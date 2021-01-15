« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 106137 times)

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5000 on: Today at 09:03:29 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:02:27 am
Dumb as a bag of rocks. You can see the penny dropping.

Its the knife analogy I find staggering, Goodall going "We're not going to Nuke ourselves" was priceless.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5001 on: Today at 09:06:04 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:57:46 am
Came across this this morning, its not just the Tories who are capable of car crash interviews

https://x.com/LBC/status/1799818739938127997?t=LM1mhYGsDx6r2-_o1VVlFw&s=03

Wait until it's pointed out the Wealth tax wouldn't raise £50bn pa
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5002 on: Today at 09:07:01 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:58:42 am
We shouldn't forget that Corbyn was the first politician of any calling for Article 50 to be enacted immediately after the referendum despite apparently campaigning for remain

Oh absolutely. But Corbyn didn't have the strength of will (or ability) to do what Bozo did - purge his party of everyone but sycophants and ideologues blindly loyal to his cause (and as I recall, certain allies of his within the party tried).

Whilst he was clearly for Brexit, Corbyn could have been manipulated, pressured and browbeaten into accepting a deal far less damaging to the UK than the one we got. The Tories just flat refused to compromise or negotiate in good faith.

The irony is that whatever deal Labour agreed to would have been the pretext for the Tories' return to power - Brexit betrayal, British values, cup o'tea etc etc. But the deal would have been done, and Bozo - or whoever was leading the Tories at that point - likely wouldn't have touched it.

Get Labour to do the hard work, use it as a weapon to get them ousted, then once in power claim credit for Brexit and say, "look, it's not so bad after all!"
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5003 on: Today at 09:15:50 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:57:46 am
Came across this this morning, its not just the Tories who are capable of car crash interviews

https://x.com/LBC/status/1799818739938127997?t=LM1mhYGsDx6r2-_o1VVlFw&s=03
she's absolutely hopeless
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5004 on: Today at 09:19:48 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:57:46 am
Came across this this morning, its not just the Tories who are capable of car crash interviews

https://x.com/LBC/status/1799818739938127997?t=LM1mhYGsDx6r2-_o1VVlFw&s=03

At times in that she sounded like some randomer rambling on in the pub about something they know very little about.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5005 on: Today at 09:19:51 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:55:03 am
If it wasn't for the fact that Frottage, Bozo, sections of the media et all were all lusting after a Hard Brexit - which even Corbyn would not have done - it would have been far better for the Tories to lose in 2019. Right now they'd likely be poised to return to power, instead of facing an ass-beating from a major political realignment.
with hindsight, 2019 was a good election to lose for Labour but not for the country. It was the same in 1992. If Labour had won, Kinnock and Smith would have taken the blame for falling out of the ERM and the Tories would have been back in after one term
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5006 on: Today at 09:22:54 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:55:03 am
it would have been far better for the Tories to lose in 2019.

Let's not forget either that there was no need to have an election in 2019 at all - Johnson had kicked his own majority out of the party and was begging Corbyn to put in a VoNC with all that 'chicken frit' stuff. Not sure how anything would have played out in that case, especially with Covid still hitting and Brexit still "unresolved". But long term maybe yes, it has been better for Labour. Corbyn's unintentional legacy might well turn out to have been giving Boris enough rope to hang the lot of them in one go.



Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5007 on: Today at 09:24:31 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:57:46 am
Came across this this morning, its not just the Tories who are capable of car crash interviews

https://x.com/LBC/status/1799818739938127997?t=LM1mhYGsDx6r2-_o1VVlFw&s=03

I dunno. I do think it's still an open question as to whether a nuclear arsenal makes you more or less of a target to a country mad enough  to "push the button". Nukes are are finite resource, do they fire a few at you to knock you out, or leave you alone so that you can be mopped up afterwards by threats and conventional forces?  There are strident viewpoints both ways but precious little actual data as they're still relatively new weapons and (almost, thanks America) unused in attacks between countries. And of course, any such attacks might leave a world unable to harvest such data anyway. I don't believe in ditching the deterrent myself, but it's a problem I do struggle with as I want to believe it's possible.

The wider point about Denyer not being a particularly convincing speaker I do agree with. It's one thing to stand in front of an audience who already believe the same things you do and get them onside (in terms of a leadership bid say), but a successful political leader has to be able to make their case to outsiders too.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5008 on: Today at 09:26:55 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:03:29 am
Its the knife analogy I find staggering, Goodall going "We're not going to Nuke ourselves" was priceless.

In fairness given that the Greens have zero chance of governing you can't hold their leaders to the same standards of Labour and The Tories.

That's the problem we gave with FPTP, it makes most parties irrelevant
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5009 on: Today at 09:29:50 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:26:55 am
In fairness given that the Greens have zero chance of governing you can't hold their leaders to the same standards of Labour and The Tories.

That's the problem we gave with FPTP, it makes most parties irrelevant

If they want to be considered a serious party then their leaders should be held to the same standards of Labour and the Tories.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5010 on: Today at 09:33:35 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:22:54 am
Let's not forget either that there was no need to have an election in 2019 at all - Johnson had kicked his own majority out of the party and was begging Corbyn to put in a VoNC with all that 'chicken frit' stuff. Not sure how anything would have played out in that case, especially with Covid still hitting and Brexit still "unresolved". But long term maybe yes, it has been better for Labour. Corbyn's unintentional legacy might well turn out to have been giving Boris enough rope to hang the lot of them in one go.





There was no VONC because neither Swinson or Corbyn would back down over who would lead a coalition interim govt.  So both were ousted in the end.

Once Johnson and Cummings purged the semi sensible Tories ahead of Covid it was never going to end well (for the Tories).
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5011 on: Today at 09:34:25 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:29:50 am
If they want to be considered a serious party then their leaders should be held to the same standards of Labour and the Tories.
Agree. It's an election campaign. The leader of any party has to come across as a credible alternative to Sunak or Starmer, otherwise what's the point campaigning for votes?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5012 on: Today at 09:38:10 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 09:34:25 am
Agree. It's an election campaign. The leader of any party has to come across as a credible alternative to Sunak or Starmer, otherwise what's the point campaigning for votes?

I guess it's to possibly try and win a seat or two and try and effect change.

I'd have more respect if they said stuff like that. But it's going to be increasingly difficult for any "small" party, even more so if some of those polls are even close to being correct.

What difference are a couple of Green MP's going to make if Labour have a 200+ majority?
« Reply #5013 on: Today at 09:38:31 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:22:54 am
Let's not forget either that there was no need to have an election in 2019 at all - Johnson had kicked his own majority out of the party and was begging Corbyn to put in a VoNC with all that 'chicken frit' stuff. Not sure how anything would have played out in that case, especially with Covid still hitting and Brexit still "unresolved". But long term maybe yes, it has been better for Labour. Corbyn's unintentional legacy might well turn out to have been giving Boris enough rope to hang the lot of them in one go.

Bozo didn't have a majority in 2019? Theresa May blew it back in 2017 and the Tories were being propped up by the DUP. Bozo goaded Corbyn into an election because he was counting on Brexit fatigue to win a majority.

But as we've often seen with this particular breed of Tory, it's all short term thinking. Johnson did what was good for him in the moment; but as hindsight shows it was a tactical victory, not a strategic one.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5014 on: Today at 09:44:13 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:22:54 am
Let's not forget either that there was no need to have an election in 2019 at all - Johnson had kicked his own majority out of the party and was begging Corbyn to put in a VoNC with all that 'chicken frit' stuff. Not sure how anything would have played out in that case, especially with Covid still hitting and Brexit still "unresolved". But long term maybe yes, it has been better for Labour. Corbyn's unintentional legacy might well turn out to have been giving Boris enough rope to hang the lot of them in one go.




there was a need for an election as there was political stalemate as the Tories had no majority (lost in 2017 by May) and Corbyn had to agree in the end as the SNP also called for an election and under the Fixed Term Parliament Act at the time, Johnson couldn't just call one on his own, he needed the support and by the SNP breaking ranks Corbyn was left with no choice.

Say what you like about the SNP but they played political games with Brexit in order to try to create the possibility of a second independence referendum. It's a price that didn't work out for them and hopefully they pay the price at the ballot box in a few weeks time
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5015 on: Today at 09:45:59 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:38:31 am
Bozo didn't have a majority in 2019?

Yes you're right. It wasn't an outright majority but the DUP relationship keeping them above the theshold for office. I think he jettisoned about 20 MPs and even with the DUP suddenly couldn't govern at all.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5016 on: Today at 09:46:47 am »
Are the tories ever going to drop the £2,000 lie? It's been debunked. Repeating it at every opportunity is now making you look stupid.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5017 on: Today at 09:50:30 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:03:29 am
Its the knife analogy I find staggering, Goodall going "We're not going to Nuke ourselves" was priceless.

Apparently, America almost did nuke themselves.
Anyway, what do people expect from the Green Party when it comes to weapons of mass destruction? They want to make the world greener rather than blow it up.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5018 on: Today at 09:52:16 am »
Technically the US has nuked themselves, they've dropped nukees on their own land for testing.
« Reply #5019 on: Today at 10:02:28 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:44:13 am
there was a need for an election as there was political stalemate as the Tories had no majority (lost in 2017 by May) and Corbyn had to agree in the end as the SNP also called for an election and under the Fixed Term Parliament Act at the time, Johnson couldn't just call one on his own, he needed the support and by the SNP breaking ranks Corbyn was left with no choice.

Say what you like about the SNP but they played political games with Brexit in order to try to create the possibility of a second independence referendum. It's a price that didn't work out for them and hopefully they pay the price at the ballot box in a few weeks time

Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:45:59 am
Yes you're right. It wasn't an outright majority but the DUP relationship keeping them above the theshold for office. I think he jettisoned about 20 MPs and even with the DUP suddenly couldn't govern at all.

Yeah, I forgot about the SNPs role in that. But yes, the country was suffering Brexit fatigue, and Labour was having issues of its own re the growing antisemitism row.

I really think it was the latter more than anything that cost Labour in 2019. But unlike the Tories, they showed they can put their house in order. Meanwhile, the Tory party tolerates absolute lunatics like Truss and Braverman.

This election cannot come soon enough. This month is gonna fucking drag.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5020 on: Today at 10:03:26 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:30:40 pm
I've always known it, although I wouldn't want to completely generalise, but there's something more prominent about the last 20 years and frighteningly probably more so in the next 20 years of Tory candidates. They radiate cuntishness, they're a cohort of c*nts, they can't display any other persona than appearing a right c*nt.
Thick, greedy, entitled, self-serving, denial c*nts.
There is another level of grotesqueness with this lot.

Forgetting, for a moment, the ideological objections I have with this Conservative government...there's an equally big issue with the fact that they do seem to be lacking in talent across the board. Interestingly, when Johnson removed the whip from some party 'grandees' he effectively kicked out some fairly big personalities with lots of political experience and savvy. They've been hollowed out and have become a terribly ill-disciplined rabble occupied with in-fighting and populist rhetoric that fails to stand up to the merest scrutiny.

They deserve to be wiped out completely.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5021 on: Today at 10:03:55 am »
8000 'neighbourhood' police, paid for by further taxes on immigrants and foreign students.
So a) clearly trying to cling on to their core
b) And I find this unbelievable, immigrants pay taxes, not just come here to freeload?

--edit-- I correct myself, higher visa fee's for Johnny Foreigner, not higher taxes. Phew, they can still maintain the freeloading tab.

-- (Can I borrow your sarcasm emoji red beret please?)

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5022 on: Today at 10:05:32 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:50:30 am
Apparently, America almost did nuke themselves.
Anyway, what do people expect from the Green Party when it comes to weapons of mass destruction? They want to make the world greener rather than blow it up.

Not greener in the sense of reducing carbon from energy production if it means using nuclear mind you.

They also like more rail just not HS2, for, you know, reasons.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5023 on: Today at 10:07:58 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:38:10 am
I guess it's to possibly try and win a seat or two and try and effect change.

I'd have more respect if they said stuff like that. But it's going to be increasingly difficult for any "small" party, even more so if some of those polls are even close to being correct.

What difference are a couple of Green MP's going to make if Labour have a 200+ majority?
Flippantly, why bother at all then? The Green's have a responsibility to argue their case. On the subject of unilateral nuclear disarmament they should own their position; The Green Party are allowed to say that the use of nuclear weapons is against their fundamental principles. I, and many voters I suspect, would accept that. In the event of a Russian first strike most of the UK will be annihilated. The UK will be targeted whether we have nuclear weapons or not. Therefore, The Greens believe we should use those billions on the urgent needs of the country today. A nuclear "deterrent" only ensures that we get about three minutes of satisfaction that millions of Russians will die too before we're dead.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5024 on: Today at 10:09:26 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:50:30 am
Apparently, America almost did nuke themselves.
Anyway, what do people expect from the Green Party when it comes to weapons of mass destruction? They want to make the world greener rather than blow it up.

To be fair, if humanity wiped itself out with a nuclear event.  The cockroaches would survive and take over the world while it heals itself from it's worst enemy and Frottage can be king of the cockroaches AND the jungle.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5025 on: Today at 10:11:08 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:07:58 am
A nuclear "deterrent" only ensures that we get about three minutes of satisfaction that millions of Russians will die too before we're dead.

I respectfully disagree with that.  The deterrent means even Putin would think twice about launching a nuclear strike against us.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5026 on: Today at 10:11:55 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:07:58 am
Flippantly, why bother at all then? The Green's have a responsibility to argue their case. On the subject of unilateral nuclear disarmament they should own their position; The Green Party are allowed to say that the use of nuclear weapons is against their fundamental principles. I, and many voters I suspect, would accept that. In the event of a Russian first strike most of the UK will be annihilated. The UK will be targeted whether we have nuclear weapons or not. Therefore, The Greens believe we should use those billions on the urgent needs of the country today. A nuclear "deterrent" only ensures that we get about three minutes of satisfaction that millions of Russians will die too before we're dead.



So to be clear you are 100% sure Russia would still have invaded Ukraine if Ukraine had not given up the nukes on its territory after the breakup of the Soviet Union?

Personally I would say Ukraine wipes out the never particularly compelling argument for unilateral nuclear disarmament.
« Reply #5027 on: Today at 10:17:18 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:03:26 am
There is another level of grotesqueness with this lot.

Forgetting, for a moment, the ideological objections I have with this Conservative government...there's an equally big issue with the fact that they do seem to be lacking in talent across the board. Interestingly, when Johnson removed the whip from some party 'grandees' he effectively kicked out some fairly big personalities with lots of political experience and savvy. They've been hollowed out and have become a terribly ill-disciplined rabble occupied with in-fighting and populist rhetoric that fails to stand up to the merest scrutiny.

They deserve to be wiped out completely.

Not just a lack of talent - a lack of that fake charm and smooth talking snake oil salesman that usually serves the Tories so well. They're a bad tempered wreck right now; every interview is like they've not had their morning coffee yet. They snap and bite. They're on the back foot and the media aren't giving them a break, so that veneer or respectability has been burned off - they're acting like arrogant, petulant cnuts a lot of the time.

Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:03:55 am
8000 'neighbourhood' police, paid for by further taxes on immigrants and foreign students.
So a) clearly trying to cling on to their core
b) And I find this unbelievable, immigrants pay taxes, not just come here to freeload?

--edit-- I correct myself, higher visa fee's for Johnny Foreigner, not higher taxes. Phew, they can still maintain the freeloading tab.

-- (Can I borrow your sarcasm emoji red beret please?)



Didn't know I had one, but by all means make us of it! ;D

I know a Canadian woman (found her on YT years ago) who has been in the UK on various visas for the past eight years, and hopefully on the cusp of achieving the coveted "indefinite leave to remain" status. I'm guessing by "immigrants" what the Tories really mean is targeting people like this - people here perfectly legally, and earning a living. She's already facing a hike in her visa costs, and she's even had to deal with abuse in the streets to go back home. And this is a white, western woman who runs her own business and is reasonably successful.

Throwing an "immigrant tax" at such people might be red meat for the base, but you risk chasing people out of the country that the economy fucking needs.
« Reply #5028 on: Today at 10:20:09 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:09:26 am
To be fair, if humanity wiped itself out with a nuclear event. The cockroaches would survive and take over the world while it heals itself from it's worst enemy and Frottage can be king of the cockroaches AND the jungle.

Humanity wiping itself out and leaving only Tories to inherit the world - I wouldn't know whether to be upset about that or grimly amused. I mean, they'd have no proles or peons to do all the hard work for them.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5029 on: Today at 10:39:59 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:11:55 am
So to be clear you are 100% sure Russia would still have invaded Ukraine if Ukraine had not given up the nukes on its territory after the breakup of the Soviet Union?

Personally I would say Ukraine wipes out the never particularly compelling argument for unilateral nuclear disarmament.

This 100%. If Ukraine still had the nuclear arsenal it had on its territory we wouldn't even be talking about that war.

Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:50:30 am
Apparently, America almost did nuke themselves.
Anyway, what do people expect from the Green Party when it comes to weapons of mass destruction? They want to make the world greener rather than blow it up.

I'd to think our military commanders are a little more competent than that though ;D

Do they want to make the world greener though? They rightly want us to stop using oil but then they block things like solar farms and their opposition to nuclear power stations. They've NIMBYs and, even more concerning, are become the 'protest' party since all of Corbyn's anti-semites left Labour to join them.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5030 on: Today at 10:40:33 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:11:55 am
So to be clear you are 100% sure Russia would still have invaded Ukraine if Ukraine had not given up the nukes on its territory after the breakup of the Soviet Union?

Personally I would say Ukraine wipes out the never particularly compelling argument for unilateral nuclear disarmament.
No. I was just responding to a comment that talking nonsense about the nuclear deterrent was okay because they won't be getting in to power soon. I made, what I thought, was a reasonable argument for unilateral disarmament.

In answer to your question I'd answer "I'm not 100% sure. But no else can be 100% sure either". The Green Party should be explaining how the money could be better spent today elsewhere.

For the record, I won't be voting Green. And never will until they sort out their issues with the recent influx of anti-semite racists.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5031 on: Today at 10:43:56 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:52:16 am
Technically the US has nuked themselves, they've dropped nukees on their own land for testing.

True. Does that mean that knife carriers sometimes knife themselves when no one else is around. Just to see if the blade is working?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5032 on: Today at 10:46:00 am »
John Harris in Jeremy C*nt's leafy constituency. Excellent as always:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/jun/09/surreys-middle-classes-angry-tories-sunak
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5033 on: Today at 10:50:09 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:07:58 am
Flippantly, why bother at all then? The Green's have a responsibility to argue their case. On the subject of unilateral nuclear disarmament they should own their position; The Green Party are allowed to say that the use of nuclear weapons is against their fundamental principles. I, and many voters I suspect, would accept that. In the event of a Russian first strike most of the UK will be annihilated. The UK will be targeted whether we have nuclear weapons or not. Therefore, The Greens believe we should use those billions on the urgent needs of the country today. A nuclear "deterrent" only ensures that we get about three minutes of satisfaction that millions of Russians will die too before we're dead.



I agree. You're against nukes. Own it, you're the Green Party ffs.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5034 on: Today at 10:53:13 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:57:46 am
Came across this this morning, its not just the Tories who are capable of car crash interviews

https://x.com/LBC/status/1799818739938127997?t=LM1mhYGsDx6r2-_o1VVlFw&s=03

I said it after the debate on Friday, shes absolutely awful.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5035 on: Today at 11:00:47 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:50:09 am
I agree. You're against nukes. Own it, you're the Green Party ffs.

Absolutely right.

There are in fact legitimate arguments why having nukes is a bad idea. I don't agree with them, but they're not entirely stupid. It beggars belief that the Green Party doesn't know what they are and has a leader who can't articulate them. Over the years we've become used to seeing Green Party leaders flail around and collapse at the first sign of questioning. But not being able to defend what should be their First Commandment is embarrassing.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5036 on: Today at 11:17:46 am »

Denyer isn't a patch on Caroline Lucas who could hold her own in a debate with anyone. Labour need to devote some resource in making sure the good people of Bristol Central hear this tripe.  I have no issue with the Greens arguing for unilateral disarmament (I don't agree but there's a solid case that we effectively have the benefit of the US deterrent) but Denyer is as thick as two short planks.  They also have a real problem with infiltration by jihadists and Labour need to do a better job of exposing that.  While Labour should get a big majority there is a risk that left-minded voters cast a vote for Greens as a way of protest and that may cost us in a few marginals.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5037 on: Today at 11:20:10 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:17:46 am
Denyer isn't a patch on Caroline Lucas who could hold her own in a debate with anyone. Labour need to devote some resource in making sure the good people of Bristol Central hear this tripe.  I have no issue with the Greens arguing for unilateral disarmament (I don't agree but there's a solid case that we effectively have the benefit of the US deterrent) but Denyer is as thick as two short planks.  They also have a real problem with infiltration by jihadists and Labour need to do a better job of exposing that.  While Labour should get a big majority there is a risk that left-minded voters cast a vote for Greens as a way of protest and that may cost us in a few marginals.

Just because I'm feeling argumentative, maybe Labour should leave the Greens alone. An electoral insignificance that can mop up the undesirables that would otherwise be mingling around in Labour's membership and being 'representative' of Labour.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5038 on: Today at 11:22:21 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:03:29 am
Its the knife analogy I find staggering, Goodall going "We're not going to Nuke ourselves" was priceless.

If Ukraine didnt give up its nukes after the end of the Cold War, Putin doesnt invade Ukraine. That simple.
