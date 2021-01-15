there might be one in the Observer, it used to be fortnightly but they may have moved to weekly during the campaign



Have seen one for Wales only, that has the Tories and Reform neck and neck on 18% - Labour 27% ahead there.Pretty sure we are going to see multiple polls this side of Monday with Reform ahead - and that may not be with Sunak's D-Day disappearing act being fully taken into account.Real risk the Tories go closer to 15% than 20% - at which point they may crater completely. If the floor falls through their supposed core vote percentage - they and Reform could end up eating each other - because with a Lib Dem/SNP opposition - the Tories/Reform are going to get to next to no time parliamentary - being reliant on their propaganda satellites.EDIT: Just seen the Opinium/Observer one is due at 8pm - apparently the majority of the polling was done prior to D-Day, but after Frottage did his reappearance act.