Looked into this and apparently UKIP are still going as a rump party (pretty much like the SDP)



Yes, after Brexit and Frottage leaving, don't you remember such luminaries as bad bootle meff & Gerard Batten briefly taking over and being laughed out of the room? Nuttall was making all those fantastical claims, and Batten was such a controversial disaster that when his term ended UKIP banned him from standing for the leadership again. Oh yes, and Henry Bolton, he of the several Russian wives before leaving one for that glamour model , Jo Marney.That was all 2017-19 and I suppose when Boris finally 'got Brexit done' they faded into further obscurity, apparently Neil Hamilton was leader for a few years which I think I may have been vaguely aware of but obviously forgotten.