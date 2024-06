Based on historic campaign polls, Labour is now on course for their biggest popular vote win *ever*.



📊 POLL AVG: Labour leads by 21.7 pts (+1.4)

🔮 FORECAST: Labour victory by 17.9 pts (+2.4)

- 50% chance of a Labour win by 14–22 pts

- 90% chance of a Labour win by 9–27 pts



That's without Scotland that used to be mostly red also.At this point I think if you are not very well off and worried about taxes, or a self serving twat who doesn't care about the less fortunate, then you are an out an out naive idiot or straight up fucking psychopath if you vote for Sunak. I would challenge anyone to convince me otherwise.