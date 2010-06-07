Who have the Tories actually got left backing them? I say that rhetorically as they'll presumably still get 20 odd per cent of the vote, give or take.



The soft Tories that made up a lot of the Thatcher/Major (1992) and Dave base have deserted them in large numbers. Either to Starmer/Lib Dems or just not vote. Maybe also Reform as a protest vote but many of them would be Remain voters.



Right wingers are deserting them en masse to Nige and Reform.



The Red Wall and the Lee Anderson caricature types will either vote Reform, go back to Labour or stay at home, but have no reason to vote Tory again (when they did it was about Brexit).



That only really leaves the rich, the 'always voted Tory' and a fair percentage of the grey vote - many who'll fall into one of those categories. And they're still battling Reform and apathy for those votes.



The prospect of Corbyn as PM was enough to frighten many into voting Tory, perhaps reluctantly, in recent elections which is no longer the case. Also forced Brexit Party to stand down.