it's anyone's guess who or what might emerge as a new force in UK politics in 2029.


That's the danger.

People didn't feel that 97-10 Labour did enough to help them. People don't think the Tory Governments did enough to help them. People will likely conclude in 5/10 years time that this Starmer government hasn't done enough to help them.

And the number of billionaires and multi-millionaires, like the gap between the super-rich and the rest, will have grown. And they still won't be having the wealth taxed, will still be able to exploit loopholes, will still pay lower tax rates on unearned income than working people on a fraction of the income do on theirs.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:51:06 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:40:41 am
Lewis Goodall is starting to grate on me on LBC and News Agents. Trying too hard to get the stupid lines of attack to get his James O'Brien gotcha moments.

You can tell it's his first big election round

Came across as a diet Andrew Neil

The News Agents gleeful coverage of Frottage has annoyed me but at least Lewis sees where the problems are. The Vox Pops really depressed me in greater Manchester though.
It's also exposed that Starmer appeasing the right hasn't had the desired effect it was supposed to as they all think he doesn't stand for anything. A small pool admittedly. But shows to me that he could have been bolder.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:53:54 pm by RedDeadRejection »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:56:00 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:31:25 pm

They've evolved into a party that embraces right-wing economics. Lovely.

What does this post mean?
