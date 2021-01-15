By...?



Going to give you my own personal experience as others have given you ones that can be proven nationally.My family didn't have to scrimp and save for basics after Blair came to power. We could afford new clothes when we needed them instead of having to wear clothes and shoes that were too small instead of waiting for my parents to save up for them, we didn't have to worry about meals at the end of the month before pay day anymore and a week of beans on toast before we could get anything else was a thing of the past, we went abroad for the first time because we could afford it instead of going to Butlins in Minehead, we were able to afford a second car which allowed my mum to get a job that still allowed her to drop us off and pick us up from school, we could afford school trips that you had to pay for, I was able to get the sporting equipment I needed to play the sports I needed to.Blair's government literally lifted my family out of poverty so anyone who still thinks it's Tory or Tory lite can get to fuck. None of that didn't andnmost certainly wouldn't have happened under the Tories.