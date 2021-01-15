I want real change to pull us back from the brink, especially with the NHS, taxes (making the rich pay their fair share) Labour seems almost unrecognisable from what I remember as a younster. For example, Labour standing with the strikers. My views aligned with Corbyn and they forced him out. Abbott was nearly forced out. What is going on at the Labour Party?
As I said, my hope is they are being as uncontroversial as possible to get in and then they will enact real change.
how many times did Labour get elected when you were a youngster? The Tories have totally broken the country both economically and socially. Increasing taxes on the rich won't bring in the money needed for a radical agenda.
Labour need to fix the economy, get it growing again. We have the highest tax burden in this country since World War Two, national debt is around 100% of GDP under this shocking government.
We need them out, Labour just need to let the Tories keep shooting themselves in the foot.
As for Corbyn, he had two cracks at it and he led Labour to their worse defeat in a generation