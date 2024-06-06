« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 102360 times)

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4840 on: Today at 12:20:10 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:57:54 am
Unions did need to change, the whole country needed to change including the management and the people opposed to unions. everything was them and us, conflict.
Ive changed a lot of my opinions on Unions over the years, what I believed say 40-50yrs ago I don't believe now. EG, Show of hands for strikes, I always supported show of hands but looking back that was because I worked with Militants. show of hands was intimidation. secret ballots are the fair way to decide union disputes.
The one thing ive never changed my mind over was the Miners strike, I was no fan of Scargill but he was right to call the strike. the rest of the union shit on them thinking they were saving their jobs.
It was disheartening and dispiriting to see other unions not back us ,even openly saying so .the rail unions were good ,disrupting the transport of coal from the pit tops to the power stations but the government enlisted the help of the private hauliers and paid them handsomely to transport coal .the drivers couldnt drive up and down the pit lanes quick enough past the picket lines .they made a fortune ,grinning at us as they drove past waving money as they did so .
Logged

Offline Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,227
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4841 on: Today at 12:23:05 pm »
Just echoing some of the frustrations here about the debates where the smaller parties don't get called to account, allowing them to just attack and attack and promise the earth with impunity.

For example, the deputy leader of the Greens (who really should have been present on Friday) is a former Lib Dem who used to work as a 'hypnotherapist' offering a service to women claiming he could 'make their breasts bigger' (https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2024/06/06/green-party-deputy-hypnotherapist-breast-size-women/). Can you imagine if that was even a low ranking MP in Labour? Also, their flagship renewable energy initiatives mean nothing when they are the biggest NIMBY's in the country and constantly block development of renewable energy projects. (https://www.prospectmagazine.co.uk/politics/65448/sam-freedman-green-party-can-break-through-grow-up).
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,301
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4842 on: Today at 12:26:58 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:13:08 pm
I think a lot is down to enjoying the fight rather than the actual change for the good itself. total power is boring, Labour introduced massive change for the good at the stoke of the pen, it went unnoticed for that reason. I actually think it must have gone unoticed to the many people it affected, it's as if they think that's just how the system works, am not talking about yourself obviously, you connected that change to the Labour party, compare that to the way Corbyn supporters think, he's considered a hero for fighting for a small change on protest marches etc. it's the excitement of fighting for the change and maybe a u-turn which makes people think he's achieving something other Labour mps cant.
It's boll. power is 1000 times more important, all that change for the good comes from a sweep of the pen, boring though, no fight, no excitement of achieving something. hardly noticed most of the time.

Really insightful post OF (not saying yours aren't generally good :) ).
Definitely it's more "fun" being the rebel, fighting for the cause. Also easier to 'promote' your causes when the details and the side effects don't have to be managed once you are in power.  Just as an off the cuff example, much 'easier' to be a Green and say we want solar and wind power, than to deal with the complexities of grid connections, load balancing and laying off of o&g jobs. Never mind dealing with an influx of undersirable elements!

Also , I think you are right to highlight how L.A.G linked Labour to a uptick in his(*) family's fortunes.  I think the we've been hoodwinked into believing it's more to do with Labour being fortunate to be in power when economic conditions were generally pretty good.  I think Thatcher to a degree benefitted from this.  My general belief is along the lines of all boats float with a rising tide.  We have limited impact on those tides , but we can steer the boat. I'd say 80% of what impacts people is that tide, but that 20% is the difference between your head being above water or not.
(* His - as in , I don't have a generic pronoun available and don't know which one to pick. Going to run with the fact that 90% + of RAWK seems to be fine with his)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:31:00 pm by PaulF »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,068
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4843 on: Today at 12:27:38 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:31:37 am
On the middle of the road topic, reading between the lines the implication of the last few pages make it seem like Corbyn would be a good leader if only he was electable, but that's not true either from what I've seen? He's a brexit supporting, pro-Putin anti-semite, he'd likely stop all support for Ukraine and tell them to give up the territory Russia has taken and accept it, he'd refuse to ever address brexit again, and I haven't really seen any suggestion that he'd do anything here in the UK that would be more beneficial than what Starmer has promised?
I don't want to take it off topic but Corbyn would have been hopeless as PM, he had no desire for the job, he was woeful and inept as Leader of the Opposition and whilst he couldn't have been worse than Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, his government would likely have resulted in a similar wipeout predicted for the Tories at this election
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,068
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4844 on: Today at 12:32:04 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 11:37:25 am
Thatcher managed to get most of the countrys support for her stance over the miners ,the crucial one being the media and manipulating the output and narrative.
Even some unions were against us so it was an uphill battle from the off.
Scargill didn't help by refusing to have a national ballot it enabled the Nottinghamshire scabs which had there been a vote in favour of the strike it would likely have been more solid. It gave the scabs an out.

I'm from a mining family, both grandfathers were miners and my missus' Dad was too and for his later working years worked at the Mining museum Big Pit in Blaenavon.

Scargill was a great orator, I still love listening to his speeches but he was stubborn and refused to listen
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122]   Go Up
« previous next »
 