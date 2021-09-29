Their calculations that it'll raise £50bn yearly are complete fantasy.
The devil is in the detail isn't it? They've literally plucked a number out of thin air and used it.
Plucked out of thin air is not entirely correct. The stuff of fantasy might be more on the mark, however.
The most extensive report done on this was by the Wealth Tax Commission: https://www.wealthandpolicy.com/wp/WealthTaxFinalReport.pdf
It explored two different types of wealth tax - a regular annual tax (which it found to be less effective than other forms of taxation) and a one-off tax spread over five years, which it concluded has much more scope to be a success.
Regarding the one-off tax, at the extreme end it investigated a one-off tax at 5% over five years (payable at 1% a year) on every individual with a total wealth of £500,000+ (minus mortgage and debt). It says that, theoretically, this could bring in up to £260 billion over the five years. My guess is the Greens stuck onto this figure, averaged it out to £50 billion a year over the course of a Parliamentary term, and then ignored the rest of the findings of the Commission. Of course, a tax at that threshold would ultimately drag in millions of people in the South whose homes have increased in value over the decades.
The Commission also put forward a more realistic proposal of a 5% tax on every individual valued at over £2 milllion, which it claims could bring in at least £80 billion over the five years. Nothing to be sniffed at.
I'll be voting Green
I'm not a devout eco-warrior, and oddly it's not their environmentalism that attracts me. Their economic policy - especially a wealth tax - attracts me most.
If I lived in any sort of Tory marginal, I'd vote for the candidate that had the best chance to beat the Tory. But I'm in a safe-as-houses Labour seat so have the freedom to vote with my conscience.
If I lived in a Tory marginal there would be no question of voting for whoever is best placed to kick the Tories out.
But this time, I want to know how it feels to vote for a winning party, or even result. In my adult life, I have voted for the losing proposition in every national referendum (AV & Brexit), every local election (because I don't vote Labour locally as one-party rule has not been good for this city) and have never known how it feels to vote for a party that wins a national majority.
I'm still counting on Labour being more bold and radical in power than they are willing to admit pre-election. Maybe it's a fools hope. But it's some kind of hope nonetheless.