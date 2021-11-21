« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 101589 times)

Online spider-neil

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4760 on: Today at 08:30:34 am »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 08:25:35 am
Deform are just like Dr who ,theyve regenerated from ukip to the brexit party to this latest incarnation but Dr frottage is still spouting the same lies,bile ,hatred about immigration,the EU and general xenophobia but offering nothing in the way of serious policy of the things people actually care about ,the cost of living ,wages ,things that allow life to go on .
For him to be saying that he would privatise NHS is nuts.why on earth would anyone think thats a great idea lets vote for him and all the hate and bile he spouts ,thats great too.
You dont get get fitter ,healthier ,stronger as you get old ,the NHS for all its faults ,due to the tories,is something we all rely on more and more as we age yet there are still people out there that think  this piece of shit is a good option.
Hes a liar,a thief ,a cheat ,a fraud ,a snake oil salesman,a con man .hell be the Tory leader soon.

Some people in this country are fucking stupid. They voted for Brexit and they are voting for Reform. Consistently voting against their own self-interest. Turkeys voting for Christmas. Trees voting for the Axe.
Nigel is a c*nt but he is right, it's an immigration election. 
Offline John C

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4761 on: Today at 08:49:45 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:39:07 am
I hate everything Nigel stands for but it can't be denied he has more charisma than the others.
I've no idea how you can describe Frottage's persona as having "charisma" mate :) fucking hell he's a creep and just a 'try-hard' at being a normal bloke when he's far from normal. He's the opposite of charismatic.
Offline 9 kemlyn road

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4762 on: Today at 08:50:23 am »
Farrage makes it about immigration,he makes everything about immigration.if you had a conversation with him about football hed say its going downhill because of all the foreign players .hes a shit stirrer ,he plays and appeals to the lowest common denominator,the racists the xenophobes ,the uneducated.he was front and centre of the brexit campaign and wreaked havoc and damage on the country.
He has not got one redeeming feature either personally or professionally.hes a one man wrecking ball yet he is given time and opportunity to spout these vile views and comments on a scale Ive ever seen for a no mark political Pygmy by the mainstream media.he never gets called out ,brought to task ,asked what serious policies he has for the country apart from his usual racist crap.
Hes just another chancer from the Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson school of charm ,ho ho ho , isnt he a character,says it as it is ,what a larf ,yea send em all back.
Why do we entertain these evil people.how do they keep getting away with it,time and time again.its depressing.
Offline west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4763 on: Today at 08:50:48 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:19:31 am
Spent time with her mum adding up the weekly shop apparently. Therefore she knows money.

I wouldnt make too big a deal about things like that, she has to dumb things down for the British electorate, if she starts going on about yield curves, backward bending supply curves and whatever else economists actually talk about people wont have the faintest idea what shes going on about. Im sure shes fully aware that running a household budget and the economy are not the same thing.
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4764 on: Today at 08:55:54 am »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 08:14:34 am
The one for Wirral West is the one who came to my door yesterday!  Now I know she was lying about my neighbours.

She probably thinks she can read minds and had them pegged as shy Tories.  ;D
Online zero zero

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4765 on: Today at 09:01:44 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:07:38 am
   Crank Tory candidates accused of sharing online conspiracy theories 


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/09/crank-tory-candidates-accused-of-sharing-online-conspiracy-theories

Don't have time to share the full article.
I had a closer a look at one of the cranks, Alex Deane
Quote
[/size]Alex Deane, the candidate for Finchley and Golders Green, wrote a book in 2005 called The Great Abdication in which he said the notion that all cultures are equally valid has risked undermining Britains culture. In his championing of traditional values, he wrote: We must teach people to be prejudiced once again.
Quote
He said the comment on prejudice was elaborating on a quote from former prime minister John Major about the benefits of a rules-based society in which we should condemn a little more and understand a little less.
So, not only some very questionable opinions from the Cambridge educated crank standing in the most multi-cultural city in the land...
Quote
Commentating on allegations that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson groped Charlotte Edwardes, Deane quoted Alan Clark who said: "How do I know my advances are unwanted until Ive made them?"
... but a sex pest too.
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4766 on: Today at 09:05:42 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:16:53 am
At this point, you have to wonder if Sunak is a Labour plant. Agent Sunak.

It's the culmination of the "career politician"; someone who gets into the job for networking, make business contacts, and generally sees the job as a stepping stone rather than a desire to make a difference.  Beyond holding onto their own jobs, many Tories have no emotional investment in the outcome. It's why they're so insipid.

Look at Sunak. The guy is twice as rich as King Charles. Twice! Twiiiiiiiiiceee!!!!

He's been an MP less than 10 years. Why did he even bother getting into politics? To make more money? To legitimise his reputation? Feels like being PM was just something to cross off his bucket list. He's bored of it now and wants to move onto something else.

For certain, we know it wasn't about making a difference or improving people's lives. He's not a man who will fight tooth and nail to preserve the values of this country, that's for sure.
Offline Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4767 on: Today at 09:06:49 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:56:23 am
Never been a huge fan of Rachel Reeves but listening to her Rest Is Politics 'Leading' podcast with her calm, assured demeanour versus Rory Stewart shouting 'but you can't/won't' at her for 30 minutes has semi-reassured me.

I heard that too. I like her too though did get what Stewart was driving when questioning her about the problems shell inherit as she was relentlessly on message which came across a bit robotic. But I think thats a common problem they have when interviewing serving UK politicians. Theyre not allowed to deviate from the script in the way someone like Blunkett or Major now can (both excellent interviews btw if you get the time).
Offline killer-heels

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4768 on: Today at 09:10:15 am »
First interview of Kuensberg, Frottage.
Online cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4769 on: Today at 09:26:09 am »
Online spider-neil

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4770 on: Today at 09:28:08 am »
'We put your tax up but we hated doing it'
- Penny Mordaunt
