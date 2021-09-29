« previous next »
UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:45:36 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:52:17 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cjmmrwexv4ko

Didn't take long...
Quote
A Reform UK candidate claimed the country would be "far better" if it had "taken Hitler up on his offer of neutrality" instead of fighting the Nazis in World War Two.

Ian Gribbin, the party's candidate in Bexhill and Battle, also wrote online that women were the "sponging gender" and should be "deprived of health care".


Ian "Incel" Gribbin

In posts from 2022 on the Unherd magazine website, seen by the BBC, he said Winston Churchill was "abysmal" and praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.

For completeness, here's how Incel Ian describes himself on LinkedIn

Quote
Passionate about the world of finance and economics from an early age I have pursued careers at pension funds, hedge funds and investment banks, in capacity of both investor and advisor. With an expert knowledge of capital markets and client service I have successfully increased revenue and wallet share throughout my career.

Extremely literate and communicative, I have won the trust of sophisticated investors consistently by understanding their differing demands and processes. With an analytically minded approach, I have improved research and marketing products and over the years, developed keen insights into investment and sales strategies. I enjoy all levels of customer engagement from conference speaking to discrete 1:1 discussions with C suite executives.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:51:38 pm by Riquende »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:46:24 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:38:24 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6feF4BTPf98" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6feF4BTPf98</a>

Tory car crash interview, again.
https://x.com/jasemonkey/status/1799909139050537135
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:48:48 pm
Ah yes, but the BBC are now involved in "offence archeology".
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:49:43 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:47:33 pm
Its a complete detachment from reality with this lot now, if this is us on our feet I dont even want to imagine what us on our arses is.

In 2010 the country was on its arse. Now it's lying in the gutter with the shit kicked out of it. And they're responsible.

It's like someone claiming credit for painting your living room ceiling after burning your house down.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:52:01 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:35:21 pm
So, I googled.

Seems the internet agrees with you

https://www.lse.ac.uk/News/Latest-news-from-LSE/2024/a-January-2024/super-rich-unlikely-to-leave-uk-for-boring-and-culturally-barren-tax-havens

the majority of the links I saw seemed to be broadly in line with them staying.
Lets tax the fuck out of the bastards ( until their accountants find a way to avoid the taxes)

For how many of them is "leaving" just a technical term? ie, they will continue to spend almost as much time in the UK as they currently do, but can just shift their domicile to a different country, solely for tax purposes?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:07:19 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:52:01 pm
For how many of them is "leaving" just a technical term? ie, they will continue to spend almost as much time in the UK as they currently do, but can just shift their domicile to a different country, solely for tax purposes?

Good point.
Actually, thinking Rishi is one of them. Maybe it's better if they do fuck off and stop interfering!
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:18:10 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:07:19 pm
Good point.
Actually, thinking Rishi is one of them. Maybe it's better if they do fuck off and stop interfering!

That's my view as well.  If they don't want to make a fair contribution then fuck off - they're not wanted!

My guess is they will still be hear moaning in the right wing media about how much they love their country and how the UK has turned into Soviet Russia etc etc. In their case, I wouldn't mind the UK being more like Putin's Russia and seeing some of these rich bastards falling from windows...
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:21:32 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:55:09 pm
Their calculations that it'll raise £50bn yearly are complete fantasy.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:57:56 pm
The devil is in the detail isn't it? They've literally plucked a number out of thin air and used it.

Plucked out of thin air is not entirely correct. The stuff of fantasy might be more on the mark, however.

The most extensive report done on this was by the Wealth Tax Commission: https://www.wealthandpolicy.com/wp/WealthTaxFinalReport.pdf

It explored two different types of wealth tax - a regular annual tax (which it found to be less effective than other forms of taxation) and a one-off tax spread over five years, which it concluded has much more scope to be a success.

Regarding the one-off tax, at the extreme end it investigated a one-off tax at 5% over five years (payable at 1% a year) on every individual with a total wealth of £500,000+ (minus mortgage and debt). It says that, theoretically, this could bring in up to £260 billion over the five years. My guess is the Greens stuck onto this figure, averaged it out to £50 billion a year over the course of a Parliamentary term, and then ignored the rest of the findings of the Commission. Of course, a tax at that threshold would ultimately drag in millions of people in the South whose homes have increased in value over the decades.

The Commission also put forward a more realistic proposal of a 5% tax on every individual valued at over £2 milllion, which it claims could bring in at least £80 billion over the five years. Nothing to be sniffed at.


Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:54:51 am
I'll be voting Green

I'm not a devout eco-warrior, and oddly it's not their environmentalism that attracts me. Their economic policy - especially a wealth tax - attracts me most.

If I lived in any sort of Tory marginal, I'd vote for the candidate that had the best chance to beat the Tory. But I'm in a safe-as-houses Labour seat so have the freedom to vote with my conscience.

If I lived in a Tory marginal there would be no question of voting for whoever is best placed to kick the Tories out.

But this time, I want to know how it feels to vote for a winning party, or even result. In my adult life, I have voted for the losing proposition in every national referendum (AV & Brexit), every local election (because I don't vote Labour locally as one-party rule has not been good for this city) and have never known how it feels to vote for a party that wins a national majority.

I'm still counting on Labour being more bold and radical in power than they are willing to admit pre-election. Maybe it's a fools hope. But it's some kind of hope nonetheless.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:24:55 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 02:21:32 pm
Plucked out of thin air is not entirely correct. The stuff of fantasy might be more on the mark, however.

The most extensive report done on this was by the Wealth Tax Commission: https://www.wealthandpolicy.com/wp/WealthTaxFinalReport.pdf

It explored two different types of wealth tax - a regular annual tax (which it found to be less effective than other forms of taxation) and a one-off tax spread over five years, which it concluded has much more scope to be a success.

Regarding the one-off tax, at the extreme end it investigated a one-off tax at 5% over five years (payable at 1% a year) on every individual with a total wealth of £500,000+ (minus mortgage and debt). It says that, theoretically, this could bring in up to £260 billion over the five years. My guess is the Greens stuck onto this figure, averaged it out to £50 billion a year over the course of a Parliamentary term, and then ignored the rest of the findings of the Commission. Of course, a tax at that threshold would ultimately drag in millions of people in the South whose homes have increased in value over the decades.

The Commission also put forward a more realistic proposal of a 5% tax on every individual valued at over £2 milllion, which it claims could bring in at least £80 billion over the five years. Nothing to be sniffed at.


If I lived in a Tory marginal there would be no question of voting for whoever is best placed to kick the Tories out.

But this time, I want to know how it feels to vote for a winning party, or even result. In my adult life, I have voted for the losing proposition in every national referendum (AV & Brexit), every local election (because I don't vote Labour locally as one-party rule has not been good for this city) and have never known how it feels to vote for a party that wins a national majority.

I'm still counting on Labour being more bold and radical in power than they are willing to admit pre-election. Maybe it's a fools hope. But it's some kind of hope nonetheless.

I'm voting Labour. I don't care how much of a done deal the polls say it is, it isn't done till it's done.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:41:51 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:24:55 pm
I'm voting Labour. I don't care how much of a done deal the polls say it is, it isn't done till it's done.
Me too. Youre absolutely right
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:53:59 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:55:09 pm
Their calculations that it'll raise £50bn yearly are complete fantasy.


Depending on where you placed the threshold and what rate you taxed at, it could net £10bn - £22bn a year.

It's not just a wealth tax, though.

They also want to harmonise Capital Gains Tax with Income tax (up to £15bn/year), close several loopholes (£1-2bn/year), and possibly even remove the upper cap on National Insurance payments (£8bn/year). That's in addition to changes to the Non-Dom tax-wheeze that all parties now seem to have adopted to varying degrees (c£3bn).

£50bn may be at the top end of estimates, but there'd certainly be lots of billions to 'farm'

And it's well past the time when the super-rich 0.1% - whose wealth has expanded enormously more than the rest of the population over the past 40 years - started being targeted.

The Tax Justice Network did a decent summary of the options: https://www.taxjustice.uk/blog/six-wealth-tax-policies-to-raise-50-billion
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:59:48 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:52:17 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cjmmrwexv4ko

Didn't take long...
"offence archaeology"  ::)

The comments were made in 2022.

One of the Tory candidates caught out as well, but his were from 2012!
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c7223p914d8o
Tory candidate apologises for Rohypnol social post

Mr Johnstone reportedly wrote "if [sic] wasn't for the incentive of material goods just how do you expect me to get laid", adding in another message: "Well that or rohypnol."

During an exchange on social media, he is also said to have posted: "Sounds like we just found a re-brand for International Men's Day I don't see the problem you girls are just too used to this liberation nonsense."
I'm not a Tory sympathiser but getting grief for comments made 12 years ago as a 21-year old - which he has now apologised for - is a bit of a stretch.  I certainly won't ever stand for any kind of public office as I daren't imagine what would be on my social media from that long ago.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 03:01:54 pm
Getting rid of the upper cap on NI payments would go down like a bucket of cold sick in London for sure.

Dan Neidle did a good piece on their plan on twitter
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 03:07:30 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:01:54 pm
Getting rid of the upper cap on NI payments would go down like a bucket of cold sick in London for sure.


Depends on who i9n London. The majority of the people it'd affect who work in London would commute in from Surrey or Berkshire anyway.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 03:17:39 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:59:48 pm
"offence archaeology"  ::)

The comments were made in 2022.

One of the Tory candidates caught out as well, but his were from 2012!I'm not a Tory sympathiser but getting grief for comments made 12 years ago as a 21-year old - which he has now apologised for - is a bit of a stretch.  I certainly won't ever stand for any kind of public office as I daren't imagine what would be on my social media from that long ago.

Yeah, and I might get pelters for this, but the Rohypnol was a throw away 'comedy' addition.
I'm guessing the first part of his statement is also self-deprecating humour.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 03:20:22 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:53:59 pm

They also want to harmonise Capital Gains Tax with Income tax (up to £15bn/year), close several loopholes (£1-2bn/year), and possibly even remove the upper cap on National Insurance payments (£8bn/year). That's in addition to changes to the Non-Dom tax-wheeze that all parties now seem to have adopted to varying degrees (c£3bn).

I've been trying to defend CGT in my head.  Along the lines that they've invested in an asset, so are reaping the rewards the risk begins.
The only 'assets' that I can think of though, that aren't for speculation, are ones that do work, ie machinery.  So nearly always their value is going down, so there should be zero CGT on that . A capital loss tax deduction possibly.
But , as we are all idiots, paintings, gold, NFTs , LFC season tickets, anything rare goes up in value.
Especially houses. Something needs to be done about how unaffordable they are but who the hell is taking on that one!
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 03:52:12 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:20:22 pm
I've been trying to defend CGT in my head.  Along the lines that they've invested in an asset, so are reaping the rewards the risk begins.
The only 'assets' that I can think of though, that aren't for speculation, are ones that do work, ie machinery.  So nearly always their value is going down, so there should be zero CGT on that . A capital loss tax deduction possibly.
But , as we are all idiots, paintings, gold, NFTs , LFC season tickets, anything rare goes up in value.
Especially houses. Something needs to be done about how unaffordable they are but who the hell is taking on that one!


I can understand some sort of CGT relief for, say, the owner of a company who has built it up over years and wants to sell his share of the business to fund a retirement, etc. There's already a relief for this, the Business Asset Disposal Relief

But those cases comprise a tiny proportion of CGT. Most CGT is generated from the trading of financial instruments, followed by trading land/property.

There was £16.7bn in GCT paid by 394,000 taxpayers in 2021/2.

Over £7.5bn of that was paid by fewer than 4,000 of those.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 04:01:18 pm
Well Starmer hasn't ruled out raising CGT, so make of that what you will.

Seems to be a largely quiet day on the election scandal front. The Tories must be relieved.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 04:09:14 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:01:18 pm
Well Starmer hasn't ruled out raising CGT, so make of that what you will.

Seems to be a largely quiet day on the election scandal front. The Tories must be relieved.
I think they overdosed on the weekend. Did you see their candidate in Surrey Heath posing outside his new house in the constituency, only it turned out to be an AirBnB rental? It kinda slipped by in the middle of all the other madness.

https://x.com/EJ_McGuinness/status/1799489406425841945
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 04:10:10 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:11:08 am
I respectfully disagree with that.  The deterrent means even Putin would think twice about launching a nuclear strike against us.
Yeah. Too many people skip over the 'deterrent' part of 'nuclear deterrent'. ::)
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 04:12:31 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:01:18 pm
Well Starmer hasn't ruled out raising CGT, so make of that what you will.

Seems to be a largely quiet day on the election scandal front. The Tories must be relieved.

I think CGT is one Labour likely will look at
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 04:23:11 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:12:31 pm
I think CGT is one Labour likely will look at


There's rumours that they will tweak is a little for certain groups, like Private Equity, who claim their profits are 'returns on investment' and so avoid paying income tax on the profits.

But an outright harmonisation of rates with Income Tax across the board? I severely doubt it (but would be made up if they did!)

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 04:47:19 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:23:11 pm

There's rumours that they will tweak is a little for certain groups, like Private Equity, who claim their profits are 'returns on investment' and so avoid paying income tax on the profits.

But an outright harmonisation of rates with Income Tax across the board? I severely doubt it (but would be made up if they did!)



Total harmonisation is probably tricky, actually makes it one of the most unfavourable CGT regimes around apparently.

But like a lot of us I have always felt the unfairness of the difference in tax treatment of work and tax treatment of investment gains.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 04:49:12 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on June  7, 2024, 07:07:08 pm
Unite refusing to endorse the Labour party manifesto
because labour watered down their workers rights offer and it's pathetically weak now
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 04:56:37 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 04:49:12 pm
because labour watered down their workers rights offer and it's pathetically weak now

I thought it had something to do with the oil workers.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 04:57:55 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:01:18 pm
Well Starmer hasn't ruled out raising CGT, so make of that what you will.

Seems to be a largely quiet day on the election scandal front. The Tories must be relieved.

The fact the leader of the Scottish Tories resigning mid-campaign barely even registers as a scandal in your mind tells the story of the Tory campaign so far ;D
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 04:59:35 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:57:55 pm
The fact the leader of the Scottish Tories resigning mid-campaign barely even registers as a scandal in your mind tells the story of the Tory campaign so far ;D

I know, its been pretty crazy!

Nearly halfway through the campaign as well with nothing too damaging for Labour thus far either
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 05:03:51 pm
Wheres Rishi?

:lmao



He is there!

:lmao
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 05:13:51 pm
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 05:15:30 pm
 ;D ;D
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 05:18:28 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:03:51 pm
Where’s Rishi?

:lmao



He is there!

:lmao

Depends who drew the picture - if it's Nigel he'll be in one of the boats...

« Last Edit: Today at 05:24:53 pm by Anthony »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 05:20:19 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:56:37 pm
I thought it had something to do with the oil workers.


It's both https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/07/labour-signs-off-election-manifesto-unite-refuses-endorse

The manifesto will apparently make neither 'fire and rehire' nor ZHC's illegal, which goes back on yet another previous pledge.

Listening to cuntish bosses of exploitative corporations more than they listen to workers. I'm not sure this was what the Labour Party was designed to do...

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 05:28:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:03:51 pm
Wheres Rishi?

:lmao



He is there!

:lmao
I saw that a couple of days ago, but gave up after a few minutes. I presumed he wasn't there. I'll have look again now that you've reassured us that he is there. :)
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 05:28:45 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:20:19 pm

It's both https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/07/labour-signs-off-election-manifesto-unite-refuses-endorse

The manifesto will apparently make neither 'fire and rehire' nor ZHC's illegal, which goes back on yet another previous pledge.

Listening to cuntish bosses of exploitative corporations more than they listen to workers. I'm not sure this was what the Labour Party was designed to do...

I agree, just think it's a fight to be had, after they've won No10.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 05:31:02 pm
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 05:18:28 pm
Depends who drew the picture - if it's Nigel he'll be in one of the boats...

