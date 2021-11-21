YouGov findings on the Tory record in office - they are utterly devastating.



"A new YouGov survey finds that three quarters of Britons (73%) believe that the UK is in a worse state now than it was 14 years ago when David Cameron first entered Downing Street. This includes almost half (46%) who say things in the UK are now much worse. A further 11% consider things to be about the same as they were in 2010; just 8% believe the country is better after almost a decade and a half of Conservative rule.



A majority (59%) of those who voted for the Conservatives at the last election likewise think the UK is now worse than in 2010. In fact, even those who currently intend to vote for the party are split: 33% things are worse, 32% say they are about the same, and only 31% think the party they are about to support at the ballot box has improved the nation in 14 years.



Unsurprisingly, therefore, fully two thirds of Britons (67%) say they disapprove of the Conservatives record since 2010  just 16% signal their approval. Almost half of 2019 Tory voters (47%) disapprove of the governments cumulative record, compared to 36% who approve, although two thirds of those who expect to vote Conservative on 4 July approve of the Tories record over the last 14 years.



Across 21 different areas, most Britons say most things are now worse than they were in 2010. Top of that list is the cost of living, which 85% of Britons say is now worse, including 59% who say it is much worse. Aside from the recent period of high inflation, this also follows more than a decade of stagnating wages. The public are also about as likely to say that the NHS is now worse than in 2010, at 84%, with the immigration system and economy coming joint-third, at 78%.



On these first three issues  cost of living, the NHS, and immigration  even a majority of those who intend to vote Conservative in the upcoming election say things are worse now than they were in 2010 (61-68%). Those who backed the party in 2019 are also overwhelmingly negative in their views, at 75-79%.



Aside from the litany of public policy areas that most people now think are worse, the population also see deterioration in some more intangible national areas, including Britains standing in the world (67%), the standards in public life (67%) and the health of British democracy (55%)."



Just to list the things that the public consider have got significantly worse since 2010:



Cost of living, NHS, immigration, the economy, housing, crime and policing, Britain's standing in the world, standards in public life, local government services, the welfare system, the armed forces, schools, transport, tax, British democracy, universities, childcare and climate change.





yougov.co.uk/politics/articles/49596-in-most-ways-most-britons-think-the-uk-is-worse-now-than-it-was-in-2010

