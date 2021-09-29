

They also want to harmonise Capital Gains Tax with Income tax (up to £15bn/year), close several loopholes (£1-2bn/year), and possibly even remove the upper cap on National Insurance payments (£8bn/year). That's in addition to changes to the Non-Dom tax-wheeze that all parties now seem to have adopted to varying degrees (c£3bn).





I've been trying to defend CGT in my head. Along the lines that they've invested in an asset, so are reaping the rewards the risk begins.The only 'assets' that I can think of though, that aren't for speculation, are ones that do work, ie machinery. So nearly always their value is going down, so there should be zero CGT on that . A capital loss tax deduction possibly.But , as we are all idiots, paintings, gold, NFTs , LFC season tickets, anything rare goes up in value.Especially houses. Something needs to be done about how unaffordable they are but who the hell is taking on that one!