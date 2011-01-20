I watched the BBC debate and the parties my views most aligned with are the Green Party and SNP. I thought SNP and Greens made really good points especially the SNP's view on immigration.



I hate everything Nigel stands for but it can't be denied he has more charisma than the others. Nigal pretty much said he wants to privatise the NHS, the people who are voting Reform know that is what he has planned for the NHS, right?



The most disappointing thing for me was Labour and Tories sound the same. My biggest laugh was when the Greens representative said Labour wants to change and they have, into the Conservatives.