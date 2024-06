Is there any evidence that Starmer had a problem with it at the time? Just seems daft to stick the boot into it if he was happy enough to potentially be part of the cabinet to implement it.



As I said, Starmer can claim the economy wasn't as bad back then, so the manifesto wasn't entirely unworkable as it would be now. In this way he shows he has grown as a leader and his party has evolved into one with pragmatic vision, rather than the daft as a brush Tories.In any case, if the best the Tories can do is slag off a manifesto from 5 years ago that was never implemented anyway, it just showcases their desperation. That was then, this is now.