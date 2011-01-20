« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 101309 times)

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4720 on: Yesterday at 10:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:12:52 pm
Vote shares 46-21-12 (Lab, Con, Ref)

Tories on 39 seats.

Do you have a source for this please?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4721 on: Yesterday at 10:15:16 pm »
@PoliticsUK
 NEW: The Tories have suspended social media campaigning because "there is no money"
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4722 on: Yesterday at 10:15:41 pm »
I think he's deliberatley sabotaged the campaign.  Nobody could be that stupid to bin D-Day off, early.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4723 on: Yesterday at 10:18:35 pm »
This would be hilarious but for the spectre of Frottage in the background.  Does Boris get another bite of the cherry.
Also. Would Truss have had the nuclear codes, that's a scary thought. She'd probably start ww3 for pork markets.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4724 on: Yesterday at 10:19:55 pm »
Buckingham Palace are briefing that they're furious with Sunak leaving the D Day commemoration. Charlie went when advised not to and in some pain during it.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4725 on: Yesterday at 10:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:24:45 pm
I think the last two have been outliers at either end of the spectrum, 14 point lead seems a bit low then jumping to a 20 point lead is a bit high given their methodology.

Suspect the lead is somewhere between the two so this one sounds about right

To be fair, 18 point lead is within the margin of error of a 20 point lead so I don't think 20 points is a ridiculous number. Most are showing about that

I think one opinion poll had it at 30 point lead though which IS  ridiculous
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4726 on: Yesterday at 10:22:43 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:15:16 pm
@PoliticsUK
 NEW: The Tories have suspended social media campaigning because "there is no money"

But - but Rishi had his board, telling us all how Labour had no plan...

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:15:41 pm
I think he's deliberatley sabotaged the campaign.  Nobody could be that stupid to bin D-Day off, early.

He's a pig ignorant toff who has lived his life in a wealthy bubble. He's also an introvert with seemingly poor social skills. I think it's 50-50 whether this is deliberate or if he just has a massive social-norms blind spot. He's like Sheldon Cooper.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4727 on: Yesterday at 10:26:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:18:35 pm
This would be hilarious but for the spectre of Frottage in the background.  Does Boris get another bite of the cherry.
Also. Would Truss have had the nuclear codes, that's a scary thought. She'd probably start ww3 for pork markets.

Boris never gave a fuck about the Tories.  All he cares about is personal power. He'd probably join Reform now if he could, but Frottage would be crazy to take him on.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4728 on: Yesterday at 10:28:50 pm »
Considering their social media campaign largely consisted of own goals it's probably best to bin it off anyway.

Kind of amazing we've gone from Cambridge Analytica and Russian interference to this shambles. It seems like all of the big players got what they wanted from Brexit and moved on, leaving just the useful idiots behind to run things.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4729 on: Yesterday at 10:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:19:55 pm
Buckingham Palace are briefing that they're furious with Sunak leaving the D Day commemoration. Charlie went when advised not to and in some pain during it.
He didnt look 100%, so thats not surprising. 
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4730 on: Yesterday at 10:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:15:16 pm
@PoliticsUK
 NEW: The Tories have suspended social media campaigning because "there is no money"

Party of the current PM, a PM who has seen his wealth rise by £2m each week he has been in office, they have no money ?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4731 on: Yesterday at 10:35:48 pm »
Have they not fucked off yet?  Theres stilll 4 wks to go of course, but they should be gone completely
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4732 on: Yesterday at 10:36:00 pm »
Tories forgot they weren't supposed to siphon of party funds to mates, just government funds.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4733 on: Yesterday at 10:41:41 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:32:35 pm
Party of the current PM, a PM who has seen his wealth rise by £2m each week he has been in office, they have no money ?

Rich people don't spend their own money on this stuff, that's why they're rich.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4734 on: Yesterday at 10:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:15:16 pm
@PoliticsUK
 NEW: The Tories have suspended social media campaigning because "there is no money"

Did the racist fucking c*nt Frank Hester's cheque bounce
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4735 on: Yesterday at 10:57:12 pm »
Westminster Voting Intention:

LAB: 46% (-2)
CON: 21% (-4)
RFM: 12% (+3)
LDM: 9% (-1)
GRN: 5% (+1)
SNP: 4% (+2)

Via @DeltapollUK, 6-8 Jun.
Changes w/ 31 May - 3 Jun.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4736 on: Yesterday at 11:05:12 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:15:41 pm
I think he's deliberatley sabotaged the campaign.  Nobody could be that stupid to bin D-Day off, early.
You typed that from a position of a fair-minded individual who has genuine concerns for individuals across the country, even though half of them are Brexit twats :)
In his initial PM speech, when Sunak said outside No.10 he was determined not to be like his predecessors and pledged to be honest and accountable he didn't have a clue how to be and if it meant any inconvenience for himself he didn't have any inclination to be.

This is the biggest and broadest shower of shysters I've ever known in Europe for 80 years. The absolute lot of the c*nts.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4737 on: Yesterday at 11:12:27 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 10:14:15 pm
Do you have a source for this please?

Its on the Mail online site a couple of articles down. Not sure if linking to that rag is permitted.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4738 on: Yesterday at 11:13:14 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:35:48 pm
Have they not fucked off yet?  Theres stilll 4 wks to go of course, but they should be gone completely

Does it have to be 6 weeks from when an election is called to when its held? This actually feels like a form of torture waiting this long
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4739 on: Yesterday at 11:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:15:16 pm
@PoliticsUK
 NEW: The Tories have suspended social media campaigning because "there is no money"

Seems to be a running theme with this lot.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4740 on: Yesterday at 11:15:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:49:22 pm
Very funny article in the times now.

https://www.thetimes.com/uk/politics/article/infighting-on-the-beaches-behind-the-scenes-of-the-d-day-debacle-6rlvt8nr6

Apparently the interview which he dodged D Day for is a car crash and he gets into a spat over his personal finances.

The Tories have run out of cash for social media funding.

He dislikes ceremonial parts of the job (err why the hell did he want it then??)

Tories want him to step back from the campaign as he is such a disaster


lol

David Lammy comes out of that well. He's clearly liked in France. A contrast to Truss when she was Foreign Secretary and couldn't say whether France was a friend or an enemy.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4741 on: Yesterday at 11:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:15:35 pm
David Lammy comes out of that well. He's clearly liked in France. A contrast to Truss when she was Foreign Secretary and couldn't say whether France was a friend or an enemy.
Imagine trying to build relationships with countries rather than fuck them about constantly .?  Whod have guessed that it got you places?

Brexit/Trump has marked a sad decline in diplomacy and begun a line in faux authoritarianism which has largely meant just being needlessly rude to foreigners you used to get on pretty well with.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4742 on: Yesterday at 11:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:15:35 pm
David Lammy comes out of that well. He's clearly liked in France. A contrast to Truss when she was Foreign Secretary and couldn't say whether France was a friend or an enemy.
Probably want sure if France was country or a biscuit.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4743 on: Yesterday at 11:32:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:31:22 pm
He didnt look 100%, so thats not surprising. 
absolutely, there was a pic posted when he was talking to Keir Starmer and he doesn't look very well at all.

It's a good job in a way that Truss wasn't there, she might have finished him off like she did with his Mam
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4744 on: Today at 12:31:08 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:32:16 pm
absolutely, there was a pic posted when he was talking to Keir Starmer and he doesn't look very well at all.

It's a good job in a way that Truss wasn't there, she might have finished him off like she did with his Mam
Remember Truss reaction when the Queen died, OH NO why me.

Am still surprised that Kwasi Kwateng didn't take a hammering for laughing at the Queens funeral. the video of him laughing is shocking. ive heard no answers over why he was laughing, nobody seemed to tackle him over it, pissed me off, he's loon that man.
Then we had Boris partying during Covid while the Queen was sat alone at her husbands funeral.
People wonder why they did so much damage to the country, they don't give a toss about the country, narcissists half of them.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4745 on: Today at 12:56:23 am »
Never been a huge fan of Rachel Reeves but listening to her Rest Is Politics 'Leading' podcast with her calm, assured demeanour versus Rory Stewart shouting 'but you can't/won't' at her for 30 minutes has semi-reassured me.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4746 on: Today at 07:04:56 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:56:23 am
Never been a huge fan of Rachel Reeves but listening to her Rest Is Politics 'Leading' podcast with her calm, assured demeanour versus Rory Stewart shouting 'but you can't/won't' at her for 30 minutes has semi-reassured me.

Shes economically competent, given her background is economics.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4747 on: Today at 07:19:31 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 07:04:56 am
Shes economically competent, given her background is economics.

Spent time with her mum adding up the weekly shop apparently. Therefore she knows money.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4748 on: Today at 07:39:07 am »
I watched the BBC debate and the parties my views most aligned with are the Green Party and SNP. I thought SNP and Greens made really good points especially the SNP's view on immigration.

I hate everything Nigel stands for but it can't be denied he has more charisma than the others. Nigal pretty much said he wants to privatise the NHS, the people who are voting Reform know that is what he has planned for the NHS, right?

The most disappointing thing for me was Labour and Tories sound the same. My biggest laugh was when the Greens representative said Labour wants to change and they have, into the Conservatives.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4749 on: Today at 07:39:18 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:41:41 pm
Rich people don't spend their own money on this stuff, that's why they're rich.

Deform is largely funded by Tice. A hundred years ago, the Liberals were dependent on Lloyd George for money.

It's not normal for the Tories to be broke, or have their donors turn off the tap. They've either squandered the funds they had out of incompetence, or more worryingly, the donors are about to jump ship and switch to Deform.

Either way, it seems the Tory benefactors are as sick of them as we are.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4750 on: Today at 07:45:37 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:39:07 am
I watched the BBC debate and the parties my views most aligned with are the Green Party and SNP. I thought SNP and Greens made really good points especially the SNP's view on immigration.

I hate everything Frottage stands for but it can't be denied he has more charisma than the others. Frottage pretty much said he wants to privatise the NHS, the people who are voting Reform know that is what he has planned for the NHS, right?

The most disappointing thing for me was Labour and Tories sound the same. My biggest laugh was when the Greens representative said Labour wants to change and they have, into the Conservatives.

I'd say Labour come across as bland because they're afraid of offending anyone in a right wing media world. The smaller parties don't have that worry, so can be a bit more bold and bombastic.

Saying Labour have turned into the Tories is a good soundbite to chuck out, but it's an absurd thing to say. If anything, the Tories have become everything they warned Corbyn's Labour was, which is quite ironic.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4751 on: Today at 07:52:23 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:39:07 am
I watched the BBC debate and the parties my views most aligned with are the Green Party and SNP. I thought SNP and Greens made really good points especially the SNP's view on immigration.

I hate everything Nigel stands for but it can't be denied he has more charisma than the others. Nigal pretty much said he wants to privatise the NHS, the people who are voting Reform know that is what he has planned for the NHS, right?

The most disappointing thing for me was Labour and Tories sound the same. My biggest laugh was when the Greens representative said Labour wants to change and they have, into the Conservatives.

Every Reform soundbite and policy is pie in the sky, unpractical and not costed.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4752 on: Today at 07:55:47 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:45:37 am
I'd say Labour come across as bland because they're afraid of offending anyone in a right wing media world. The smaller parties don't have that worry, so can be a bit more bold and bombastic.

Saying Labour have turned into the Tories is a good soundbite to chuck out, but it's an absurd thing to say. If anything, the Tories have become everything they warned Corbyn's Labour was, which is quite ironic.

"There's no difference between Labour and the Tories" led to 2016. And to right wing populism in general. It's a soundbite aimed at diminishing the impact of the centre left, to split off votes that will be directed at voting against the establishment, rather for anything practical. The problem is that there are very few left wing votes resulting from this tactic, as it's mostly hoovered up by the populist right.
