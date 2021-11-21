Farrage makes it about immigration,he makes everything about immigration.if you had a conversation with him about football hed say its going downhill because of all the foreign players .hes a shit stirrer ,he plays and appeals to the lowest common denominator,the racists the xenophobes ,the uneducated.he was front and centre of the brexit campaign and wreaked havoc and damage on the country.

He has not got one redeeming feature either personally or professionally.hes a one man wrecking ball yet he is given time and opportunity to spout these vile views and comments on a scale Ive ever seen for a no mark political Pygmy by the mainstream media.he never gets called out ,brought to task ,asked what serious policies he has for the country apart from his usual racist crap.

Hes just another chancer from the Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson school of charm ,ho ho ho , isnt he a character,says it as it is ,what a larf ,yea send em all back.

Why do we entertain these evil people.how do they keep getting away with it,time and time again.its depressing.