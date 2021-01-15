There is another level of grotesqueness with this lot.



Forgetting, for a moment, the ideological objections I have with this Conservative government...there's an equally big issue with the fact that they do seem to be lacking in talent across the board. Interestingly, when Johnson removed the whip from some party 'grandees' he effectively kicked out some fairly big personalities with lots of political experience and savvy. They've been hollowed out and have become a terribly ill-disciplined rabble occupied with in-fighting and populist rhetoric that fails to stand up to the merest scrutiny.



They deserve to be wiped out completely.



8000 'neighbourhood' police, paid for by further taxes on immigrants and foreign students.

So a) clearly trying to cling on to their core

b) And I find this unbelievable, immigrants pay taxes, not just come here to freeload?



--edit-- I correct myself, higher visa fee's for Johnny Foreigner, not higher taxes. Phew, they can still maintain the freeloading tab.



-- (Can I borrow your sarcasm emoji red beret please?)







Not just a lack of talent - a lack of that fake charm and smooth talking snake oil salesman that usually serves the Tories so well. They're a bad tempered wreck right now; every interview is like they've not had their morning coffee yet. They snap and bite. They're on the back foot and the media aren't giving them a break, so that veneer or respectability has been burned off - they're acting like arrogant, petulant cnuts a lot of the time.Didn't know I had one, but by all means make us of it!I know a Canadian woman (found her on YT years ago) who has been in the UK on various visas for the past eight years, and hopefully on the cusp of achieving the coveted "indefinite leave to remain" status. I'm guessing by "immigrants" what the Tories really mean is targeting people like this - people here perfectly legally, and earning a living. She's already facing a hike in her visa costs, and she's even had to deal with abuse in the streets to go back home. And this is a white, western woman who runs her own business and is reasonably successful.Throwing an "immigrant tax" at such people might be red meat for the base, but you risk chasing people out of the country that the economy fucking needs.