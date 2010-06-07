« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5120 on: Today at 05:55:40 pm »
Nick is right!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5121 on: Today at 06:02:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:55:40 pm
Nick is right!

It's the 2010 debates all over again!
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5122 on: Today at 06:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:53:02 pm
If anyone thinks that taxes will be lower, while things will get better, I've got some magic beans to sell you.
I assume you mean short term.
I think the last few years have shown us raising taxes doesn't necessarily mean things improve either.
It's all about competency and the choices made.
This government have blown billions due to incompetency, sleaze, propaganda. EG Stop the boats. Rwanda. the incompetency has not only blown billions it's made our services worse, so yeah. I expect things to improve long term without taxes rising when Labour sort the mess the Torys left us in.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5123 on: Today at 06:11:39 pm »
Labour leads by 26%.

Tied-lowest ever Conservative %.

Joint-highest ever Reform UK %.

🇬🇧 Westminster VI (7/6-10/6):

Labour 45% (+3)
Conservative 19% ()
Reform UK 17% ()
Lib Dem 10% (-2)
Green 5% (-1)
SNP 3% ()
Other 1% (-1)

Changes +/- 5/6-6/6

Redfield & Wilton
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5124 on: Today at 06:12:59 pm »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5125 on: Today at 06:16:16 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 06:11:39 pm
Labour leads by 26%.

Tied-lowest ever Conservative %.

Joint-highest ever Reform UK %.

🇬🇧 Westminster VI (7/6-10/6):

Labour 45% (+3)
Conservative 19% ()
Reform UK 17% ()
Lib Dem 10% (-2)
Green 5% (-1)
SNP 3% ()
Other 1% (-1)

Changes +/- 5/6-6/6

Redfield & Wilton

All just margin of error movements still. The polls have barely shifted since the election was called.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5126 on: Today at 06:18:26 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:05:56 pm
I assume you mean short term.
I think the last few years have shown us raising taxes doesn't necessarily mean things improve either.
It's all about competency and the choices made.
This government have blown billions due to incompetency, sleaze, propaganda. EG Stop the boats. Rwanda. the incompetency has not only blown billions it's made our services worse, so yeah. I expect things to improve long term without taxes rising when Labour sort the mess the Torys left us in.

That's under a Tory government, so it's hardly a fair comparison.

If things are to be funded properly and improve, the government will have to tax or borrow, it's that simple.  Yes, the Tories have wasted billions, but Labour cannot improve things, without proper funding/investment.

Like I said, I've got some magic beans to sell you.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5127 on: Today at 06:27:58 pm »
Ive seen three shit Tory party political broadcasts after the news on the BBC. Nothing from anyone else Gibb at work.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5128 on: Today at 06:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:27:58 pm
Ive seen three shit Tory party political broadcasts after the news on the BBC. Nothing from anyone else Gibb at work.

Shooting their load early, they only get a certain number each.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5129 on: Today at 06:29:43 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 06:11:39 pm
Labour leads by 26%.

Tied-lowest ever Conservative %.

Joint-highest ever Reform UK %.

🇬🇧 Westminster VI (7/6-10/6):

Labour 45% (+3)
Conservative 19% ()
Reform UK 17% ()
Lib Dem 10% (-2)
Green 5% (-1)
SNP 3% ()
Other 1% (-1)

Changes +/- 5/6-6/6

Redfield & Wilton

Tory wipe out.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5130 on: Today at 06:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:18:26 pm
That's under a Tory government, so it's hardly a fair comparison.

If things are to be funded properly and improve, the government will have to tax or borrow, it's that simple.  Yes, the Tories have wasted billions, but Labour cannot improve things, without proper funding/investment.

Like I said, I've got some magic beans to sell you.
Am not making a comparison. am explaining the reasons why taxes don't need to go up for things to improve,
 The reasons are Labour will save billions bringing back competency, they won't blow billions due to sleaze and propaganda policys.
If you disagree with Labour over revenue from growth then fine but that's where part of the future funding will come as well.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5131 on: Today at 06:31:45 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 06:29:43 pm
Tory wipe out.

:lmao

Thank you for that!
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5132 on: Today at 06:37:09 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 06:16:16 pm
All just margin of error movements still. The polls have barely shifted since the election was called.
This is widening for Starmer tho


Largest EVER lead for Starmer over Sunak.

Highest % to pick Starmer.

Joint-lowest % to pick Sunak.

Which of the following do Britons think would be the better PM for the UK? (7-10 June)

Keir Starmer 47% (+3)
Rishi Sunak 26% (-1)

Changes +/- 5-6 June
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5133 on: Today at 06:42:47 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 06:37:09 pm
This is widening for Starmer tho


Largest EVER lead for Starmer over Sunak.

Highest % to pick Starmer.

Joint-lowest % to pick Sunak.

Which of the following do Britons think would be the better PM for the UK? (7-10 June)

Keir Starmer 47% (+3)
Rishi Sunak 26% (-1)

Changes +/- 5-6 June

Again, those are margin of error movements since their last poll from the 5th/6th June. I'd have to see what the figures were at the start of the campaign to see if there's any trend.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5134 on: Today at 06:43:57 pm »
Tories repeating the tax claims in their Election Broadcast - adding in different sources for the figures but still putting up a large banner that these were Treasury checked. (Well, mainly...)

Surely sailing too close to the wind now to avoid an OFCOM investigation??
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5135 on: Today at 06:48:54 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 06:29:43 pm
Tory wipe out.

Imagine it. Torys 24. Lib Dems 55, Lib Dems are the opposition.
24 Tory MPs walk up into the back benches looking for a place to sit down and the DUP tell them f... off you loons aren't sitting next to us. :)
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5136 on: Today at 06:53:01 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:57:55 pm
The fact the leader of the Scottish Tories resigning mid-campaign barely even registers as a scandal in your mind tells the story of the Tory campaign so far ;D

In my defence, it's REALLY low down on the Guardian news page. ;D
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5137 on: Today at 07:06:38 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 06:12:59 pm


That nosedive between calling the election and his D-Day chicken run. :lmao
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5138 on: Today at 07:08:38 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:48:54 pm
Imagine it. Torys 24. Lib Dems 55, Lib Dems are the opposition.
24 Tory MPs walk up into the back benches looking for a place to sit down and the DUP tell them f... off you loons aren't sitting next to us. :)
Can I point out that this is WITHOUT tactical voting :lmao

Wont happen, but imagine!
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5139 on: Today at 07:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 06:43:57 pm
Tories repeating the tax claims in their Election Broadcast - adding in different sources for the figures but still putting up a large banner that these were Treasury checked. (Well, mainly...)

Surely sailing too close to the wind now to avoid an OFCOM investigation??

How is the BBC even allowing such a broadcast in the first place? This isn't like double speak or innuendo, or an unproven lie. They should be able to veto broadcasting it because it contains patently false information - or at least be able to add at the end a form of community standards note saying it's been shown to be a false claim?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5140 on: Today at 07:15:17 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:48:54 pm
Imagine it. Torys 24. Lib Dems 55, Lib Dems are the opposition.
24 Tory MPs walk up into the back benches looking for a place to sit down and the DUP tell them f... off you loons aren't sitting next to us. :)

Not a left wing / right wing thing, but an integrity thing - the Tories deserve to be annihilated. No one likes being lied to and like the worst liars they think everyone believes them. They need a brutal thrashing. Thrown out of office and out of their seats. That party is rotten to the core, and the people in it should be nowhere near running a country. They've been running the country and they've run it into the ground.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5141 on: Today at 07:15:38 pm »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5142 on: Today at 07:33:03 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 07:15:17 pm
Not a left wing / right wing thing, but an integrity thing - the Tories deserve to be annihilated. No one likes being lied to and like the worst liars they think everyone believes them. They need a brutal thrashing. Thrown out of office and out of their seats. That party is rotten to the core, and the people in it should be nowhere near running a country. They've been running the country and they've run it into the ground.
Agree 100%, it's not about telling them they have been naughty.
It's about sending them a message of what they did will never be tolerated or forgiven by the country.
I could add a few things to the list but wanting to take us out the ECHR should make them hang their heads in shame, I never thought any British government would even talk about leaving the ECHR never mind try to implement it.
 
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5143 on: Today at 07:40:55 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:33:03 pm
Agree 100%, it's not about telling them they have been naughty.
It's about sending them a message of what they did will never be tolerated or forgiven by the country.
I could add a few things to the list but wanting to take us out the ECHR should make them hang their heads in shame, I never thought any British government would even talk about leaving the ECHR never mind try to implement it.

Seconded.

The sheer arrogance they have displayed is mind boggling. This isn't slap on the wrist territory. They've been outright scum bags, utterly evil. Even worse than many other past governments. The epitome of "if the law is against us, we'll just change the law."
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5144 on: Today at 07:42:21 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 06:02:23 pm
It's the 2010 debates all over again!

Never trust a Nick!
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5145 on: Today at 07:46:26 pm »
Who have the Tories actually got left backing them? I say that rhetorically as they'll presumably still get 20 odd per cent of the vote, give or take.

The soft Tories that made up a lot of the Thatcher/Major (1992) and Dave base have deserted them in large numbers. Either to Starmer/Lib Dems or just not vote. Maybe also Reform as a protest vote but many of them would be Remain voters.

Right wingers are deserting them en masse to Nige and Reform.

The Red Wall and the Lee Anderson caricature types will either vote Reform, go back to Labour or stay at home, but have no reason to vote Tory again (when they did it was about Brexit).

That only really leaves the rich, the 'always voted Tory' and a fair percentage of the grey vote - many who'll fall into one of those categories. And they're still battling Reform and apathy for those votes.

The prospect of Corbyn as PM was enough to frighten many into voting Tory, perhaps reluctantly, in recent elections which is no longer the case. Also forced Brexit Party to stand down.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5146 on: Today at 08:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:40:55 pm
Seconded.

The sheer arrogance they have displayed is mind boggling. This isn't slap on the wrist territory. They've been outright scum bags, utterly evil. Even worse than many other past governments. The epitome of "if the law is against us, we'll just change the law."
Exactly. theres even talk of them moving further to the right and am sure it will happen if they are given hope, the hope will be not being annihilated at this election. as Kurt said, this really has nothing to do with everyday party politics, everyone who wants to live in a decent society should be disgusted at what they have done.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5147 on: Today at 08:11:25 pm »
At this point, is betting on Kier Starmer to be the next PM just printing money?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5148 on: Today at 08:16:05 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 08:01:25 pm
Exactly. theres even talk of them moving further to the right and am sure it will happen if they are given hope, the hope will be not being annihilated at this election. as Kurt said, this really has nothing to do with everyday party politics, everyone who wants to live in a decent society should be disgusted at what they have done.

Absolutely right.

I do wonder what the future is for them as a party. Their name brand is so damaged right now that most would surely see the sensible thing as starting a fresh under a new banner. Could this legitimately be the last election with the Tories running? Youd likely get two parties formed out of them, a right wing and a centrist type party with a one becoming popular and one being a fringe party with the popular one then adopted by the others until the cycle repeats.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5149 on: Today at 08:16:37 pm »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5150 on: Today at 08:17:11 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:11:25 pm
At this point, is betting on Kier Starmer to be the next PM just printing money?

The odds reflect this and are dreadful, youd need to gamble a ridiculous sum of money to make anything worthwhile.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5151 on: Today at 08:26:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:15:38 pm


I'm not even sure how that's in question actually. Regardless of the rest of their moribund campaign, the D-Day 'gaffe' is going to go down in history as the worst campaign mistake in GE history. Bacon butties or bigoted women pale in comparison and I'm sure "Doing a Rishi" will be used in decades to come any time a prospective PM does something that seemingly irreparably harms their electoral chances.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5152 on: Today at 08:29:50 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:26:00 pm
I'm not even sure how that's in question actually. Regardless of the rest of their moribund campaign, the D-Day 'gaffe' is going to go down in history as the worst campaign mistake in GE history. Bacon butties or bigoted women pale in comparison and I'm sure "Doing a Rishi" will be used in decades to come any time a prospective PM does something that seemingly irreparably harms their electoral chances.
Milliband should upload a video of him nonchalantly eating a bacon sandwich while watching a news report on Sunak's early return to the UK from the D-Day commemoration.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5153 on: Today at 08:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:26:00 pm
I'm not even sure how that's in question actually. Regardless of the rest of their moribund campaign, the D-Day 'gaffe' is going to go down in history as the worst campaign mistake in GE history. Bacon butties or bigoted women pale in comparison and I'm sure "Doing a Rishi" will be used in decades to come any time a prospective PM does something that seemingly irreparably harms their electoral chances.
Rishi got banned for the weekend to give him a break from fucking up.

The party chairman had a car crash instead.

The ITN interview Sunak did goes out on Wednesday and is supposed to be a total car crash.

Bring it on!

