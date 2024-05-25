I'm glad the rugby was on, so I missed most of it. But caught this question at half time. And noticed at the end, that the person asking it was smiling and nodding along to Frottage at the end. Clearly one of these "he says it like it is" clueless fuckers.



It's so easy to nod along and accept as fact. I didn't notice her nodding along with Frottage, hmm wonder if she's heard Frottage saying the same thing and like it.Am sure a google will find something Labour said they would deliver but never managed it but there were many bigger things they did deliver. it's just this image of politicians promising anything to get elected but that goes against everything Labour have said over the last year or so, they wont promise anything we can't afford to pay for right now, that's been one of the main criticisms against them, so they are not making all these promises to get your vote knowing they will ditch them. the opposite is true.