« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 98055 times)

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4600 on: Yesterday at 09:52:14 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 09:29:54 pm
I'm glad the rugby was on, so I missed most of it. But caught this question at half time. And noticed at the end, that the person asking it was smiling and nodding along to Frottage at the end. Clearly one of these "he says it like it is" clueless fuckers.
It's so easy to nod along and accept as fact. I didn't notice her nodding along with Frottage, hmm wonder if she's heard Frottage saying the same thing and like it.
Am sure a google will find something Labour said they would deliver but never managed it but there were many bigger things they did deliver. it's just this image of politicians promising anything to get elected but that goes against everything Labour have said over the last year or so, they wont promise anything we can't afford to pay for right now, that's been one of the main criticisms against them, so they are not making all these promises to get your vote knowing they will ditch them. the opposite is true.
Logged
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Offline glewis93

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4601 on: Yesterday at 10:00:19 pm »
Mourdant was awful, but to be fair I don't think anyone could defend the Tories successfully right now. They've got nothing.

I hope Frottage's answer to the NHS question shook a few prospective voters. The 'man of the people' act is exactly that, an act. The rest of his answers were the usual soundbites the racists and xenophobes would enjoy thoroughly - but lacked any substance.

Rayner was solid, not spectacular but realistically this election is about playing it safe for Labour now, no mistakes will widen the polls with the Tories in freefall.

The others had their moments, I appreciated Brexit being mentioned but debates like these for the other parties are easier as their pledges mean little, they can throw shots at Labour and Conservatives with very little coming back their way.

Overall a much more interesting and better-moderated debate than that ITV mess.
Logged
Long Live Lucas Leiva!

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4602 on: Yesterday at 10:05:41 pm »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c877068x382o
Tories fail to field candidate in Rotherham

The Conservatives have not fielded a candidate for the General Election in one South Yorkshire constituency.

When nominations closed earlier, the party's chosen candidate for Rotherham, Laila Cunningham, was marked as "nomination withdrawn".

A spokesperson for the party said the person had withdrawn at "short notice due to a change in circumstances".
They're such a shambles.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,521
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4603 on: Yesterday at 10:06:28 pm »
Thanks everyone, I don't think I'll watch it back tomorrow :)
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,335
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4604 on: Yesterday at 10:12:04 pm »
Quote from: glewis93 on Yesterday at 10:00:19 pm
Mourdant was awful, but to be fair I don't think anyone could defend the Tories successfully right now. They've got nothing.

I hope Frottage's answer to the NHS question shook a few prospective voters. The 'man of the people' act is exactly that, an act. The rest of his answers were the usual soundbites the racists and xenophobes would enjoy thoroughly - but lacked any substance.

Rayner was solid, not spectacular but realistically this election is about playing it safe for Labour now, no mistakes will widen the polls with the Tories in freefall.

The others had their moments, I appreciated Brexit being mentioned but debates like these for the other parties are easier as their pledges mean little, they can throw shots at Labour and Conservatives with very little coming back their way.

Overall a much more interesting and better-moderated debate than that ITV mess.

Flynn was an idiot interrupting him there. Frottage was talking about privatising it.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,740
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4605 on: Yesterday at 10:12:18 pm »
Of the 7, I thought Bashful was the best.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,546
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4606 on: Yesterday at 11:21:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:35:15 pm
Part on fire and rehire on worse terms, partly oil and gas jobs.

Please expand? If labour are going down that route then there is no way Unite would agree to that and rightly so.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,656
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4607 on: Yesterday at 11:33:22 pm »
Just gone back down south for a bit to see the parents. I've not seen as many Vote Labour signs out in this constituency before, absolutely mad. The local Tory MP has gone missing on the campaign trail too.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,656
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4608 on: Today at 12:31:09 am »
Labour have been backed in from 5's to 3.75 in Richmond and North Allerton  ;D
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,546
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4609 on: Today at 01:07:38 am »
Missed the debate - I had a golf knockout, we won!  :champ

I watched the debate on iPlayer and thoroughly enjoyed it if I'm honest, the host was very good and the bit where they embarrassed the liberals on pledges about tuition fees was great, they didn't expect that, perhaps somebody at the BBC has a grudge?

I was quite impressed by Rayner (Labour), Flynn (SNP) and Rhun ap Iorwerth (Plaid Cymru) and quite disappointed that Frottage didn't have a bit more about him - loved it when Flynn called him a 'snake oil salesman'.
 ;D

I quite liked to hear what Carla Denyer had to say as it all seemed reasonable. I think I quite fancied her and to hear she was an Engineer did it for me - Smitten! But then the problem soon became apparent in that she was too honest, a weakness that all Engineers have that doesn't make them suitable to be politicians.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Up
« previous next »
 