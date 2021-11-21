« previous next »
UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 09:11:43 pm
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 09:06:23 pm
Do you have a source for this mate? Not doubting it but I want to share with a few mates and couldn't find anything through a search

You can take any % numbers you want from a poll and plug them into this.

https://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/userpoll.html

Whether the EC model would be accurate with those shares is another question.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 09:13:56 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:37:09 pm
Mark Harper, Don't believe your eyes and ears believe what we tell you.

Wow! #BBCQT

Mark Harper repeats Rishi Sunak's lie about the £2,000 Labour tax

Fiona Bruce calls him out on it

Mark Harper doubles down

Fiona Bruce reads out the letter

Mark Harper triples down on it

Shabana Mahmood jumps in and calls him out

Look at Mark Harpers face - he knows he's telling lies and yet he carries on, Shameful
https://x.com/implausibleblog/status/1798796154143920542

Its Goebbelsesq, keep saying the same lie enough and people start believing it, but I suspect with this one now its been debunked so much that it will just generate groans and laughter from the audience.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 09:14:34 pm
Oh wow, good to know - thank you!
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 09:17:25 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:09:04 pm
Yep, it's all they know so it's blinded them to realty, they are under the microscope and all they are doing is destroying the Tory partys image.
All this used to make me fume but it's destroying them now.

Yeah. Like WLR says, I think the public is just so pissed off and done with the Tories that repeating this BS is just making things worse for them. Nobody is listening to them anymore.

Still four weeks of the campaign to go and the situation shows no sign of stabilising for the Tories. If anything, they're slipping further.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 09:23:02 pm
It's the ol' 'say anything to get me through the next five minutes' by the sound of it.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 09:27:27 pm
To be fair most of them have probably got used to saying whatever they want on TV without ever being questioned.

I'm assuming they'll be limiting their TV appearances to the BBC going forward.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 09:42:30 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:17:25 pm
Yeah. Like WLR says, I think the public is just so pissed off and done with the Tories that repeating this BS is just making things worse for them. Nobody is listening to them anymore.

Still four weeks of the campaign to go and the situation shows no sign of stabilising for the Tories. If anything, they're slipping further.
The danger is people going back to the there all the same mindset. it will be played on by the Greens and others.

Am watching QT right now and they are talking about the collapse of care. it's about time the public took some responsibility for all the shit that's happened, they will lump Labour in with the Torys as a reason not to vote for them, they will vote Tory who will screw them and care and the next minute they are saying they have no faith in our politicians, d/heads.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 09:53:31 pm
From Electoral Calculus, breaking down their last MRP poll:

Quote
The bittersweet news for Sunak is that there is a one in ten statistical chance that the party might do much better. This could happen if the snap timing of the election keeps the Reform Party from nominating candidates in a large number of Conservative seats where they could gain sufficient votes to give victory to the Liberal Democrats. The number of Reform candidates won't be known until nominations close on 7th June.

A collapse in Reform candidates could help the Tories win more than 200 seats. However, Sir Keir Starmer still would have a 97 percent probability of being on track to Downing Street. Labour would have a lead of more than 100 MPs over the Tories.

There is also a one in ten statistical chance that the Conservatives could be completely wiped out, taking no more than 37 seats. This theoretical outcome would make the Liberal Democrats the official Opposition party and put the Conservatives in third place, just ahead of the fourth-place Scottish National Party. It would not only end Rishi Sunak's career as prime minister but also his career as an MP, as he becomes vulnerable to losing his North Yorkshire constituency if the Tories are reduced to fewer than fifty MPs.

A Tory wipeout would not be the product of a surge in Labour support. Its safety-first campaign is designed to hold onto the 20-point poll lead it currently holds over the Conservatives. Nor would it reflect the Liberal Democrats gaining seats on a scale the party has not achieved since the 1920s. It would reflect Sunak launching a fresh appeal that, whatever its logic, would emulate Liz Truss's achievement of making Tory support wilt faster than lettuce.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 10:04:28 pm
Hopefully if the Lib Dems do manage to become the official opposition we don't end up with them joining the Tories in slagging Labour off constantly just because that's what the opposition is supposed to do.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 10:10:09 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:04:28 pm
Hopefully if the Lib Dems do manage to become the official opposition we don't end up with them joining the Tories in slagging Labour off constantly just because that's what the opposition is supposed to do.

Its still important labour are held to account.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 10:16:27 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:10:09 pm
Its still important labour are held to account.

With 500 MPs Labour can be it's own opposition.  ;D

My main worry from that article is Deform - we still don't know how many candidates they have ready to go. But if they're serious about taking on the Tories, one would assume they're prioritising Tory held seats.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 10:51:38 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:10:09 pm
Its still important labour are held to account.

Held to account yes, constantly attacked in an attempt to improve your party's position less so.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 10:57:40 pm
They have literally dedicated the entire Newsnight today to Nigel Frottage, its like an addiction for the BBC.

I head the former head of C4 News on LBC yesterday saying the amount of coverage the BBC have given him over the years is absolutely disproportionate to the electoral performance of his parties but hes always there front and centre of everything.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 10:59:44 pm
New Techne poll has Reform surging to 15%, with the Labour lead steady at 24:

LAB: 44% (-1)
CON: 20% (-1)
LDM: 10% (-1)
RefUK 15% (+3)
GRN: 6% (=)
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 11:00:44 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 10:59:44 pm
New Techne poll has Reform surging to 15%, with the Labour lead steady at 24:

LAB: 44% (-1)
CON: 20% (-1)
LDM: 10% (-1)
RefUK 15% (+3)
GRN: 6% (=)

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 11:01:43 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:51:38 pm
Held to account yes, constantly attacked in an attempt to improve your party's position less so.

To paraphrase a Shankly quote is a political party isnt trying to interfere with play or gain an advantage it should be.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 11:01:48 pm
Tories to promise child benefit threshold to increase to £120000 - about 14 years late. Utterly unfair assessment.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 11:06:41 pm
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 11:01:48 pm
Tories to promise child benefit threshold to increase to £120000 - about 14 years late. Utterly unfair assessment.

They need to fix the current system of only looking at what the highest earning parents earns to look at their combined earnings, thats about all.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 11:13:07 pm
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 11:15:44 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 11:13:07 pm
It was only a matter of time

https://x.com/thetimes/status/1798830123036402135?s=46

When people said it on here before I was quite surprised but it really does look like the party is being infiltrated by antisemites.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 11:15:54 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:57:40 pm
They have literally dedicated the entire Newsnight today to Nigel Frottage, it’s like an addiction for the BBC.

I head the former head of C4 News on LBC yesterday saying the amount of coverage the BBC have given him over the years is absolutely disproportionate to the electoral performance of his parties but he’s always there front and centre of everything.

Did you watch all of it because the best bit was at the end. Sunak came back early from the D-Day commemorations to have an interview. There are pictures there of Cameron, Biden, Scholz and Macron together and also Zelensky chatting to Starmer. But Sunak apparently left early. Tim Montgomerie was about to cry ;D

Time for Starmer to call that out in the next debate.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 11:20:20 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:15:54 pm
Did you watch all of it because the best bit was at the end. Sunak came back early from the D-Day commemorations to have an interview. There are pictures there of Cameron, Biden, Scholz and Macron together and also Zelensky chatting to Starmer. But Sunak apparently left early. Tim Montgomerie was about to cry ;D

Yeah I did, hopefully that gets some coverage tomorrow, normally PMs are queuing up to be seen with the US president and Zelensky, that muppet Sunak came running back to the UK to give an interview to ITV to try and defend himself from being a liar.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 11:24:34 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:15:54 pm
Did you watch all of it because the best bit was at the end. Sunak came back early from the D-Day commemorations to have an interview. There are pictures there of Cameron, Biden, Scholz and Macron together and also Zelensky chatting to Starmer. But Sunak apparently left early. Tim Montgomerie was about to cry ;D

Time for Starmer to call that out in the next debate.

The Mirror and Guardian are running with it and it was mentioned on Sky News. Imagine for a second if Gordon Brown left early or Starmer. Every Tory rag would run it for days.

Ironically I expect it will get traction because Far-rage will use it in the debate tomorrow.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/jun/07/rishi-sunak-criticised-for-leaving-d-day-event-early-to-record-itv-interview
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 12:45:06 am
It may have come from Vaizey, but it was great to see that low life bitch Claire Fox belittled and called out as the utter c*nt she is on Politics Live. She is definitely in my top 10 of people I would like to see have their heads kicked in.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 12:47:36 am
YouGov findings on the Tory record in office - they are utterly devastating.

"A new YouGov survey finds that three quarters of Britons (73%) believe that the UK is in a worse state now than it was 14 years ago when David Cameron first entered Downing Street. This includes almost half (46%) who say things in the UK are now much worse. A further 11% consider things to be about the same as they were in 2010; just 8% believe the country is better after almost a decade and a half of Conservative rule.

A majority (59%) of those who voted for the Conservatives at the last election likewise think the UK is now worse than in 2010. In fact, even those who currently intend to vote for the party are split: 33% things are worse, 32% say they are about the same, and only 31% think the party they are about to support at the ballot box has improved the nation in 14 years.

Unsurprisingly, therefore, fully two thirds of Britons (67%) say they disapprove of the Conservatives record since 2010  just 16% signal their approval. Almost half of 2019 Tory voters (47%) disapprove of the governments cumulative record, compared to 36% who approve, although two thirds of those who expect to vote Conservative on 4 July approve of the Tories record over the last 14 years.

Across 21 different areas, most Britons say most things are now worse than they were in 2010. Top of that list is the cost of living, which 85% of Britons say is now worse, including 59% who say it is much worse. Aside from the recent period of high inflation, this also follows more than a decade of stagnating wages. The public are also about as likely to say that the NHS is now worse than in 2010, at 84%, with the immigration system and economy coming joint-third, at 78%.

On these first three issues  cost of living, the NHS, and immigration  even a majority of those who intend to vote Conservative in the upcoming election say things are worse now than they were in 2010 (61-68%). Those who backed the party in 2019 are also overwhelmingly negative in their views, at 75-79%.

Aside from the litany of public policy areas that most people now think are worse, the population also see deterioration in some more intangible national areas, including Britains standing in the world (67%), the standards in public life (67%) and the health of British democracy (55%)."

Just to list the things that the public consider have got significantly worse since 2010:

Cost of living, NHS, immigration, the economy, housing, crime and policing, Britain's standing in the world, standards in public life, local government services, the welfare system, the armed forces, schools, transport, tax, British democracy, universities, childcare and climate change.


yougov.co.uk/politics/articles/49596-in-most-ways-most-britons-think-the-uk-is-worse-now-than-it-was-in-2010
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 06:48:17 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:27:27 pm
To be fair most of them have probably got used to saying whatever they want on TV without ever being questioned.

I'm assuming they'll be limiting their TV appearances to the BBC going forward.
Especially on question time by Fiona Bruce
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 06:58:59 am
Sunak leaving the D Day celebrations to do an interview with ITN is a slow burner, but I think its becoming a huge issue for him.
You only had to stay there, it was so simple, and he fucked it up.

He fucks everything up.

Genuinely wouldnt be surprised if there was open revolt by Tory MPs soon.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 07:04:59 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:58:59 am
Sunak leaving the D Day celebrations to do an interview with ITN is a slow burner, but I think it’s becoming a huge issue for him.
You only had to stay there, it was so simple, and he fucked it up.

He fucks everything up.

Genuinely wouldn’t be surprised if there was open revolt by Tory MPs soon.

It needs to be mentioned by Starmer in the next debate. Obvious they need to be conscious about not using that event for political reasons, but a line like “This pint sized c*nt left the D-Day commemorations to do an interview where he lied about lying”. That should land.

In other news, im glad the Green party have ditched their plans to reduce C-sections at birth, until they get more expert advice. Thanks for considering the views of doctors, guys/gals.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 07:07:11 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:04:59 am
It needs to be mentioned by Starmer in the next debate. Obvious they need to be conscious about not using that event for political reasons, but a line like This pint sized c*nt left the D-Day commemorations to do an interview where he lied about lying. That should land.

In other news, im glad the Green party have ditched their plans to reduce C-sections at birth, until they get more expert advice. Thanks for considering the views of doctors, guys/gals.
This Tory on news night was just staggered https://x.com/bbcnewsnight/status/1798850494913265836?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
